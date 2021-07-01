The Fourth of July holiday is one for all Americans to celebrate our independence from Great Britain in 1776. It is a time for vacations and for family reunions as well. As evidenced by the traffic on I40 traveling west, it was bumper to bumper vehicles for three hours going over the speed limit. It was a relief when we headed north to Branson this past weekend as we tried to beat the holiday crowd at Stormy Point Village. When the second vehicle arrived on Friday night, we had a total of six ‘grandarlins’ and three adults enjoying the amenities of the resort’s water park and the varied depths of three swimming pools as the heat indexes were 100 daily with an occasional rain shower in Blue Eye, Missouri. Despite all the variety shows, museums, amusement parks, trains, and zip lines, at the end of each day in Branson the consensus of the group was to go to Target and Walmart. In downtown Branson there is a “5 & 10” store just like the old Kuhn’s Store in Pontotoc, but the kids said that this stuff is so boring. What’s not to love about a paddle board with a rubber ball hinged by a rubber band? That was a thrill buy during the early 1960’s plus they also said no to a “hula-hoop” as well. Countless hours of my youth in Hurricane were spent enjoying a weekly, boring toy from the town trip that was limited to a Saturday at Tutor’s Big Star and also to get clothes at Stubbs Department Store. Life was simple then as there were only a few telephones in the Hurricane community, but the ‘grandarlins’ were slipping multiple IPhone chargers into my basket in the stores that they enjoyed. I am so glad that we could travel as a large group this year as the pandemic limited our travelers in 2020, but a couple of times the phones were put in timeout as the cabin got too noisy! Another memory maker for “do you remember when” this happened in Branson for the summer of 2021.
Anniversary milestones are to the following couples: Coach Zane and Glenda Hale-58, Howard and Shelly Carnes-32, Stephen and Crystal McBrayer-28, Dan and Jordan Owen-8.
Birthday wishes are to the following for July: Ruthie Garrison, Graden Hooker, Roger Wicker, Aden Hooker, Reba Graham, Glenda Hale, Easton Smith, Terri Smith, Celia Caron, Donna Barefield, Kay Britt, Debra Hicks, Andrew Montgomery, Kim Mercer, Ellie Beth Stewart, Stephen Brents, Beth Conlee, Jerri Conlee, Cindy Waldron, Jennifer Chestney, Randle Waldron, Jack Hall, Annette Benjamin, Karlie Wade, Karen McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin, Marty McLaughlin, Jayme Spillers, Euree Wise, Pat Russell, Steve Stubbkefield, Margie Warren, Pat Mounce, Faye Sills, and Casey Kidd.
For a cool treat, you should visit Carrie Bell’s Shop for ice cream and Sno-cones at the Wise Farm Venue on Shady Grove Road. Asher and Autumn Brents enjoyed a summer’s day treat and extra time playing at the.country playground and a kid friendly petting zoo of animal cutouts as this made a cute photo session for the siblings. Gram Browning enjoyed the swing and shade tree while the youngsters explored the activities. So come on out and enjoy a slice of country life!
Maddie Guerin of NPAC played in the All-Star NEMBCA basketball game this summer. Maddie is the daughter of Chris and Chasity Sudduth Guerin, a former Hurricane resident. Her maternal grandmother was the late Betty Kay Daniels Sudduth(James) of Hurricane.
Cade Hooker enjoyed a successful fishing trip in the Gulf of Mexico with friends from New Albany, Will Henson and Lee Henson this past weekend.
The Hurricane community watched the Miss Mississippi pageant during the weekend broadcast in Vicksburg as Rachel Shumaker of Pontotoc was a contestant and won fourth alternate in the top five contestants. Proud grandparents from Hurricane are Dewitt and Verline Payne Stepp. Her parents are Don and Donna S. Shumaker of Pontotoc.
Michelle and Nickey Walker and Jeremy, Beth, Mary Hatley, and Kendal Graham if Hurricane dined at Coffey’s recently, and we enjoyed talking to the families there. Also enjoying the restaurant were Bro. Byron, Amanda, Colton, and Faith Tate and Gayle Tate of Enterprise.
Those in the Branson caravan included the following: Graden, Susan, Ella Kate, Braxton, Harper and Maggie Hooker, Lisa, Wilkes, and Anna Reese Bradham of Oxford. I have traveled with a lot of kinfolks throughout the years. Some of the favorite things that are remembered and taken on vacations are as follows: an enamel blue coffee pot from Tru-value was taken to the Texas reunion every two years in a brown paper sack, a box fan and an oscillating metal fan for light sleepers to snooze with in a strange land, a wooden cradle; so the baby could sleep on the way, and he comfortably rode shotgun in the motor home console(no seatbelt), a menagerie of animals, a host of unmentionables in the afore mentioned brown paper sacks, and this year’s winner–a clean tin can to cut Pop’s buttermilk and Krey lard biscuits–the array of cutters bought for Christmas presents are not big enough for a “cathead” biscuit size cut. Have a happy holiday!
It was great to visit with Charley and Brandon Hogue’s sons, Colton, Mason, and Collin, and daughter, Kaylee at her home, recently as they were in and out fishing on the lake with our family.
Betty Pierce called from Ohio and added a country memory from her grandparents, the late Clarence and Nan Swords’ home in Shady Grove, as they caught bumblebees and put in the Mason jars as the old homes all had hollyhocks growing at the end of the porches. These old time flowers are nectar bearing blooms for the bees and also for the hummingbirds. Betty had a June birthday; so all the kith and kin are awaiting for her summer visit as it’s been awhile since she’s been to Hurricane. A party is just waiting to happen upon her arrival in the community.
Hats off to the community center committee and to the lawn caretakers at Hurricane as it is just in fantastic shape after the spring cleaning. Thank those community citizens for their time and their energy that is donated for the benefit of all. The red painted playground equipment brought back the thought of the old school colors, red and white.