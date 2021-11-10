The Armistice Day designation of November 11 that ended WWI has a special significance to the descendants of the late Jim Burchfield of Hurricane. Mr. Jim was wounded and left on the battlefield in France at the Hindenburg Line till the fighting was over basically to perish as his superior officer thought that the young soldier would not live. His uncle Oscar Burchfield of the community received a telegram from the government telling of his nephew’s severe injuries as he had three bullet wounds and also had several pieces of shrapnel in his body. Mr. Jim’s parents were deceased; so the uncle was told that the American soldier was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, England. His recuperation from his wounds took a year for him to heal.
Upon his return to Hurricane, he married nee Eula Spears. They became the parents of the following children: Curtis, Burnell, James, Jimmie Nell, and Martha. The Burchfields would build a brick home and a brick store at the corner of the Thaxton-Hurricane Roads across from the cotton gin that serves as part of the Mud Creek Water System currently, and their home is still a residence in Hurricane. Throughout the years, the family would be community leaders at Hurricane Baptist Church. Their children would attend and graduate from Hurricane High School also with two of his sons, Curtis and Burnell, who served with the United States Air Force and the United States Navy, during WWII with distinction as their father had served during his military era. Just a great family and a great military heritage in Hurricane!
Two of his grandchildren, Nelda Morgan, a retired librarian of Hernando High School, and Professor Dean Burchfield of New Albany, a retired faculty member of the History Department of ICC, shared their collection of photos, documents, a telegram, and a letter of commendation on Mr. Jim’s military service for a Hurricane community military project, and I thank them for the information. Also if you have time, stop by the community center as there are brick pavers on the sidewalk by the Veteran’s Monument in Hurricane that have the names of many of our military servicemen. We salute you!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bob Gardner, Lynn Spears, Jean Logan, Hugh G. Turner, and Ted Graham.
Hurricane Baptist Church hosted their annual autumn hayride, a pizza party, a field of candy to grab for the youngsters, and games of the season on Sunday night, November 7, following the regular service. It was a cool, fall evening for the fun ride and the games. Bro. Philip Brock is the pastor.
Jon and Cheri Browning of Madison enjoyed lunch on Saturday, November 6, with Freida Browning at her Cane Creek neighborhood home as the group enjoyed Taco soup and a traditional Southern sandwich—pimento and cheese. Also there for the meal were the following: Stephen, Caroline, Autumn, and Asher Brents and Guide Browning. Jon is the younger brother of the late Don Browning, both natives of Ecru. The Browning family once ran the funeral home and the old hardware store in the downtown area. Also Jon and Cheri stopped in Ecru on Saturday for Jon to visit with old friends and to walk around the town and admire the renovations of many of the buildings since their last visit. Freida and I had driven through Ecru on Friday night and had commented on the white lights outlining the buildings as it is very impressive. By the way, the Brownings from Madison enjoyed the Tanglefoot Trail Bed and Breakfast in Pontotoc for their lodging on Friday night as they were in town for a family wedding.
Aden Hooker,17, of New Site was selected as the Christmas Queen for the Booneville Christmas Parade in December that is hosted by the Kiwanis.
Harper Hooker and I enjoyed lunch in Oxford at Oby’s with Sophie Hooker recently as we were in the town for a medical appointment due to Covid testing. All are ok; so that was a relief!
The Montgomery “Cousins Crew” enjoyed a weekend trip to Nashville as they enjoyed holiday shopping in Leiper’s Fork and in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as at the Hilton Garden Inn in Brentwood. Those enjoying the girls holiday outing were the following: Betty Pierce, Strongsville, Ohio; Sondra McGann, Chattanooga; Beverly Cummings, Clarenda Parrish, and Brenda Barton, Pontotoc; and Nelda Morgan, Hernando. Joining the group from Atlanta were Karen Murray and Rhonda Morris, the daughters of the late Tommy and Martha Burchfield Lancaster, natives of Hurricane. Their paternal grandmother was a Montgomery, ILA Lancaster. The ladies were all dressed in teal sweatshirts that had Cousins Crew on front for a photo op. The ladies from Pontotoc enjoyed the flight to Nashville from Tupelo Airport as this is becoming a popular 30-minute destination for our area.
Braxton Hooker enjoyed the Youth Day Hunt on Saturday at Lafayette Springs with Pop as he bagged a buck.
I have been enjoying getting a lot of old recipes together for the holidays. A look back in time had me reading the Blue Bird Circle cookbook that I received as a wedding gift fifty years ago from Bobbie Graham Reidel of Houston, Texas. Bobbie did a lot of traveling to document her DAR information during the 1960’s; so she had the good stuff listed from 1650 in Virginia, 1866 from North Carolina as they moved to Texas following the Civil War, and Grandma Parker’s (think Bonnie and Clyde) cupcakes, and some Texas dignitaries like Mrs. John Connally. The Blue Bird Circle is the auxiliary for the Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in Houston. It’s a keeper. Bobbie still resides in the historical section of Houston as her husband’s family home is now their home as well as their grocery business is run by her son, Graham Reidel.
“Autumn reminds us to harvest the best of life lived.”—Joanna Gaines