The first week of March began with rain, but the last day of February on Sunday reached a balmy 73 degrees in the afternoon following a week of sleet and snow. As I sat in the church parking lot on the west side near the Russell estate woods listening to the sermon at Hurricane Baptist, I rolled down my car window. Immediately, there were creatures out there that started cheeping and peeping and then a bird started singing at sunset. I thought that all of God’s creatures are thankful plus me that the inclement weather is gone and then also thought that where on earth were these melodious singers hibernating during the cold! By the way, our Native American kith and kin that once inhabited the community knew that after the “snow moon” that the full “worm moon” was just over the horizon. As it warms up, those red earthworms will begin to move, and those fisherman will be loading their boats to catch those first runs of spring crappie. Also as we ventured to Sardis Reservoir last Thursday afternoon to secure an old timer’s boat pass, the dam was pushing water through to the lower lake with the parking lots full of trucks and empty boat trailers . Yes, spring is truly on the way in North Mississippi!
Birthday wishes are to the following for March: Bill Crouch, Mike Chestney, Colton Horne, Amanda Tate, Tim Buchanan, Valerie Moody, Sophie Hooker, Terra Merritt, Mitch Spears, Caden Spears, Kelsey Spears, Howard Carnes, Lynn Spears, Callie Stutto, Larue Hill, Bradley Montgomery, Trae Smith, Dr. Eric Frohn, and Chuck Robison.
Anniversary milestones are to the following for the month of March: Bro. Ronnie and Donna Barefield, 49, Terry and Debbie Norwood, 44, Mitch and Kristin Todd, 33, Roger and Terri Smith, 32.
Congratulations to the New Site Lady Royals 2A who play in the semi-finals in the State Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, March 1, at the Coliseum in Jackson with a 30-2 record. I enjoyed talking to Aden Hooker and Ethan Eaton of New Site as we met at Harvey’s in Tupelo on Sunday afternoon.
Congratulations to the West Union Lady Eagles as the five seniors—Annie, Eden, Mary, Mackenzie, and Sophie—and their teammates bowed out of the quarterfinals basketball play in 1A with a 21-8 record to end their season that boasted a division title and the Union County Tournament title as well. Now this athletic group begins their softball season as they missed their junior year due to the pandemic.
Congratulations to Steve Carnes of Hurricane who received two Pontotoc City Schools service awards as the food services employee of the year. Steve is the son of Carolyn Warren Carnes and of the late Park Carnes.
Bro. Joe Arthur of Calhoun, Georgia, preached at Hurricane Baptist for two services last week as the mid-winter revival was shortened due to weather related travel. He has an amazing voice for gospel music and accompanied himself on the piano as well.
We enjoyed dining at the Warehouse in New Albany on Friday night. We enjoyed meeting Ann Cobb of Keownville as another employee there,Steve Carnes, introduced her. While there, we talked to Betty and Dexter Garrett and their son’s family, Oxford Attorney Ray Garrett and his wife, Marcia, a NP, and their children, Victoria and Alexander. Also the chef is Melvin Willard of Pinedale who gave us a shout on the way out!
I enjoy reading; so I noticed a beautiful pottery piece featuring the “M” bridge in Memphis in the Memphis magazine. On closer reading, it was made by Etta B Pottery located on RR Etta near Pinedale. They just have the most wonderful pieces for the setting of a Southern table or collectibles. My late dad was “Mr. Pinedale of 1946”; so I enjoy the neighborhood there and to Rocky Ford. By the way, the good neighborhood award over “yonder” is to Jerry Morrison(Sue) who moved a big rock to the Chip White Oak crossing and labeled the rock; so modern day travelers could find the old settlers’ route in and out to Salem, Christian’s Rest, and on to Rocky Ford or Pinedale. There are many stories as to why this was given the name. In some of my genealogical ramblings, it was called Chip-the-White Oak—formally; so I think that it sounds Native American. Others say that it was the turn-around for the road-grader in modern times. Graden and I are going to check the location as the late Warren Norwood always mentioned it if we were passing that way. Do y’all remember where “Bug Scuffle” and “Ignorant Ridge” were located? Folks, we do not need to lose the names of places like these to the passage of time in our small communities.
A friendly face in the crowd was greatly appreciated as we went to Oxford recently for the Covid 19 vaccine. The National Guard and other workers were efficient and also compassionate in their duty to help fellow citizens. We were waiting for the 15 minutes following the shot and got to talking to a young lady who happened to be Kim Coker Self, the wife of Robbie Self, a former NPAC graduate that I taught. Kim was a graduate of SPAC; so we felt right at home with her kind words.
Madison Carnes has a February 16 birthdate; so if she is like me often others forget that there is a Valentino’s Day. Sometime between the 14 and the 16, her knight in shining armor, Chase Hale, asked her to marry him on bended knee with a beautiful diamond ring. Congratulations are in order to these friends.!