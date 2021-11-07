November has arrived with the autumnal colors of gold, brown, and red leaves in the woodlands surrounding the countryside in Hurricane. Now just roast some sweet potatoes as they leave such a distinct aroma reminding one of the old folks who kept them on the sideboard in their kitchens for the ‘grandarlins’ snack following the school day. When it became a healthy choice a few years ago, I said that we have always had baked sweet potatoes(I didn’t mention the pound of real butter used in the meltdown). I also forgot to mention the leftover biscuits and the little white onions with the green blades intact as a snack choice(No choice for me)! Recently an old school friend from Hurricane has had me looking for a recipe for ‘flitters’ or as some say ‘fritters’ that his Granny fixed plus added a heaping serving of Blackburn’s syrup for the topping in the Old Union neighborhood. I’m getting close to the recipe as I have been going through the old recipe books. I have found some made with flour only and then cornmeal only plus one that used both ingredients in this pancake adaptation. By the way, the nicest thing came to my home a few years ago. It was the wood-fired cook stove of my great-grandmother as a cousin left it in his will for me as I jokingly traded another item of the family with him as he coveted that as I did his Aunt Hulda’s stove(circa 1899). I never dreamed that it would really be mine as I was fascinated with the golden cakes it baked during some 14 years of my youth as we visited her home often and looked for the lemon cake in the pie safe on Sunday afternoon. Folks, we have a rich heritage of good cooks in the neighborhoods surrounding Hurricane; so remember to prepare an old family recipe as Thanksgiving is just around the corner or the bend wherever you reside in the Hill Country of North Mississippi.
November birthday wishes are to the following:
Elizabeth Frohn, Gracie Warren, Marley Williams, Mae Garrett, Dr. Daniel Robbins, Hanna Robbins, Nellie Robbins, Guide Browning, Avery Moody, Joseph Moody, Bro. Joey Moody, Clarenda Parrish, Colton Hogue, Charlie Hogue, Chris Russell, Cindy Gregory, Jeff Dowdy, Abby Waldron, Jeff Dowdy, Lynn Heatherly, Margaret Montgomery, Herb Montgomery, Onice Carter, Jordan Owen, Susanne Wade, Quinten Bullard, Beth Graham, Lindsey Barnett, Lakyn Owen, Jeannie Pence, Kellen Bain, Betty Garrett, John Crouch, Ray Haney, Rory Sneed, Brenda Massey, Sandy Williams, Pakita King, and Tonya Bolin.
Get-well wishes are to Daphne Williams and to Hugh G. Turner.
The congregation of Oak Dale Baptist Church have recently completed a renovation project as they painted the sanctuary and have new carpet for the same area as well as expanded the pulpit stage. Bro. Steven Newell is the pastor.
Faye Dillard enjoyed a phone conversation with Charlotte Wyatt McCord of Columbus recently as Faye was her basketball coach at Randolph High during the 1950’s. Charlotte’s dad, Cecil Wyatt, was the principal at Randolph from 1952-7.
Congratulations to the NP High Viking Band As they placed fifth in the recent State competition.
Graden and I enjoyed lunch at Chili’s in Oxford on November 1. We have been in quarantine due to Covid for over ten days; so it was great to be out and about the town as we all did some shopping.
Due to Pop’s illness, we had to miss Aden’s first basketball game of the season at New Site. I listened to the radio broadcast, but I was a nervous wreck sitting in my car on the hillside with the auto parked towards Booneville to get good reception. It’s hard to cheer in a Camaro! New Site won 61-75 as they beat Center Hill.
Anniversary milestones are to Paul and Ashley McGee Hendrix, who will celebrate ten years on November 19.
It’s hard to keep up with the grandchildren at any given time on the hillside. Braxton was missing in action; so I started calling his friends from here to Hurricane. Then I remembered that I had seen him across the highway admiring a neighbor’s horses. I called him, and he said that I’m at Mr. Spook’s to ride horses. Very appropriate as it was just prior to Halloween. Bob, the Mr. Spook, and his wife , Thelma Todd, live across the highway from our home and often receive calls as we have been neighbors some 50 years now. It really takes a village to keep up with eight grandchildren plus their pets.
The forecast is for colder weather near the weekend; so we picked the last of the tomatoes that finally produced a late crop after the first ones wilted and squatted on the rise. The bell peppers have thrived and are very large ones this year. The watermelons also bit the dust as they failed. You win some; you lose some. There‘s always next year!