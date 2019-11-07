The recent cold snap had me making a list of the ingredients that I would need to prepare a Thanksgiving Day feast for those that would be at the deer camp in Lafayette Springs for the holiday. I thought about it for awhile and then decided that I knew a lot of businesses that prepared these traditional foods as well as I do. The pleasant surprise that came by FedEx last year was our turkey, fully cooked and in its own cooler from Honey Baked Ham. I was a gracious hostess as the line formed, and they told me how great my baked turkey looked and then tasted great as well. Always hide the packaging as this will authenticate your cooking prowess. Now that the cat(no turkey)is out of the bag, I will change to a honey baked ham too. By the way, my own late dad would put a smidgen of flour on his forehead and then would tell his nephews at the family reunion that he had been up all night baking his cakes. They would line up to try the old man’s confections that he had picked up at the bakery on the way to the reunion. Life is Good!
The congregation of Hurricane Baptist Church enjoyed their annual harvest hayride and social at the home of Phil and Nita Robbins on Robbins Loop on Sunday night, November 3. A candy field is part of the festivities as the youngsters like to fill their own bags.
Selby Rebecca Entrekin of Madison and Michael Dillon Greer were married in a beautiful wedding ceremony at Taylor on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She is the daughter of David and Jan W. Entrekin of Madison and the granddaughter of the late Bob and Dotsy Norwood Williamson of Eupora. Attending from Pontotoc were Selby’s great-uncle A.M. Norwood, Jr., and his wife Sheila.
Glen and Cheryl Sullivan enjoyed a vacation that included 15 states of the Midwest and on to the Great American West as well. They had planned to go to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but an early snowstorm changed their travel plans.
Dr. Gail McCarver, the daughter of the late Richard and June McCarver of Memphis, visited with her cousins, Shelia Owen and Cheryl Sullivan, at Sheila’s Byrd’s Creek home as they had lunch during Gail’s time here. The ladies’ grandparents were the late Britt and Ettie Jolly McCarver of Ecru. Dr. McCarver has retired from Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville as a Neonatologist as she treated babies less than six weeks old during her career. She stopped by the community on the way to her new home in Virginia as she and her husband will reside there.
Hurricane Fire Department and Oak Dale Baptist Church coordinated their Trunk and Treat events for the children of the community to be out and about earlier than the rain forecast for Halloween night. It was a success as a couple of my grandchildren were showing me their sacks full of candy. I started to tell my grandson Braxton that it was a poor choice to choose his grandmother to guard his sack of primarily chocolate candies as I am a self-professed chocoholic. I just tied a knot in the sack and pretended that it was not left in my care.
Faye Dillard, Bro. Colt Hooker, and Braxton Hooker of Hurricane attended the Trump Rally at Tupelo for Tate Reeves on Friday night at the BANCORPSOUTH Arena. Others that I noticed in the crowd were Rusty and Beverly Cummings of Friendship, Bro. Philip and Isaac Brock, Howard and Shelly Carnes, all of Hurricane.
Dana and Jeff Morris of West Union hosted a birthday party at a Florida beach in autumn for their daughter, Mackenzie, and invited the other juniors in her class to go as Sophie, Mary, Emma, and Eden, traveled with the family. This group has been together since kindergarten; so they have taken them to various vacation destinations throughout the years. By the way, Annie missed the trip as she was at Ole Miss as she was at a softball team visit to the university and committed to the program that weekend. Congratulations to this athlete as she has practiced and played for many years for this achievement.
Birthday wishes are to the following for the month of November: Elizabeth Frohn, Gracie Warren, Joseph Moody, Avery Moody, Nellie Robbins, Onice Carter, Shelia Owen, Wanza Graham, Guide Browning, Clarenda Parrish, Dr. Daniel Robbins, Hanna Robbins, Margaret Montgomery, Herb Montgomery, Susanne Wade, Lynn Heatherly, Faye Graham Britte, and Billie Jean Evans.
The annual Thanksgiving meal will be held on Sunday, November 17, at noon in the fellowship hall with the regular services in the sanctuary and Sunday School classes. A cordial invitation is extended to the community as well as former residents of the community. Mrs. Perri Brock is planning a parade of photos from days gone by to be part of the decorations as the church was founded in 1883.
Lacie Kay Simmons, Kelsey Spears of Pontotoc, and Lillianna Cates of Mantachie were on the softball team Vexus Eagles that won the World Series Championship in Birmingham, Alabama, this past weekend for twelve-year-olds. Traveling with Lacie Kay were her parents, Stacie and Amanda Graham Simmons, and her sister, Sarah Grace. Traveling with Kelsey were her parents, Brent and Dana Spears, and her twin brother, Caden. Traveling with Lillianna were her parents Dean and Scarlett Cates of Mantachie, grandparents Lanny and Deb Stepp Adams, and her great-grandmother, Linda Swords Stepp, all of Mantachie, and her great-aunt, Renee Stepp of Pontotoc. All of these families have Hurricane ties; so I was not surprised at the athleticism of these young ladies. Sorry, but Kay Graham was sick and could not travel with the team as she usually does.
Braxton Hooker, 11, played for the NP Broncos and this age group won the Super Bowl Series at the school on Saturday with an undefeated record in the football league.
A speedy recovery to Aden Hooker of New Site, who had a knee injury last week playing basketball in the classic that was moved to Tish County. Hopefully, she will be back on the court in a couple of weeks.