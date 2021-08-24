What’s in a family tradition? To all the readers in Hurricane and out “yonder” in the Hill Country of North Mississippi, y’all survived another “friggatriskaidekaphobia” day this past “Friday the 13th” as I alerted the elder, two kinfolks of my immediate, maternal family to “beware” the next 24 hours. It is a brief respite this year for those that limit or completely curtail their actions or travels on these “woebegone” calendar dates as there was only one in 2021. Last year in 2020, you actually made it through two, one in March and one in November, as this brought me to a dizzying thought as I was on the “Rainbow Trail” high in the Rockies when I checked my phone. Immediately, I began to figure out ways to get down from the peak on the “13th” as I asked the guide about the other safe possibilities for descending as follows: a mule, a helicopter only if you are having a heart attack, or by emergency responders placing a litter on the incline railway(actually these were the real answers from a rescue unit on Pike’s Peak)that I called many years ago in a similar, panicked reaction to a descent from there, but basically it applied to the “Friday the 13th” dilemma. I am a survivor, but it was old hat now due to the lucky “rabbit’s foot” that the guide let me hold as a precaution on the truck ride down. I didn’t buy the coffee cup that stated I survived the descent on “Friday the 13th” from the mountain as I did that time at the base of Pike’s Peak. By the way, the other relatives don’t believe that my grandad taught me all these hex preventing ideas, but I rode shotgun the last eighteen years of his life to carry on the family traditions. Just a friendly reminder that there is only one “Friday the 13th” in 2022!
Get-well wishes are to the following; Andy Robbins, Terry Daniels, Lisa H. Kidd, Bro. David Westmoreland, Virginia Spears, Glenda Hale, Sallie Bee Weeden, Chet Hicks, Pat Benjamin, and Bob Gardner.
Recent guests of Faye Dillard at her Duncan Creek home were Merry Elder of Kennett, Missouri, and her daughter, Marilyn, of McLeansboro, Illinois.
Linda Weeden enjoyed an extended trip to Hermann, Missouri, as she visited with her Price family siblings there during the summer.
Special guests at the Sunday morning service on August 15 were Bro. Troy Montgomery and twins, Molly and Mason, who were 6 on August 14, and their older brother, Andrew, all of Horton.
I enjoyed the feature in Today in Mississippi as a local business J&W Frames on Warren Lane In Hurricane was featured as NE SPARC recently improved business operations with rural high-speed internet capabilities through the North East Power Association in Oxford. Jeff Warren took over the family business in 1992 after it was established by his dad, the late Ward Warren in 1983, and now his nephew, Benjamin Hill, came on board in 2017. The updated technology provided business access in a fast-paced business era for all the neighborhood.
A special thanks to Anne Dowdy of Myrtle, who sent a donation to the Hurricane Community Center Fund. Mrs. Dowdy taught at Hurricane High during the 1960’s as well as her husband, the late Floyd Dowdy, Jr. Mrs. Dowdy is a Buchanan family descendant of the Buchanan community as well.
Our granddaughter, Ella Kate Hooker, will celebrate her 14th birthday on August 20. She is playing volleyball with the Lady Eagles at West Union and is also a varsity cheerleader for 2021-22.
Sophie Hooker and I enjoyed lunch in Oxford last Thursday as her hectic summer of traveling kept our shopping trip on hold. On Saturday, she moved into the dorm at Ole Miss and is involved in Rush Week activities currently.
Janet Durham of Lubbock, Texas, reported that the descendants of the late Willie and Nora Warren held their annual reunion on July 31 at the homestead in Tahoka, Texas, as the family celebrated the centennial of their grandparents anniversary a few years ago. The Warrens left their Sand Springs home, and it became the Tom and Valerie Warren Montgomery family home and finally after renovations, the home of the late Troy and Polly Montgomery. It still stands in the community today.
Tara and Kellen Garrett, the daughters of Trevor and Sara, once again , were selling their lemonade to thirsty travelers on Thaxton Road near the old cotton gin.