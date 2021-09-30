Looking back in time at the establishment of Hurricane Baptist Church in 1886, it is shown as one of community unity as the Reverend Gray Jordan Robbins had begun a summer ministry in the neighborhoods surrounding Esperanza. Later in the autumn, a group of Christians met to write a constitution for New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, on October 31, 1886. Some of the surnames that are included with the founders and the builders of the church are as follows: Robbins, Nowlin, Warren, Todd, Hale, Russell, and Dillard. Oral tradition has that it was a “brush arbor” or a simple, open-sided structure. By God’s Grace, the church grew over the years with a new building built in 1911. The Pontotoc Sentinel stated that the good people of Hurricane community have united their hearts and hands and built a nice church known as New Prospect as it was swiftly constructed in one month. In 1936 this congregation celebrated fifty years. In 1940 a brick veneer church was built with the leadership of Bro. Percy Ray, and it stood until 2007. Our current church building was dedicated on October 5, 2008. Our current pastor is Bro. Philip Brock.
The annual homecoming service will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 as Hurricane Baptist Church will celebrate 135 years with Bro. Don Savell preaching during the morning service. An afternoon service will conclude the services for the day at 1:30 pm with Bro. Mark Wheeler as the guest preacher. Special music for the day will be presented by the Marksmen Quartet. Contact Bro. Philip Brock for additional information at 663-489-1481.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Glenda Hale, Kent Montgomery, Nelda Morgan, and Bob Gardner.
Susanne G. Wade of Calhoun City hosted a birthday party for her mom, Lou Gaston, on September 25 at The Warehouse in New Albany as Lou was 81. Guests were as follows: Joyce Grisham, Jo Ellen Porter, Lynn Christopher, Susan Russell, Carolyn Carnes, Denice Graham, and Susan Hooker. A nod to Lou’s career as a Home Economics teacher were the decorations featuring the Pioneer Woman’s pottery collection of candy-filled ramekins and water pitchers and glasses with bouquets of roses and mixed flowers for party favors and coordinating table linens as she taught at the following schools: Toccopola, Woodland, Hurricane, and North Pontotoc. Susanne’s hostess skills were honed by years of watching Lou’s ability to host a reception with her citrus punch and finger foods at area schools, churches, or the Hurricane Community Center functions. A great meal and two cakes, strawberry or a choice of chocolate, completed the birthday party. Lou has dedicated countless hours of service to area schools, Union Nazarene Church, and our own community center throughout the years as she is a 1959 graduate of Hurricane High and also an avid Ole Miss fan as she has two degrees from UM. If there is a fundraiser, you can bet on Lou’s expertise too in those endeavors. Hats off to this dear lady for her years of devotion to our community!
Ethan Ferrell of Madison Central High in Jackson was on the Bass Tournament team that captured the laurels of a super win for the school. His mom, nee Amanda Gafford, the daughter of Roger and Marietta Hicks Gafford, are all former residents of Hurricane. Birthday wishes are to Marietta this week from the Brandon cousins, Clarenda, Beverly, Freida, and Sandy.
Faye Dillard and Sue Morrison of Etta attended the State Republican Executive Committee meeting in Jackson on Monday, September 27. Sue had just returned from a Florida meeting for the National Republican Women’s group on Sunday afternoon.
Sophie Hooker and Lauren Hussey of St. Louis, both students at Ole Miss, joined our family for a hamburger cookout at Little Kettle Creek Camp at Lafayette Springs. Graden, Braxton, and I were completing chores(changing linen for six bedrooms)for the opening of archery season for deer hunting on October 2. Everyone likes to hunt, but the lawn mowing and the house cleaning duties fall to the elders. As the young ladies toured the countryside and the lakes on ATV’s, Lauren commented on the beautiful trees. I told her that I wish that she could have seen the acreage some fifty or more years ago as it borders the Holly Springs National Forest that was once old growth timberland. Now with the controlled burns and some timber companies managing the forest, it it not the same as it was in my youth. But the hunting opportunities have been kept due to the influence of my late grandfather, Bud Graham, who realized that the succeeding generations of the family would need a place to hunt in the future; so we are fortunate for that on conservation practices.
On this Friday afternoon, Braxton Hooker and Hayden Hale, both 13, wanted to fish at Lafayette Springs. The old truck has the hookup for the smaller fishing boat and trolling motor; so we attempted the trip, stopped at the local store for food, and the boys unloaded at the lake. What a cool grandmother was the statement that his friend said to me as the boat slipped into the water. I replied that I was my dad’s only “tom boy” with the passing of my brother at the early age of 9; so beginning at age 4 he did those driving, fishing, hunting, basketball, and track things with me that were normally reserved for boys. I can drive a bulldozer if I need too as we practiced on a lot of vehicles back in the day. I know that our neighbors dreaded to see my driving down the highway in Hurricane at a very young age as they remind me with laughter though, and my dog Lassie rode shotgun for 13 years. Now my grandkids have to be 16 for a driver’s license. Times are changing with each generation.
Ray and Kerri Graham Haney of Pontotoc celebrated 35 years in September for their anniversary milestones with a vacation to
Florida.
We get to meet the New Site Lady Royals and the Royals basketball teams on Saturday afternoon, October 2, at the gym as they are hosting a hamburger cookout for the fans that attend. Aden Hooker is a senior with the Lady Royals. Looking forward to the season!
A special birthday shout out to Bro. Doug Jones of Pontotoc for September 30 as he served as a pastor at Hurricane Baptist Church from 1965-71. His wife, the late Billie Jones, began her teaching career at Hurricane High and then on to NPAC after consolidation. His sons, Mike and Mark, are like members of our family as they lived next door to our family at this time and my late mom, Sis, spoiled them enormously if their parents left them in her care, and often they did. We love you Bro. Doug!