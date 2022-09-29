Joe Warren family-in apparel consistent of the 1880's-1896! My grandmother Cordie was 8 in 1886 the year Hurricane Baptist was founded and she and her family were there. On the front row from left are Valeria, Joseph ‘Joe’ Robert Warren, Clarenda ‘Bunch’ Warren and Ina; at back are Martin, Minnie, Cordie, Dell, Lizzie and Alma.
1956 Hurricane Baptist Church-Freida Graham left and Susan Norwood right seated in Deacon Shorty Graham's lap.
What was happening at the end of an era known as the “Gilded Age” in the old hamlet of Esperanza (Hurricane) in 1886 as this period in history began in 1869 and ended in 1889? One thing that occurred and that has been a constant influence in our community since that time was the founding of New Prospect Baptist Church on October 31, 1886 under the leadership of Bro. Gray Jordan Robbins and a group of men that wrote a charter for the congregation following a summer of revivals at the old, brush arbor that sufficed for a meeting place for residents until 1911. Then a white, wooden church was built for the congregation and was used at the fiftieth anniversary in 1936 of the founding and by 1940, a new, brick church was built. Our current church was completed for homecoming on October 5, 2008, and this year’s event observing 136 years will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Bro. Philip Brock is the host pastor. A schedule of events for the homecoming is as follows: the regular Sunday School service begins at 9:45 a.m.; the regular morning worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m. with the Daugherty Sisters as guest singers and Bro. Philip Brock preaching; a noon fellowship meal; and an afternoon service at 1:30 p.m. as Bro. Phillip Jackson of Victory Baptist in Pontotoc will be the guest preacher. Also an honored guest at the afternoon service will be Bro. Doug Jones of Pontotoc, who is a former pastor of Hurricane Baptist Church from 1965-1971. A cordial invitation is extended to all for our special day at Hurricane Baptist Church. By the way, things that were happening world-wide and in the United States were as follows: the Queen Victoria of England dictated the fashions and furniture styles of the era with elegance and pomp and circumstance; Grover Cleveland was the first Democrat elected President following the Civil War; the Coca-Cola was introduced in our country by a pharmacist; oranges from California were shipped nationwide by trains to the American consumers; and the Apache leader Geronimo surrendered to General Nelson Miles in Arizona to bring the Indian Wars to a close.
Anniversary milestones are to the following for October: Dock and Reba Graham, 68; Bro. Phillip and Jean Logan, 52; John and Cindi Webb, 35; Bro. Clifton and Cindy Waldron, 32; Ashley and Justin Self, 8; and Caitlin and Ben East, 8.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Gerald ‘Pappy’ Bullard, Braxton Hooker, and to Harry Swords.
A special lady from Pleasant Dale, Quinn Russell Quillian, the widow of James Quillian, will celebrate her 99th birthday on September 30. She is a graduate of the Class of 1943 of Hurricane High School. Her children are as follows: Oweda, Berlon, Thomas, and Lynn.
We love you ‘Miss’ Quinn!
