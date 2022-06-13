What’s in a name? Blackthorn. Black plum. Species spinosa. Genus prunus. Sloe plum. Bathtub sloe gin. Due to a late-summer field trip last year at Lafayette Springs, a longtime resident and huntsman of this hamlet in the Hill Country of North Mississippi near our own Hurricane community in Pontotoc county wanted me to see if I knew what the dark fruit was that he had noticed on the property. I had an inkling of an idea as the “old folks” would sit talking on the front porch during the cool of a summer’s evening and tell me about the days gone by including the historical era known as Prohibition and of using the area’s fruit bounty in the countryside to make jams, jellies, and even “home brews.” It really didn’t affect the rural areas like it did in the big cities in America; so Hurricane had its share of those that attempted to make “bathtub gin” as that limited the number of those making the drink to the more affluent homes that could afford the giant, porcelain bathtubs with claw feet. Also how long was a family willing to forego the use of their bathtubs during the distilling time? One can only think of the luxury of a bathtub during our long, hot Mississippi summers. As I child I had envied one of those deep tubs on a back porch as it was a brief respite from the heat, and I could pretend that I was swimming due to a relative’s kindness as there were no swimming pools in the community. After a photo session of the fruit, it was a match In my trusted encyclopedia to sloe plum plus the shrub was covered in green leaves and black thorns. I’ve used the set of books since the 1960’s and the naysayers want me to switch to Wikipedia. You know that all these sources online are taken from the original printed sources.
So why bother? A quick check with the Texas cousins confirmed that they also knew of the dark fruit as many of our recipes and our customs made the wagon train west as several have vineyards and even one in downtown Lubbock near the mall. So if we beat the pests(either deer or birds), a sloe batch could be on the back burner, or if the city cousin, who has Grandpa’s still, will confess and bring it on out for the late summer harvest, a name could be put in the paper per the FBI’s request. By the way, June is the corn growing season in the community, and that’s a different story!
Birthdays wishes are for the following in June:
Dewitt Stepp, Betty Pierce, Braxton Hooker, Jack Robbins, Bo Barefield, Bobbie Warren, Paul Moore, Kathryn Henderson, Carla Howe, Mike Bain, Reena Buchanan, Mitzi Russell, Charlie Montgomery, June Hamblin, B.J. Moore, Faye Sills, Tom McGee, Tony Sudduth, Eric Spears, Jack Ezell, Ann Russell, Tonie Russell, Joyce Grisham, Adam Gafford, Lee Hill, Jeremy Sutton, Brad Mayo, Jill McCord, Jonathan Gregory, Jake Leath, Ryder Leath, Phil Warren, Lisa Bryant, Easton Smith, Glenda Hale, Katie Stutto, Linda Weeden, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Ashley McGee, Landon Kidd, Rhett Russell, and Bro. Wayne Logan.
Faye Dillard attended the wedding of Callie Stokes and Corey Lucroy on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 5:00 pm at Woodland Baptist Church. Parents of the bride are Phil and Kim Stokes of Ecru. Parents of the groom are Carla and Burney Howe of Pontotoc and Steve and Jeannie Lucroy.
Emily Conlee, bride-elect of Nicholas Wynn, was given a bridal shower on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Hurricane Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Her parents are Jerry and Jerri Conlee.
Congratulations are to Ethan and Avery Lorick whose baby daughter Ella Claire Lorick was born on May 26, 2022. She was welcomed home by her brother, Asher. Hurricane grandparents are Allan and Tammy Lorick. Great-grandparents are Martha and James Wallace Little.
Will Frohn celebrated his 16th birthday on May 31 and is the son of Dr. Eric and Jill W. Frohn of New Albany. Grandparents from Hurricane are Jimmie S. Warren(the late Wayne).
Jonathan and Johnny Gregory treated their moms to Lambert’s Restaurant on Mother’s Day in Missouri as Cindy Gregory and Dot Gregory of Ingomar, respectively, enjoyed the ‘thrown’ rolls.
Kay Graham attended the Pontotoc High School graduation as her granddaughter, Kelsey Haney, was in the Class of 2022. Kelsey has plans to attend MSU next fall. Her parents are Ray and Kerri Haney of Pontotoc.
Susan, Graden and Harper Hooker attended the 17th annual NEMBCA All-Star game 1A/2A in Tupelo on Saturday, June 4, as Aden Hooker, a recent graduate of New Site High, played on the Red team versus the Blue team. The Red team was coached by New Site’s Byron Sparks, and they won. Her teammates, Lily Whitley and Lindsey Dickerson, of New Site played also. Lily was selected as the MVP of the game. Then Aden Hooker received the game ball as she sold the most ads for the All-Star program, and it was presented by South Pontotoc’s Coach Bill Russell. For the 1A/2A girls’ game, it was an all Union County call as Jason Collier, a West Union graduate, and Jacky Swords and Frank Dorrough, both Ingomar graduates, were the referees.
Dr. Steve Montgomery and his dad, RPH Bill Montgomery of Pontotoc, attended the Indy 500 on Memorial Day weekend as this is an annual event that they attend. Bill’s younger son, Dr. Joseph Montgomery of Jackson , usually attends. Bill is a graduate of the Class of 1953 of Hurricane High.
It was great to see Virginia Burks of Etta dining at Enterprise with her son and grandson, Jim and Jonathan Burks of Memphis, respectively. She is the widow of J. B. Burks, one of those valiant WWII veterans at Iwo Jima.
Siblings, Janice Turner and Graden Hooker, enjoyed an early Friday morning visit with Ethel Coward Warren of Thaxton last week. She is a nonagenarian now and was on the Thaxton High School girls basketball team of 1944 that won the State Tournament as there was only one classification then. She retired as the office
manager from NPAC and could be seen out and about the community before covid changed everybody’s way of life. Also I was introduced to this Thaxton team of 1944 once as my mom, the late Sis Graham Norwood, played her junior year of basketball at Thaxton due to her being expelled from Hurricane as she and a group of students had to either drop out or transfer to another school as they poured buckets of water from the attic onto the elementary assembly program. It was a disaster for those seated according to those that experienced the deluge of water. Always the prankster, Sis mimicked the teacher Mattie McGraw at Thaxton during an assembly program there and was called down by Miss Mattie as Sis was wearing the teacher’s coat that was supposed to be in the closet; so she returned to Hurricane for her senior year of 1943-4.
Autumn Jewel Brents celebrated her sixth birthday on May 11 at the home of her parents, Stephen and Caroline. She won the art award and was on the A Honor Roll for K at NPAC, where her grandmother, the late Freida Graham Browning, taught first grade students for over 30 years.
Carrie Belle’s ice cream shop is open for the summer at the Wise Farm venue on Shady Grove Road as well as slushes and snow cones. Putt putt golf is advertised on the sign too. Other country games like corn hole are there. Give the kids a day of fun on the farm and come on out!
Faye Dillard and I enjoyed lunch at Cracker Barrel on Memorial Day in New Albany. We saw old friends, Bart and Christy Hale Todd of Tupelo, dining there. They left, and when we asked for our check, the couple had paid. Pay it forward folks! If Faye and I had known, we would have enjoyed desserts! Just kidding folks!