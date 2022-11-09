How can all the following words relate into a similar recipe process in the South or especially in Hurricane? Chocolate. Tomato. Milk. Coffee. Vinegar. Roux. Pumpkin(just kidding). Well, I was looking for our Thanksgiving holiday favorites on Sunday afternoon as Lisa and I were making a list for shopping. Then I noticed some hand-written instructions that had a basic, gravy mix including my all-time favorite-chocolate-made with Pet Milk and Hershey’s cocoa as it was prepared only for special occasions. Now the term gravy is touted by all the cooking shows using varied ingredients. I just call the tomato gravy a sauce or homemade ketchup. Then my friends and my sons’ friends ask if I can make the white, milk gravy like my mom did. No way is the reply that they receive as this was her specialty on a cold, winter’s morn. Next, the secret ingredient for her red-eye gravy was a cup of strong, brewed Folger’s coffee added to the leavings of a pan of country-cured ham grease. Also vinegar was introduced as a faux apple taste for the gravy for an apple roll that only our great-grandmother’s knew how to prepare as guests will look for the apples. Finally, an old friend came by my home for me to taste the roux that she had learned to make at Emeril’s in NOLA in a cooking class. I said that it is either brown sugar or molasses as I guessed the secret ingredient. She was disappointed that I knew. Well, I have been adding brown sugar to my spaghetti gravy now for over 40 years as that son who is a picky eater has to have a sweet taste for him to eat the pasta.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you