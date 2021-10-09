As the first full month of autumn progresses in October, there are several sayings or proverbs akin to weather folklore in the neighborhoods surrounding Hurricane and other similar, small North Mississippi hamlets that once the lives of their people were dependent upon the local crops for their livelihood; so the weather patterns were important to their commercial crops as well as to their garden produce. They listened to their elders as many of them were pioneer settlers or descendants of the first wave of settlers to inhabit this Hill Country region that also boasted of fertile, bottom lands that were opened due to the Chickasaw Session Treaty. During the 1830’s those pioneers bought the local farms that are still associated with those families in old Esperanza. To begin the month, keep up with much rain in October; much wind will be in December. Then for every fog in October, a snow will be in winter(I thought August?). If a full moon in October is without frost, no frost will be till a full moon in November. To be accurate, you need to write down your observations as my memory is often ‘wishy-washy’ if I have to pinpoint a particular year. So keep up in October 2021 as I have kept some family journals written in No. 2 pencil that I read or look through for the clipping files or photos kept in old shoe boxes. In my childhood, the shoe boxes were opened on a rainy day to keep the kids occupied with Granny presiding over the care of the valued contents. By the way, in my gleanings on the history of Hurricane due to the 135th homecoming at Hurricane Baptist Church, the Esperanza Post Office was established in 1871 with J.A. Todd serving as postmaster. Then sometime before 1900, a storm that originated in the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season had the inhabitants calling the community “Hurricane” as the old maps kept Esperanza on them even into my youth as those traveling were often confused to our location. Recently, I found a reference to a death in my family in 1850 in Esperanza, MS, but the lady is buried in Thaxton Cemetery. So often these details can be cross-referenced with family Bibles as these have helped me in my genealogy quest as well. Looking back in time, there were several community historians that contributed to the Pontotoc Sentinel or to the Pontotoc Progress or to local books if called upon to document our history as follows: Mattie Brandon Curtis, Ruby Stafford Hale, R.K. Russell, Sr., Audrey Warren, Rack Warren, Loyce Brandon Graham, Minnie Etta Brandon Hicks, Maudie Hale Brandon, Pole Todd, Alvin Todd, Zane Hale, Faye Graham Dillard, Arvella Robbins Benjamin, June Dorrough Ezell, Reno Graham, Thelma Montgomery Swords, Dr. Richard Russell, Bill Montgomery, Fleeta Russell Sneed, and Jewel Owen.
Birthday wishes are to the following: Steve Carnes, Carolyn Carnes, Freida Browning, Shelly Carnes, Marty Graham, Scott Hale, Derek Oglesby, Melissa Montgomery, Mitzi Robbins, Mitzi Russell, Tammy Montgomery, Emma Brock, Seth Sutton, Donna Crawford, Doris Graham, Payton Moore, Bill Montgomery, Dr. Billy Ray Sneed, Lauren Ann Cobb, Bro. Tracy Quillian, Hugh G. Turner, Auden Walker, and Sarah Garrett.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Lynn Spears, Jeff Warren, Bob Gardner, Jean Logan, Hugh G. Turner, and Kent Montgomery.
Anniversary milestones are to the following couples: Dock and Reba Graham, 67, Danny and Diane Benjamin, 57, Bro. Clifton and Cindy Waldron, Dr. Eric and Jill Frohn, 17, Brent and Tara Montgomery, 8, and Justin and Ashley Self, 7.
Pat Benjamin of Pontotoc and Kathy Montgomery enjoyed an early autumn vacation to the Marriott Resort in Branson, Missouri, as they enjoyed the shopping, the good restaurants, and the entertainment at the theaters. They are the daughters of Mary Graham(the late Homer)of Turnpike.
Brandon and Beth Walker treated their son, Auden, to a week at Grayton Beach, Florida, for an autumn family getaway and for Auden’s second birthday. They enjoyed his birthday cake while there. Auden is the grandson of Lisa Crouch(John) and of Jeff Williams(Lori) of Hurricane.
Stephen, Caroline, Autumn, and Asher Brents vacationed in Orange Beach in early October at the Phoenix Resort. The youngsters are 5 and 3; so they enjoyed the beach as their little, red wagon was loaded with all the fun things needed to play in the sand daily.
Bro. Philip, Perri, Issac, Emma, Addie, and Eli Brock vacationed in the Smoky Mountains during the last week of September as they enjoyed Gatlinburg.
Gracen Jade Montgomery, the daughter of Brent and Tara, celebrated her seventh birthday on September 28.
Alex and Melissa Coker Hill and their children have moved into their beautiful, new home on Hale Road in Hurricane.
What a nice surprise for Mrs. Quinn Quillian when the congregation of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church walked across the highway to her home on Wednesday night to sing happy birthday to their neighbor and a longtime community resident as she was 98 on that day! Mrs. Quinn was seated on her front porch in her rocking chair and enjoyed the tribute of song.
Faye Dillard, Freida Browning, and I enjoyed the meet the New Site Royals basketball teams on Saturday, October 2 at their gymnasium. Aden Hooker is a senior on the girls basketball team. Part of the afternoon was devoted to the alumni games featuring players from the past years. We also enjoyed the hamburger or chicken menu on the cookout for the meal. Parking was at a premium as the entire hillside of the school campus was covered with automobiles. I was taught how to make a parking spot by the late Senator Walter A. Graham of Hurricane or so his late wife Irma said that as I often shopped with her, and we always found a good spot at the malls in Memphis or Jackson when we shopped together. He ran the local store in Hurricane when they married and lived with aunt Lily Hearn next door to the Norwoods. So we actually found a great parking spot near the front entrance after our long drive there. Never worry about the parking situation as someone is always leaving an event early, or they can page you to move your vehicle. It works for me!
It was a great two services at Hurricane Baptist on a Sunday, October 3, as the congregation celebrated 135 years with a history, photos, and a slide presentation as the Chairman of the Deacon board, Lynn Robbins, presented the history. A bountiful meal was also enjoyed by the congregation following the morning service with Bro. Don Savell as the guest preacher. Bro. Philip Brock was the host pastor. The afternoon service was preached by Bro. Mark Wheeler.