The month of November has traditionally been a celebratory symbol of America’s bounty during the harvest season. Of course, that designated fourth Thursday of the month that we call Thanksgiving Day was officially declared by Congress in 1941 as a federal holiday. Several generations of Americans since then now cherish this day of feasting with their families. An even newer designation for November is to be one of showing gratitude for our blessings and to help others for the thirty days of the month. Take time to show kindness to others during the holiday season swiftly approaching by giving of your time, your talent, or your good fortune to those that are less fortunate than you(my late Papa Graham’s daily prayer). Yes, we are in a pandemic, but we can still show appreciation and gratitude to our neighbors and to our families during these uncertain times.
Birthday wishes are to the following for November: Elizabeth Frohn, Gracie Warren, Joseph Moody, Lynn Heatherly, Sheila Owen, Avery Moody, Nellie Robbins, Onice Carter, Guide Browning, Wanza Graham, Clarenda Parrish, Dr. Daniel Robbins, Hanna Robbins, Margaret Montgomery, Herb Montgomery, Susanne Wade, Chris Russell, Charley Hogue, Colton Horne, and Billie Jean Evans.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Brud Swords, Susanne Wade, Louann Martin, Bob Gardner, Juanita Daniels, Jean Logan, Ronald Sellers, and Chloe Graham.
Adam Hale Stubblefield hunted in Colorado last month for mule deer and elk with a group of contractors. Adam is the owner of AHS Construction on Hwy. 346 near Hurricane.
Millie Jean Heatherly celebrated her second birthday on October 13 with her parents, Brent and Ashley Heatherly, and with her grandparents from Hurricane, Perry and Lynn Heatherly.
Emma Robbins celebrated her second birthday on October 26th with her parents, Phillip and Courtney Robbins, and with her Hurricane grandparents, Nita and Phil Robbins.
Hurricane Baptist Church honored Bro. Philip Brock and his family, Mrs. Perri, Isaac, Eli, Addie and Emma, on Pastor’s Appreciation Day during last Sunday morning’s service.
Faye Dillard and Hunter Foshee of Pontotoc have been busy with putting our political signs for the Trump-Pence campaign and for other candidates as well.
Aden Hooker visited with family members in Hurricane following Saturday’s New Site-New Albany girls’ basketball game at the Hound Dog Classic in Tupelo. She brought New Site t-shirts for Harper and Braxton. They won their first competition of the season.
Cade Hooker and daughters, Maggie, Ella, and Sophie hosted their annual hayride at Shady Oaks Farm on October 30. It is always fun to stop by and to see all the young people that attend. Lisa, Wilkes, and Anna Reese Bradham of Oxford assisted with the great food and the decorations and the activities for the attendees. The teens opted for a bonfire at the cabin fire pit, but the damp weather didn’t cooperate with those plans.
We enjoyed a junior high basketball game at West Union last week as Ella Kate is a seventh grader there. Then on Saturday we attended Braxton’s games for the Pontotoc Titans, but they had a forfeit from their competition on Saturday. They are known as “Bonnie and Clyde” in the family as they were quite the handful as youngsters; so now they are 13 and 12, respectively, and smile when I remind them of their escapades on the farm.
There will be a benefit for Ronald “Frog” Sellers at the Pontotoc Agri- Center with food served at 3:00p.m. and a live auction will begin at 5:00p.m. to help defray medical costs. Ronald grew up in the area known as the “Nation” and is a graduate of NPAC.
I have enjoyed hearing from our readers of the column from Ohio, NYC, West Texas, California, Tennessee, and Mississippi during the past week. We have a nice network of relatives and friends who keep up with Hurricane residents, especially as the holidays are upon us. By the way, I got a much needed new phone after 20 years of holding on to the old, and the ‘grandarlins’ are my tech assistants. I also had an update from Aunt Faye that she had purchased an ipad. This was the lady that told me twenty years ago that all she needed was a no. 2 pencil and a telephone. She’s changed her mind as birthday 88 soon approaches. It’s good to see that she is also updating her house as well with internet services.