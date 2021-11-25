The traditional Thanksgiving Day gatherings in Hurricane will have bountiful meals, and then the men of the family as well as the ladies and the children will complete the day with a deer hunt in the Hill Country of North Mississippi. Some will go to the Tallahatchie River Bottom near the old Bagley Fire-tower or Graham Lake. Usually the deer hunters have a cabin, but a few diehard traditionalists continue to camp in tents. Our own family will be at Little Kettle Creek as the cabin will be a hub of activity from dawn till dusk for the youngsters and the young-at-heart. The ladies representing four generations of Faye Graham Dillard’s family have planned a menu of all the Southern favorites like turkey and ham plus chicken and cornbread dressing(no not stuffing)! A newcomer to the group is preparing a Cajun, deep-fried bird. We are always open to new menus, but many of the recipes represent households that came to old Esperanza or the old town of Hurricane in 1836. Another year is quickly fading, and our bunch as well as our neighbors are grateful for the holiday season especially during these uncertain times of the pandemic. As we enter the final holiday seasons of 2021, we are grateful for good health as many in our neighborhood lost family members last year during the holidays to Covid; so their memories will forever be entwined with this illness of world-wide proportions.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Renee Barefield, Jimmie S. Warren, Bob Gardner, Ansley Thompson, Ted Graham, Lynn Spears, Freida Browning, and Jean Logan.
Birthday wishes are to the following in November: Lee Warren, Barbara Bolin, Debbie Lundry, Wanza Graham, Josh Moss, Ethan Eaton, and Alton Holden.
Graden, Harper, Braxton and Susan Hooker attended the New Site versus Ingomar game on Tuesday night as Aden Hooker is a Lady Royal. The girls game was a “barn burner” for four quarters, but the Lady Royals won.
Rhonda Carter and Carrie Stout of New Albany treated their parents, John and Joyce Grisham of Ingomar, to a vacation in Branson last week for the musical shows. John, a former basketball coach at Hurricane High, celebrated his 91st birthday in October. Joyce is a former resident of Hurricane and a graduate of HHS, the Class of 1959.
Congratulations are to Caroline Howard of the Pontotoc Lady Warriors as she signed a scholarship with NWMCC in volleyball. She is the daughter of Ben and Gaye Howard and is the granddaughter of Mrs. Betty Howard.
Our Graham family in Texas also deer hunts during the Thanksgiving holiday on the Colorado River in Mitchell County in West Texas. They keep up with the news In Hurricane in Loraine,Texas, via the Progress or Gazette. They have had an autumn filled with wild hogs instead of deer in this rugged setting of mesquite groves, cacti, and rattlesnakes. Brothers, Steve, Jerry and Roger, camp with their maternal line of cousins, the Noel family. It’s a wilderness for sure. They also have the option to hunt from helicopters in the area. The cowboy era has changed due to aviation.
“Autumn is a second spring where every leaf is a flower”—Albert Camus