An abundance of Queen Anne’s lace and Black-eyed Susan’s are making the countryside picturesque with their blooms painting the meadows in colors of white and yellow in Hurricane. Not to be left quietly in the greensward of the fields are the orange butterfly weeds that have had a host of butterflies gathering nectar as well as keeping the tiny and colorful hummingbirds busy. Of course, the magnolias of May are still blooming with the recent rains extending their annual show and their sweet fragrance in the Hill Country of North Mississippi. Enjoying the annual blossoms of the mop head hydrangeas in their colors of pink, lavender, and blue in June add to the Southern landscape of our lawns in the community. Now heirloom plants are the in “buzz” words in lawn and gardening circles. Well, we have known these best flower and plant methods for generations in old, Esperanza. A tip that I like to share is one that an older lady used was that of coffee grounds to green up split-leaf philodendrons, ferns, and elephant ears. It works as I never use Miracle Grow anymore for most of my flowers because several pots of coffee brewed weekly give me a green thumb due to the nitrogen. The summer solstice is upon us on June 20; so the growing season will begin in earnest for area gardeners.
Get-well wishes are to Asher Brents, Graden Hooker, Bobby Gardner, Faye Dillard, Randle Waldron, Faith Tate, Billy Sneed, and Larue Hill.
Jim Douell of Pontotoc, Ryan Owen of Hurricane, and Sheffield Anthony of North Pontotoc were in last week’s group of fishermen at Weiss Lake in Alabama. Brooke Hooker also caught a big, blue catfish, but I noticed that she had on gloves and was still standing at a safe distance from the fish for the photo session. I can’t leave out Harper 9, who enjoys watching the group, and her dog, Rio.
Ainsley Hale is a senior in the Class of 2020 at TCPS. Proud grandparents from Hurricane are Coach Zane and Glenda Hale. She was an outstanding basketball player on the TCPS team and had several honors along the way during her high school career. By the way, it was good to see Coach mowing his lawn on his new Bad Boy mower. He’s back to his normal routine for the summer job too.
We enjoyed a visit with Aden Hooker and Ethan Eaton of New Site as they were in Hurricane. Harper gave them a tour of the lake and the swimming pool as it was a beautiful, sunny Saturday. Of course, we talked basketball as the two will be playing in the fall as she will be a junior, and he will be a senior.
Lawns of the month to conclude the month of June that were also in the early mix were the following: Zane and Glenda Hale, Mike and Lynn Spears, Danny and Shelia Owen, Jason and Leslie Ross, and Debra and Chipper Hicks.
Chloe Graham, who will be a senior at NPAC, was giving directions for the hand ‘grabbin’ in Birdsong, Tennessee, as she can beat her dad, Aric, in the fishing competition. A video showed the friendly competition.
Lacie Kay Simmons of Hurricane and Lillianna Cates of Mantachie play on a traveling softball team Vexus Guin 12U and enjoyed a tournament in Alabama over the weekend.
Betty Pierce is home in Ohio and is having to get caught up with her spring cleaning on her lawn and in her home. Jim and Betty were in Tucson when the pandemic slowed down interstate travels. I put a weather page on Tucson; so I could keep up with all their 100+ degrees spring days. Now, it is a heat wave in Cleveland as they are having 90+ degrees end of spring days as we are about to enter summer.
Congratulations are to Lynn Spears, the wife of Mike, who will be retiring from the University of Mississippi this summer as she worked in the office at the research facility for marijuana plants.
Don’t forget the Carrie Bell’s Summer Sweet Shop for snow cones on Shady Grove Road at the Wise Farms. The grounds feature brightly colored, game attractions for children to enjoy, or they offer a spot of shade for the older folks. Stop by the venue as the tomatoes will soon be in season!
Happy Father’s Day wishes on Sunday are to all the dads in the neighborhood. I took time this morning to read some poetry from “Tad Pole Tales,” a collection of poems written by my late dad, Warren Norwood, of Hurricane. I glanced over some of my favorites that are about the Tallahatchie River at Rocky Ford, his school days at Macedonia and at Hurricane and at Pinedale, and then of those of our families as well. He loved life despite the many hardships of the Depression Era, WWII, the loss of a son; and one could tell that his Faith was the game changer for him during these experiences in life. The many games that he taught me during my childhood had one theme. He always won! Tiddily winks. Tag. Checkers. Marbles. Badminton. Croquet. Tennis. Track. Basketball. As the youngest of ten children, I am sure that was an influence for his desire to win as the older brothers were sports enthusiasts as well. The only time that I was winning in a game of checkers against him, and I had the winning move, he upset the board and called it quits. “Oops!” he said. “Game over.” The fight was on!