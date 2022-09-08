Labor Day weekend always signals the end of summer throughout the USA as family reunions, dove hunts, water sports, football games, a long weekend for students, skeet shoots, and camping fun wIll be the activities that many Hurricane community residents will participate in as well as those that use their vacation time now to travel.
Our own family will camp, dove hunt, fish, and attend the season opener at Ole Miss. The cabin activity will rotate as the ‘grandarlins’ will come by Little Kettle Creek in Lafayette County to enjoy the cookout or to spend the night according to their whims as the “rolling stones gather no moss” in the younger generation. Our ages span from nine to ninety; so our usual scavenger hunt is on tap as I think of interesting ways to capture their attention by directing them to find a persimmon tree and how to look for the fork or spoon inside the fruit or to the once abundant huckleberry bushes to gather the small berries for a cobbler plus an ATV or a Subaru ride that has a camo paint job designed by them to check on the sloe plums in season in the old, growth trees close to the Holly Springs National Forest. A selection of feathers, pine cones, pop rocks or geodes, Native American artifacts, and fossils in the shale are other examples of objects included in the game.
If it rains, we have an inside search locating varied animal mounts including birds and fish, rattlesnake buttons (collected by Mr. Norwood from snakes during his MDOT career), plus a veritable, paradise of Hill Country fauna and flora to pique their interest and enthusiasm in nature. So this weekend will begin the first season for the fall hunts in our region as well as for the football faithful to travel to Ole Miss.
Birthday wishes are to the following for September: Lisa Hooker, Rita Alexander, Penny Ferrell, Quinn Quillian, Teresa Hooker, Annalisa Lunn, Jo Lane Warren, Sherry Warren, Rita Hill, Renee Stepp, Brooke Hooker, Bro. Doug Jones, Thad Ross, Phyllis Hooker, Selena McGregor, Shane Montgomery, Mavie Jo Knight, Pearl Short, Andrea Bain, Kyle Graves, Aubrie Graves, Andrea Bain, Huntley Graves, Tyler Nunnelee, Scottie Hancock, Lisa H. Kidd, Marquetta Spears, Sue Spears, Mary Kate Butler, Lou Gaston, Ruth Hale, Yvonne Smith, Jennie Oglesby, Jennifer Dowdy, Emily Wynn, Jessica Luther, Anita Nunnelee, Donna Jumper, Carmen Heard, Brianna Fae Brown, Caroline Williams, Laine Robbins, Mary Ann Quillian, Koby Logan, Kevin Spears, Jeff Taylor, Jodie Massey, Mitch Montgomery, Luther Webb, Tina Hooker, and Jim Todd.
The family of the late Tom and Valeria Warren Montgomery enjoyed their first reunion in three years due to covid at the Hurricane Community Center on Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2022.
Good food, fellowship, and a fun game of family introduction with a family tree chart for each of the late siblings of the couple afore mentioned: Brooks, Thurman, Ila, Ora, Thelma, Boyd, Troy and Geraldine as their mom lost twin daughters as infants.
The activities were turned over to a younger generation as Terri Smith, Suzanne Montgomery, and Harriett Neal of the second cousins presided. Those attending from the first cousins were as follows: Sondra McGann, Chattanooga; Betty Pierce, Cleveland, Ohio; Brenda Barton, Clarenda Parrish, Beverly Cummings, all of Pontotoc; and Nelda Morgan, Hernando. Those from out of town attending were as follows: Keith Hale, Austin, TX; Ken and Doris Lancaster, Hot Springs, AR; Kent and Lynn Montgomery, Yazoo City; Mac McGann, Huntsville, AL; Karen Murray and Rhonda Morris, Atlanta, GA; Jim and Betty Pierce, Strongsville, OH; Greg and Emilee McClure and daughters, Fairhope, AL; Savannah Simmons, New Albany; and Mackenzie Montgomery, Tupelo.
A time of memorial tribute was for these family members as follows: Will McGreger, Jerry Ruth Montgomery, and Joel Hale. A happy birthday was extended to Tranny Montgomery of Hurricane and those in the male first cousins also attending were as follows: Zane Hale, Shane Montgomery, Bradley Montgomery, Kent Montgomery, and Ken Lancaster. A great day was reported by those attending.
A family rite of passage came to pass last week as Ella Kate Hooker recently celebrated her fifteenth birthday and then prepared our family’s dinner on Monday night as a treat for me as she found out that I had been sick. She did a great job as Pop only grilled the hamburger steaks as she set a full table of vegetables, macaroni, rolls, and a hot pan of brownies for dessert. She has always helped me organize the pantry; so I was impressed with her presentation of the meal. She’s always been the happy one with a smile from early dawn to late night and the mischievous one in the lineup as the third born. So now I know that she’s ready for the upcoming holiday meals!
Betty Stubblefield has her autumn decorations on her lawn and at her Country at Heart gift shop on Hwy. 346. Yes, her house interior is the same way as she practices what she preaches with her decorative touch comes a reminder that she enjoys her work and her home.
So drive on out to our “neck of the woods” in Hurricane as the watermelon sales and other produce are in abundance at the Wise Farm and also at many homes in the community. Look for the signs! Enjoy the last hurrah of the summer!
