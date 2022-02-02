The last two weeks have been extremely cold in Hurricane; so the month of February is usually our time of intense cold and for snow or the dreaded ice storm that can hit our North Mississippi Hill Country area. I have seen some old photos of the 1951 ice storm that showed our neighborhood gripped with intense cold and snow. Let’s not forget the ice storm of 1994 that kept some areas without electricity for weeks as power crews worked day and night to restore the service to local homes and businesses. Also it’s an American tradition for “Punxsutawney Phil” in Pennsylvania to dictate our winter weather for another six weeks or not. It’s hard for me to give credibility to this groundhog up North as the U.S. Weather Services are so advanced in our state and in the entire country as well. If it wasn’t so cold, I would venture out to look for that crocus or buttercup or the hawthorn blooms.
Birthday wishes are to the following for the month of February: Debra Miller, Tammy Lorick, Harold Jumper, Greg Graham, Benjamin Hill, Sue Morrison, April Wray, Debra Helms, Kevin Floyd, Penny Spears, Theresa Bass, Lindsey Spears, Madison Hale, Debbie Stepp, Melody Morgan, Michelle McGee, Penny Faulkner, Linda Martin, O’Neil Warren, Cathy Barton, Chance Graham, Anna Furr, Addie Brock, Mona Weeden, and Baker Owen.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dewitt Stepp, Verline Stepp, Virginia Spears, Kay Graham, Aric Graham, Freida Browning, Renee Barefield, Autumn Brents, and Glenda Hale.
Anniversary milestones are to Adam and Brandy Stubblefield, who will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary on February 5. The Stubblefields have recently moved to their new home in Cairo.
Congratulations are to NPAC’s Brooke McBrayer who was selected as a 2022 North Mississippi Senior Girls All-Star in soccer for the East team. She is the daughter of Crystal and Stephen McBrayer and is the granddaughter of Rusty and Beverly Cummings of Friendship and of Diane McBrayer.
The hunting season closes on January 31; so our family has been actively involved at the deer camp in Lafayette Springs during the weekend. We enjoyed a late Saturday morning breakfast with Sophie Hooker and her guest, Braxton Acey, of Tunica. It was too cold and too windy; so the group enjoyed a big, bad country breakfast. The cold weather had some nice bucks on the move there as our nearest neighbor, Merritt of Oxford, bagged an eight point buck hunting on the Stubblefield land. After some family talk with the neighbors from Oxford and from Jackson, it was a nice surprise that her grandmother, Ann, was a first cousin to the late Bob Williamson of Eupora, the husband of my first cousin, the late Dotsy Norwood Williamson. It’s always a small world with Mississippi family connections.
It was great to talk to Danny Owen of Byrd’s Creek at Oby’s in Oxford as he was dining with Roddy and Lisa Mayer-Thompson as it was her birthday. Graden and I had been to the Cancer Center for his arthritis infusions for rheumatoid; so we eat there frequently due to his treatments.
It was a fast-paced basketball game as New Site defeated Walnut in their last home game of the regular season. The division win has the Lady Royals as the second seed with a 4-1 record in 1-2A. Aden Hooker is a senior, and the years have quickly passed. At a recent game, the New Site family always saves us a seat. Several people moved around the area to let me have a first row seat. I thanked the lady and her daughter for their kindness and in the ensuing conversation found out that Kathy Henry Todd had lived in Blue Mountain during her youth and was a neighbor to Alvaree Gaines Sneed and her late husband, L.D. Sneed, formerly of Hurricane. She had graduated high school with Mike Sneed, their son, and knew his older sisters, Janie and Linda, who are our relatives.
Bro. Joe Arthur will be the guest evangelist at Hurricane Baptist Church from January 15-17, 2022 nightly for the winter revival. Call Bro. Philip Brock for additional information.
Hats off to those in the medical clinics locally and the hospitals as they continue to treat patients during a recent surge in the pandemic! These people have families just like we do, and many are working extra hours to see all their patients. Let’s do our part and follow the guidelines for prevention.
Anna Reese Bradham celebrated her 9 lth birthday on January 26 with a party at Magnolia in New Albany on Saturday afternoon as her friends joined her there for a bath bomb and soap making party. The building was very fragrant with the scents. The party was hosted by her mom, Lisa Hooker(Cade). Some of the special guests attending: were Margaret Murphree and Robin McDonald, Pooleville; Bob Sudduth, Coila; and Harper Sudduth.