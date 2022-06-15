The last, full week of spring has the heat index at a value of 107 on Monday morn, June 13, 2022, possibly popping at an all time high of 112 later this afternoon. Let’s not even discuss the humidity! Last year it was the same song or scenario as the summer progressed and was even documented as the hottest summer since 1936 in Hurricane. The “old folks” who lived during this era of the Depression can recall the devastation upon the land and via radio or newsreels at the cinema as they can verify that the “Dust Bowl” impacted the entire economy in the USA. This year they may call this the second verse of the same, heat song from 2021. So I know that the West is in a severe drought; so the summer rain showers are needed in this North Mississippi Hill Country farming and gardening hamlet of the Mud Creek region. On a weekend trip to Nashville, I told our visitors from Texas of the rural blessings of electricity due to TVA that was a game changer to all that reside in the states of the South that get their rural power via this cooperative as we came home via Alabama for a glimpse of that state for our guests to enjoy—water power! An impressive list of creeks and rivers provides the necessary water for this business. Our thoughts shifted to our common ancestors that traveled from the eastern seaboard and Middle Tennessee to settle in the Chickasaw Cession lands as they were a hardy people to inhabit this wilderness then. Now it is a family tradition that began with the trips back to old ‘Sippi’ for Texas kin to tour the Ryman Auditorium and now the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. By the way, Dock Graham, 86, is the lone survivor of this first tour of the Ryman Opry as he was a boy traveling with an impressive list of Texas and Mississippi Grahams that were photographed in a group during the trip, and all his elders are deceased now.
June is the traditional month for weddings; so the anniversary milestones for the community are the following: Dewitt and Verline Stepp, 69, Larry and Clarenda Parrish, 54, Mike and Lynn Spears, 53, Beverly and Rusty Cummings, 52, Pat and Bilbo Russell, 52, Garry and Linda Graham, 52, Jimmie and Pam Lessell, 50, Bradley and Kathy Montgomery, 50, Ronnie and Lawanda Hale, 48,
Johnny and Cindy Gregory, 42, Nathan and Abigail Robbins, 7, and Keith and Lindsey Erwin, 7.
If you are in the Lone Star neighborhood, there is an impressive tractor collection on CR 47 at the home of Jimmie and Pam Bailey Lessell, who decorated their lawn with American flags during the Memorial Day weekend. Jimmie is a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict; therefore a patriotic one as well. The Lessells are being honored on their Golden Anniversary with a reception at Center Hill Baptist Church.
Kay Browning of New Albany attended Hurricane Baptist Church on Sunday evening, June 12, with her sister, Jeanette Cook(Walt). We had a nice conversation as she is the widow of Laverne Browning, the son of the late O’dell and Sallie Browning of the Shady Grove/Lone Star neighborhoods. There’s a fine line where these communities begin and then end.
Visitors from Oxford at the morning service on June 12 at Hurricane Baptist were the grandchildren of Nellie and Lynn Robbins as follows: Nora and James Lynch and Charlie Robbins, all of Oxford.
Steven and Jennifer Dowdy have built a beautiful, new home at the Shady Grove intersection across from the old Dowdy Store. It is next door to the home place of the late Ralph and O. D. Dowdy. The unique factor of the older Dowdy home is that Mr. Ralph was born in the house of his parents, and then he brought his bride home to the house as they resided there.
Bro. Easton and Suanna Smith celebrated their third anniversary on May 4.
Dick and Celia Caron enjoyed a visit with their great-grandsons, Maddox and Avitt Barefield of Houston, Texas, as they enjoyed T-ball games there. Then they visited with Landry Erwin in the Metroplex area of Dallas. Grandchildren are Bro. Wesley and Lori Barefield and Lindsey and Keith Erwin. Today they are picking up Lindsey and Landry at Memphis International Airport. It’s so much easier to travel with small children than to drive.
Steve and Debbie Graham of Colorado City, Texas, were in Hurricane visiting relatives this past week. We stayed in the cabin at Lafayette Springs for the guys to fish. They were a happy group as Braxton, Steve, and Graden landed a nice bass or two. While the guys fished, Debbie and I shopped. Then on Friday we took the Texans to Nashville for the Grand Ole Opry performance on Friday night featuring Vince Gill.
The town was overrun by country music fans as it was Music Fest week as it used to be called Fan Fair. Free concerts were all over the town; so music was in the air at indoor and outdoor venues. Then two of the dining experiences that we enjoyed were Loretta Lynn’s Country Kitchen at Hurricane Mills and Caney Fork Restaurant on Opryland Drive, a hunter’s paradise of varied game mounts. We concluded the week at Hurricane Baptist as the Grahams attended the morning service as Debbie and Steve wanted to meet those that prayed for her recovery from a liver transplant at Baylor University Hospital in Dallas in December 2018. It was a good service as she and her husband were introduced to the congregation. Following our Sunday dinner, they began the over 800 miles to their West Texas home as they were allowing two days to travel. We had enjoyed their hospitality earlier in May for a turkey and a wild hog hunt in their town that has been without rain for over 250 days. Temps have been in the triple digits there since May. Rain is a good thing!
A special get-well message to Bob Gardner, the husband of Barbara Lee Gardner, of Old Union. Bob is a Vietnam veteran also and has been battling multiple myeloma.
It was great to talk to Glenn and Patsy Jordan Williams of Lafayette Springs at Coffey’s Fish and Steak. We were there with our Texas guests, Debbie and Steve Graham, as they were craving Mississippi catfish. Others the Grahams visited were Dock and Reba Graham and Faye Dillard.
Sue Morrison of Etta and Faye Dillard of Hurricane attended the Governor’s Advisory Committee in Jackson, on June 13. By the way, Jerry and Sue Morrison’s grandson, Jon Grey Morrison, was chosen for the MAC All-State Baseball Teams as he played for 1A West Union and was an 8th grade student. His parents are Jonathan and Stacy Morrison of Etta. His great-grandmother, the late Olene Long Morrison, was a good Hurricane High basketball player in 1938 according to our school reunion booklet. So I was not surprised as the Morrison siblings, Jerry, Elizabeth, and Philip, were athletes in their day at West Union.
Phil and Nita Robbins and Phillip and Courtney Robbins hosted a birthday party for Jack Robbins, who will be 14 on June 27 on Sunday, June 12. Hanna and Emma Robbins enjoyed the party too.
Stephen, Caroline, Autumn, and Asher Brents enjoyed a weekend in Florence, Alabama, as the children enjoyed the pool there at the Marriott Lodge.
Recently, we were just saddened at the passing of Terry Robbins of New Albany, the grandfather of Annie Orman of West Union, who played her spring season with the Lady Rebels softball team. Terry was Angela Orman’s dad; so we had seen them throughout the years at softball and basketball games as all the grandparents of the Class of 2021 of West Union had supported this group of girls since seventh grade or earlier as Sophie was in the group.
Then this weekend’s paper had the obituary of his brother, Jerry Robbins; so we knew his granddaughter, Claire Douell, and her mom, Anita Douell of Etta, as well as Claire played softball at West Union and served as statistician or videographer for the girls basketball team for the Class of 2022. We extend sympathy to the family of Jerry Robbins of New Albany also as these men had Robbins-Williams family members in Hurricane.
Cade and Lisa Hooker enjoyed a water-skiing trip with their children and extended Sudduth family members at Sardis Lake. Braxton and Harper enjoyed the afternoon as Braxton was 14 on Monday, June 6, and was treated to the lake. He and his first cousin, Ella Kate, are the same age until her birthday in August as she will be 15. I know that the readers of the column have heard all of the escapades of these two ‘grandarlins’ that we affectionately called Bonnie and Clyde. I was admonished by a dear friend, the late Shelia Owen, to not call them those sobriquets. Now that they are teens, the lifestyle is quieter and calmer on the hillside. By the way, on the May return from Texas, we stopped at the Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum and Cafe in Gibsland, Louisiana. Graden has been a Warren-Graham for so long now that he can even correct the museum director on the history. It’s getting a chapter in the family saga recently titled Esperanza. Take time to write down the lore, the legend, and the legacy of those older relatives as they won’t be with you forever. My own dad, the late Warren Norwood, remembered a phone call to his Rocky Ford home from relatives in Texas that told Granny that her first cousin’s daughter, Bonnie Parker, had been killed in an ambush by law authorities from Louisiana and Texas. He was eight years old on that day of May 23, 1936; so he was waiting on a birthday cake to be baked for his afternoon party. The older sister had to complete the call as Granny and the other girls were crying about their cousin’s demise. He was just wanting the party to not be canceled. He would have been 96 on May 23; so the family members knew that the call was genuine as Aunt Minnie lived in DeLeon. Happy Father’s Day to those that read the column and especially to Bro. Doug Jones, a dear, family friend.
Take care and keep out of the heat when possible! These Mississippi heat advisory warnings should be heeded!