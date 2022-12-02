What’s in a generation? A quick look at Mr. Webster’s compilation showed that it could be considered approximately thirty years. As I had time to reflect on those attending our family Thanksgiving feast at Little Kettle Creek Camp most of the attendees were in the 20-26 years range from the next generation. ‘Grandarlins’ fit the description of “Gen Z” in America as they were born from 1997 to 2012 and have shown a resilience to adapt to an ever changing social and technological time in our country. The next group is known as “Millennials” and were born from 1981 to 1996 thus welcoming a new century on their horizon. “Gen X” came before that group and were born from 1965 to 1980. Then the grandparents’ generation attending is known as “Baby Boomers” and were born following WWII from 1946 to 1964 with that attempt for our country to reestablish family life as the norm.
Also we know that those veterans from WWII have been called “The Greatest Generation” as our parents made that era one of the most remarkable of modern history. Now what do you call those that were born during the 1930’s during the “Great Depression”? We call her “Aunt Faye,“ and she will celebrate 90 years in our Hurricane community in January 2033. The life of the party and of the photo sessions, and even the lady presided over the basketball goal for awhile. So from 10 to 90 were the ages that spanned a whole lot of “shakers” and “movers” from the six generations that I was blessed to have known in my life from this Hill Country hamlet in North Mississippi. Bring on the December holidays!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Herb
Montgomery, Frances Sneed, Larue Hill, Dick Caron, Madison Hale and Randle Waldron.
One of our serious young hunters in the community is Cohen Stubblefield, who bagged an 8 pt. in November as he hunts with his dad, Adam.
Newlyweds, Gunner and Cailee Hall, were honored with a reception at the home of Chipper and Debra Hicks, his maternal grandparents, on Thaxton Road on November 12.
Ladies and old friends from the early 1960’s classes of Hurricane High treated Clarenda Parrish to lunch at Tallahatchie Gourmet and are as follows: Oweda Todd, Brenda Barton and Barbara Lee Gardner.
Sara, Tara and Kellen Garrett journeyed to Ohio during the holiday break from school and enjoyed the hospitality of the girls’ grandmother, Gloria Kent.
Beth Waldo Luther of Pontotoc and Faye Graham Dillard attended the kick-off campaign and fish-fry at the Tupelo Furniture Market for DA John Weddle.
Enjoying a holiday trip to the Smoky Mountains was the family of Mike and Lynn Spears and are as follows: Shelly Carnes, Chase and Madison Hale, and Brent, Dana, Caden and Kelsy Spears of Pontotoc. Highlights were the bears at Cade’s Cove, the fun and shows at Dollywood, and of course, the food and the shopping in Gatlinburg.
Braxton Hooker enjoyed a Mississippi Delta duck hunt with Brad, Chandler and Dawson Hamblin of Ecru during the holiday weekend.
Jimmie S. Warren and her children and families, Phil and Stephanie Warren and Jill and Dr. Eric Frohn, enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday week in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and also the grandchildren, Will and Elizabeth Frohn and Gracie and Mary-Colston Warren of Ole Miss.
Angie Shettles and Faye Dillard attended the engagement party of Hunter Fooshee of South Pontotoc and Madison Bishop of Ingomar at the Tupelo Country Club on Saturday night, November 26. Best wishes are to the couple.
Several calls were enjoyed from West Texas on Thanksgiving Day as a new granddaughter’s arrival in the Warren-Graham family there was the big news as Roger and Dayla Graham were thrilled with the arrival of Everly James Von Roeder, the daughter of Wes and Jordan G. Von Roeder of Midland, Texas. The Graham’s live in Sweetwater; so they traveled to Midland for Thursday as their first grand-baby was born on November 17. She’s a keeper and a beautiful girl!
Also the other Graham brothers in Colorado City, Texas, Steve and Debbie and Jerry and Cherie, were hunting on the Noel Ranch in Mitchell County and had enjoyed a snow last week; so the hunting temps were good and were having their own Thanksgiving gatherings with their families.
The Wise Family Farm of Shady Grove Road is hosting a “Country Christmas” featuring a live Nativity scene beginning on December 1-23 and also a light show as well as decorations of the season. Come on out from 5:30-9:00 p.m. beginning on the first Thursday of the month.
A nice delegation from the greater Mud Creek area enjoyed the Pontotoc Ridge Runners Car Club meeting at Seafood Junction in November as follows: Edward and Debra Gordon, Dewayne Coleman, Brenda and David Horton, and Graden and Susan Hooker.
Guests at Little Kettle Creek Camp in Lafayette County for the holiday meal were as follows: Judd McGee of Water Valley and Sophie Hooker of Ole Miss, Aden Hooker and Ethan Eaton of New Site, Caroline Brents, Faye Dillard, Braxton and Harper Hooker, Jamie Foster of Ecru, Maggie and Ella Kate Hooker, Jon Grey Morrison, Benton Burks, and Parker Gates, all of West Union, and Cade and Lisa Hooker as the teens attended the Egg Bowl in Oxford.
Nellie and Lynn Robbins enjoyed the hospitality of Jessica and Jay Lynch in Oxford at their home as they hosted the Thanksgiving Day dinner. Also attending were Nora and James Lynch, Nathan, Abigail and Charlie Robbins, all of Oxford.
I enjoyed shopping at Jumpin’ Jax Boutique in New Albany with Christy Jumper(Kyle) and her daughters, Kylee Ann and Lucy. The young ladies had visited our home many times during the past years, and I was pleasantly surprised at the help that I received in buying shoes and boots as they are teens now and playing sports at West Union.
Yes, those Christmas early birds are in full decorations and lighting modes on Hwy. 346 in Hurricane and beyond; so come on out to our “neck of the woods” to view the sights of the holiday season!
