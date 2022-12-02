What’s in a generation? A quick look at Mr. Webster’s compilation showed that it could be considered approximately thirty years. As I had time to reflect on those attending our family Thanksgiving feast at Little Kettle Creek Camp most of the attendees were in the 20-26 years range from the next generation. ‘Grandarlins’ fit the description of “Gen Z” in America as they were born from 1997 to 2012 and have shown a resilience to adapt to an ever changing social and technological time in our country. The next group is known as “Millennials” and were born from 1981 to 1996 thus welcoming a new century on their horizon. “Gen X” came before that group and were born from 1965 to 1980. Then the grandparents’ generation attending is known as “Baby Boomers” and were born following WWII from 1946 to 1964 with that attempt for our country to reestablish family life as the norm.

