The autumn season has arrived in Hurricane and a drive down Hwy. 346 has the farms neatly mown with the large hay bales harvested in neat rows as well as all the lakes are shining and are reflecting mirrors in the golden sunshine. Then on Shady Grove Road the Wise Family Farm is decorated with corn stalks and pumpkins and seasonal flowers at the entrance to their corn maze, pumpkin patch and a truck load of other fall fun. Also many homes have the small hay bales decorated with scarecrows, mums, and pumpkins and gourds befitting the season. By the way, the 136th anniversary of the founding of Hurricane Baptist Church was great as the regular services and a bountiful meal completed the morning’s services with our pastor Bro. Philip Brock preaching. The afternoon service was preached by Bro. Phillip Jackson of Victory Baptist of Pontotoc, and the guest singers were the Daugherty Sisters. Another year has passed for the congregation, and Bro. Philip presented a modern media script via pictorial graphics and informative history of days gone by in our community and of our goodly heritage in this Hill Country hamlet that was first named Esperanza.

