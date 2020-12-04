The first week of December 2020 has a snow forecast for Hurricane plus deep freeze temperatures in the low 20’s. Also on the horizon is a full “Cold Moon” according to the Native American lore of the region as this culture equated the short days and the long nights to winter’s grip on the way. Always a descriptive language of the Native Americans, the “Long Nights” moon is called the winter solstice by current forecasters and will change on December 21 to the winter season. So it will officially be ‘hog-killin’ time in Hurricane as we had a sunny and mild day for Thanksgiving Day as that’s usually the traditional day. By the way, a few snowflakes are falling on Monday, November 30, as I type.
Birthday wishes are to the following for December: ElizabethThompson, David Heatherly, Perry Heatherly, Rita Treadaway, Jennifer Chestney, Emily Oglesby, Lisa Williams, Brandy Stubblefield, Bro. Joey Moody, Stephanie Breedlove, Delores Hicks, Emme Thompson, Dickey Ross, Dick Caron, Freda White, Miriam Staten, Emily Oglesby, Brenda Bullard, Liz Logan, Ted Graham, Michael Williams, Scotty McLaughlin, Zane Hale, June Ezell, Bobbie Hale, Jimmie G. Warren, and Bro. Stephen Brock.
Nelda Morgan of Hernando enjoyed having her children at home for Thanksgiving in Hernando as follows: Emilee and Greg McClure of Fairhope, Al, and their daughters, Marilyn, Nora, Alice, and Ella; and Ed and Pamela Morgan of Hurricane, and their children, Jordan, Jayce and Julie.
Caroline and Stephen Brents and their children, Autumn and Asher, hosted the family of Linda and Larry Brents of Cairo for Thanksgiving Day dinner at their Cane Creek home with Freida Browning also as a guest.
Carolyn and Ladurl enjoyed Thanksgiving Day with their family as follows at their home on Hwy. 346 near the Shady Grove-Buchanan exits: Nancy and Tracy Chism, New Albany; and Tracie G. Wallis, Fulton; and her sons, T. J. Browning and Travis Browning.
Monty Grimmett of Norwood, North Carolina, enjoyed a hunt with Braxton and Colt Hooker last week. This is the ancestral home of Laban W. Norwood, who moved to Thaxton in Pontotoc County in 1836, as he bought some of the first land available during the Chickasaw Session land sales. I enjoyed hearing about his home and acreage near the Norwood Store there.
Brooke and Colt Hooker and children, Aden, Braxton, and Harper, hosted the family of Linda Boyd Collums(Sherman) of Coopers Crossing at their Shady Oaks farm home for Thanksgiving Day with sisters, Terri, Lisa, Shelia, and Becky, and their families attending as well. The Boyd sisters and Brooke had a bounty of traditional foods and desserts for the large serving bar. Faye Dillard, Sophie, Susan, Ella, Maggie, and Graden Hooker also attended. One of the fun things that a lot of those attending did was to walk to the lake to fish or just to watch in the beautiful, autumn sunshine.
Debra and Chipper Hicks had a full house on Thanksgiving Day with the families of LaRhonda Shumpert(Joe), Mooreville; Brandie Leath(Anthony); and Chet Hicks(Amanda); all of the community there on Thaxton Road. The Hickses had autumn wreaths at the entrance to their home on wagon wheels with native rocks as the backdrop for the scenery. They have a new home; so Chipper has to get a move on to plant new shade trees as I heard him tell that at his first home some 52 years ago in Hurricane.
Bro. Philip and Perri Brock enjoyed having the family of Bro. Tony and Dee Smith of Florida at their Hurricane home for Thanksgiving and several attended the serices on November 29 from Longview, Texas.
We had our usual family bunch at Lafayette Springs Little Kettle Creek Camp on Thursday night as Lisa suggested we cater the turkey from Taylor’s Grocery and the sides from another place plus honey baked ham. It was great plus all the desserts came from the bakeries nearby. We are doing this for Christmas as well. It gave me extra time for our autumn scavenger hunt with the ‘grandarlins’ as the girls are ahead of the boys and the men in the big buck contest as well! Life is good!
Some of those that I talked to or sent a text to on Thanksgiving Day were the following: Suzie Lipson, NYC; Betty and Jim Pierce, Cleveland, Ohio; Bro. Doug Jones, and Billy and Charlie Montgomery, all of Pontotoc; Steve and Roger Graham, Mitchell County, TX; Dr. Bill and Melissa Norwood, Murfreesboro, TN; Julie Canterbury, Howard, CO; and Nancy Chism, New Albany. Facetime and FB were also used. Modern media lets the times and the miles bring family and friends together even during the Covid pandemic. It’s the same in the other states as everyone is trying to be careful for their families. By the way, I had forgotten my nervous reaction to the hunt preparations in Colorado as I was trying to sit on the outer edge of the circle and not bother the hunters. Bear and mountain lions were the previous subjects; so I was casing the fir trees and the boulders for predators and not paying attention to the guide. He walked up to me, and I thought that he had drawn his pistol and had put it to my forehead, so I threw up my hands, and I said, “Don’t shoot!” He doubled over with laughter and said that he had to take the temperature of everyone in the hunting camp due to the pandemic before we left his mountainside home in the Rockies. I was so relieved because I watch a lot of westerns and thought that for some reason I was being held at gunpoint. Everyone laughed, but me!
I enjoyed an early morning talk with Warren Todd of Shady Grove at Bullard’s Store on Thursday as he helped me get gas, and get-well wishes are to his brother, Mitchell Todd. Thanksgiving Day dawned bright and sunny as I came home from Lafayette Springs to pick up food for that night’s meal. The Todds all live on the land across from our home on Hwy. 346 as Thelma and Bob, called Spook, bought the first home of the late Dueane and Louise Graham Dowdy across on the north side of the road. Warren, Diane and Noah built a home on the Shady Grove side of the land. So we see each other and wave ,but we never take time to talk. Warren and Mitchell were small children when the Todds moved back to Hurricane from Michigan, and my mom, the late Sis Norwood, took them under her wing and baby sat the boys over 50 years ago. Time marches on!
(Community Yesteryear’s 85 years ago) Dean Falkner, a pilot and the younger brother of American author William Faulkner of Oxford, and three local men from Hurricane on Hwy. 346, all cousins, Bud Warren, Lamon Graham, and Henry Graham, crashed into a field at Sand Springs. The first sign of trouble from the airplane was that a wing fell off the canvas plane into the Sand Springs Cemetery where ironically the three passengers would be buried and no survivors. The plane crossed the highway, and then it took a nosedive straight into the ground at full throttle into the field of one of the passengers, Henry Graham, as the then country lane is now Todd Road. Soon the crowd at Pontotoc Airport, a cow pasture then, heard of a plane crash out in the country, and relatives and friends there followed the hectic traffic west. A call to Oxford alerted William Faulkner, who had bought the plane for his brother, of the fatal crash. He left immediately for the crash site. An estimate of the crowd that was to flood our sleepy, little hamlet was that of 7,000 onlookers. Also several thousand people attended the funeral services for the three cousins at Sand Springs Methodist Church, and their bodies were left outside for the open-casket viewings. The author’s family became financially accountable following the crash for his mother, “Miss Maud,” and for Dean’s widow and her unborn child, a Hale relative of Lamon’s widow. The cemetery and the church have become part of the William Faulkner tour due to the writing conference held at the University of Mississippi every summer. The Warren-Graham cousins identical monuments stand as silent, white stone sentinels to this fateful day of tragedy in community history at Sand Springs Cemetery.