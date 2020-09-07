September is always a month for a brief break from the heat as the storms last week cooled down the neighborhood of Hurricane and other communities bordering the Mud Creek area. The tornados that were spinning over towns nearby also kept residents close or in that safe place( a down in the ground storm house for me as I’m an old school shelter advocate). In my youth, you did not need a weather siren in Hurricane, old Esperanza, Pinedale, Pleasant Dale or Lafayette Springs as my grandmother called all her relatives in three counties if she thought bad weather was on the way. By the way, she was on an eight party-line that she would pick up and ask for permission to use telling her neighbors that it was an emergency call. Undoubtedly, she had witnessed a severe storm in her formative years as that fear never left her as she was taken by wheelchair to the shelter until her passing at age 96. One of our favorite family memories is that of the night that she had stayed in the storm house to sleep, and at daylight she realized that the traveling lump that was at her neck, then under her back, and finally at her elevated feet beneath the featherbed was a snake. Her two rescuers were also elderly by then, and they would lose their grip trying to get her up with heated discussion and screaming that she was going to get bitten. After the fracas, a neighbor came to their aid as he determined that it was only a chicken snake, and it calmed their fears. So get prepared as the hurricane season on the Gulf Coast will send those spinning and deadly storms our way!
Get-well wishes are to the following residents of the community as follows: Dewitt Stepp, Jimmie G. Warren, Jean Logan, Virginia Spears, and Clay Warren.
Birthday wishes are to the following for September: Lisa Bradham, Knox Poe, Thad Ross, Phyllis Hooker, Nickie Caldwell, Annette Smith, Sue Spears, Sherry Warren, Isaac Brock, Bro. Philip Brock, Greta Moody, Linda Stepp, Jo Lane Warren, Lisa H. Kidd, Malaydyn Dillard, Lou Gaston, Rita Hill, Bro. Doug Jones, and Nate Richardson.
Channel 9 News featured Ethan Spears, a 2020 graduate of Ingomar High School and the son of Mindy and Tony Spears, in a technology class setting at NEMCC last week as he is a student there for the fall semester.
Aden Hooker of New Site and Marty Barron and Johnna Kate Lindley stopped by last Thursday at our home as the group was on their way to Pontotoc to Wilder’s Welding. They ate lunch at Sydnei’s Grill as Ethan Eaton of New Site was also in Pontotoc working with his dad’s business. Aden is on a rotation schedule as she was off on that day. It’s been hectic to keep up with the ‘granddarlins’ as school districts use varied schedules.
Sophie Hooker had a skeet shoot on Saturday at her Hurricane home as the Seniors of West Union’s Class of 2021 participated in the competitions monitored by her dad, Cade. Lisa Bradham of Oxford had a variety of sandwiches, dips and chips, desserts, and soft drinks for the group after competition. The students were getting ready for the upcoming dove season during Labor Day weekend.
Several families in Hurricane continue to be in quarantine or ill from Covid 19. Take care and use those masks, folks!
Dove season will be the signal for the fall hunting season for our family. The granddaughters participate as well as our grandson in the preparations of the land at Lafayette Springs and also in Tywhiskey Bottom. A shocker hunting place was prepared by Braxton as he moved his site to the front pasture by the lake. Nothing was said as the youngster thought it would be an ideal place, but it is really close to his uncle’s house. It may be noisier than usual as the sound of gunfire is my wakeup call on Labor Day. Lunch can usually be found close to the house; so I better go to Sugaree’s Full Moon Sale on Wednesday to be prepared.
Sympathy is extended to the family of John Kidd of Oxford, who was a 1951 graduate of Hurricane High School. He was a graduate of the University of Mississippi, and John was retired from Ole Miss as he worked in accounting there. Survivors include a brother, Gerald Kidd(Mildred) of Pontotoc. I always enjoyed a call from John as he would phone with good wishes for the holiday season or to inquire about a former classmate’s whereabouts or health. He also shared an insightful look at Hurricane High during the 1940’s and the early 1950’s that I enjoyed. He will be missed by the Kidd family and by his friends.