The changing weather patterns from hot to cold or vice versa in North Mississippi will continue until the arrival of Easter; so y’all just wait until Good Friday to begin your gardening in Hurricane. On Sunday afternoon, the older folks discussed what seeds to start buying plus the bedding transplants that our combined families enjoy. Our watermelon guy was particularly excited that he had found the “Roy Dillard gold” or the yellow meat variety that has to be planted on May 1 per the late, seed saver’s instructions. Just as our weather changes; so did our talk flipflop to the fishing season. I just calmed their doubtful thoughts on the early crappie fishing season as I related that the “Full Worm Moon” according to the Native American legend of the springtime transpired in mid-March. It’s time to check the local creek and the river runs for the local fare along the Mud Creek areas to the Lappatubby and on down the Tallahatchie River to Sardis Reservoir. Last week there were some successful crappie fishermen locally as that also means the “Mudbugs” or crawdads will soon start their singing. Then those young folks in the Hill Country will enjoy these feasts also as they prepare them like a shrimp boil and add the potatoes and the corn on the cob like people do on the East Coast. It’s an odoriferous meal to me plus I hate to eat a creature that still has its eyeballs intact staring at me. Due to the current trend in dining in America that is for locally sourced food, you can’t beat our “neck of the woods” for regional, food delicacies.
During the bad weather last week, a familiar face on the Channel 9 WTVA broadcast was Allan Bain, the EMA Coordinator for Pontotoc County. He is the son of Coach Mike and Brenda Bain, who reside on Hurricane Road, and is the grandson of Dock and Reba Graham. Allan and Macy Bain and their family reside in the South Pontotoc area.
Twins, Caden and Kelsey, celebrated their 15th birthday on March 29 and are the son and daughter, respectively, of Brent and Dana Spears of Pontotoc. They are the grandchildren of Mike and Lynn Spears and the great-grandchildren of Sue Ard Spears, all of Hurricane. By the way, Kelsey is a freshman player for the Pontotoc Lady Warriors in softball, and the team has a No. 7 ranking in the Daily Journal poll of the top ten in North Mississippi.
Lisa Hooker, Anna Reese and Wilkes Bradham, and Maggie Hooker enjoyed the Lady Rebels softball game on March 29 at Ole Miss. They enjoyed a photo op with a freshman player, Annie Orman, a standout athlete from West Union.
Anniversary milestones for the month of April are to the following: Kenneth and Gloria Warren, 66; Dr. John and Elaine Mitchell, 53; Charles and Freida White, 40; O’Neil and Bobbie Warren, 35; Derek and Jennie Oglesby.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Hanna Robbins, Clarenda Parrish, Steve Robbins, Mike Graham, Reba Graham, and Terry Daniels.
Birthday wishes are to the following for April:
Dock Graham, Tammy T.Brown, Jill Frohn, Jimmie S. Warren, Caroline Brents, Maggie Hooker, Cade Hooker, Colt Hooker, Harper Hooker, Dr. Eric Frohn, Lyndi Treadaway, Chassy Guerin, Brent Heatherly, Ben Stepp, Jon Ross Garrett, Neal Jarrett, Briley Self, Erika Swords, Jeff Williams, Graham Lyons, Melissa Montgomery, Ramsey Hill, Ellie Hill, Al Britt, Michelle Pie, Caeden Heard, Harold Sneed, and Arlissa Sneed.
Lillianna Cates, an eighth grade player at Mantachie, was in a Daily Journal feature last week as their softball team has a No. 5 ranking in the area poll. She is the great-granddaughter of Linda Swords Stepp, who also resides there.
Kay Graham and I attended a NPAC vs. West Union softball game at Enterprise as the Lady Vikings won on Friday afternoon to see her granddaughter, an eighth grade player, Lacie Kay Simmons. We also enjoyed talking to Beverly and Rusty Cummings and to Crystal and Stephen McBrayer of Friendship as Brooke McBrayer is a senior on the team. Another senior from Hurricane is Abby Waldron and her mom, Cindi, was busy recording the action so her dad, Bro. Clifton Waldron, could view the game at his home. It was great to talk to Chassie and Mark Walker, whose NPAC senior, Lexi Walker, hit a home run during the game, and she is the granddaughter of John Crouch of Hurricane. A sunny, spring afternoon brought out a good crowd as Amanda and Stacy Simmons and Lesia and Garry Richardson were there too.
Lisa Hooker and I enjoyed the shopping at the Spring Fling in Pontotoc as we were looking for five birthday gifts for the month and also Easter gifts for the younger children. Next It will be for graduation gifts as we have a list of dates for events for the end of the school year for senior Aden Hooker of New Site.
Harper Hooker enjoyed a weekend guest as Greenlee Anthony visited. It’s turkey hunting season plus the fishing at the lake was great for the youngsters.
The congregation of Hurricane Baptist Church and guests enjoyed a catered dinner from Seafood Junction on Saturday night, April 2. The revival began on Sunday and will conclude on Thursday, April 7. Services are at 7:00 pm.