Memorial Day 2021 is a poignant reminder of the tenacity of life as generations of citizens and of soldiers for over 200 years have shown their courage and their valor in the continued support of their country and in theIr heritage of the American way of life that embodies Freedom! A testimony to that indomitable American spirit is that of the continued quest for other countries’ citizens to see our democracy as a better way of life and of their desire to move here. The year of 2020 was a struggle throughout the entire world as the pandemic changed our way of life in America, but most of the countries turned to our medical experts for advice and for treatment. Americans have always responded to help other nations in times of conflict as well as in peacetime. Hopefully, we have better days ahead in 2021 for American citizens as we travel the way to better health and normalcy in our everyday lives at school, church, and social endeavors. “God Bless America” is a great American song and the patriotic words still deliver a powerful message as we enjoyed another great American holiday to end the month of May. So fly “Old Glory” at your homes and businesses as it has a reason to be respected in our country.
For those families that have loved ones at Sand Springs Cemetery, you need to check the new sign at the west end of the grounds that has the new rules and the regulations. It also has the committee listed and their phone numbers as well. Please check this posting at Sand Springs for the changes.
Kathy and Bradley Montgomery attended the baby dedication service at The Cowboy Church in Thaxton on Sunday, May 9, 2021, as they had two great-grandsons, Jacob Moody, 2, on May 8 and his brother, Caleb Lamar Moody, who was born on January 4, 2021, and are the sons of Avery and Charley Moody of Turnpike. Presiding over the service for the boys was their grandfather, Bro. Joey Moody, the pastor, whose wife is nee Greta Montgomery of Hurricane.
Lawn of the week is to Larry and Clarenda Parrish of Sand Springs as their tribute for Memorial Day includes a backdrop of pampas grass, red roses, yellow day lilies, and a red, white and blue decoration(Ole Miss)with a flag pole in the center flying the American flag. Hats are off to Larry as he served in the Mississippi National Guard as his unit was called to the Gulf Coast in 1969 due to Hurricane Camille. He served our state and our country with pride.
Linda Weeden, widow of the late Jacky Weeden, attended the ICC graduation of her grand-daughter, Lexie May. Lexie will be attending Ole Miss during the fall semester. Her grandson, Gabe May, joined the United States Marines. They are the children of Amy W. Clowers of Hurricane and of Rodney May.
Johnny and Cindy Gregory of Shady Grove attended the graduation of their son, Jonathan Ross Gregory, at the Davis Event Center in Fulton as he was a graduate with two degrees with Electrical Tech and Industrial Maintenance as his coursework. This was delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic. At NEMCC he completed coursework in 2020 also in Precision Technology. Guests attending with his parents were the following: Dot, Susan, and Donna Gregory of Martin. Jonathan’s Shady Grove grandparents were the late Roy and Jennie Stafford Dowdy. I taught Jonathan swimming as a youngster; so I have kept up with him throughout the years and am pleased with his accomplishments. I am also glad that these students got a formal graduation ceremony.
Phil Robbins Of Hurricane was the guest speaker at the Neely Baptist Brotherhood and breakfast on Sunday, May 23. Others attending from Hurricane Baptist Church were the following: Bro. Phillip Brock, Issac Brock, Phil Warren, Bradley Montgomery, Steve Stubblefield, and Graden Hooker.
It was a surprise to be in New Albany and see the congratulations on the Bank of New Albany‘s marquee to our granddaughter, Sophia Grace Hooker, as she received their scholarship at the West Union graduation ceremony. Also three other scholarships were awarded from Ole Miss and one from NEMCC. I sent a text to Orange Beach as the group of West Union girls and their moms were enjoying a vacation there and to show her the sign.
Hand grabbing (noodling)has begun for catfish in our neighborhood at Sardis Dam. Braxton and Colt Hooker and Renick Ross of Thaxton went last week. You can call it varied names (grabbling)for the sport, but I call it crazy!
Bro. Philip Brock of Hurricane Baptist and Bro. Keith Benefield and his wife, Lorie, of West Tallahatchie Baptist, enjoyed a mission trip to Washington, D.C., as guests of Baptist Faith Missionary, Dr. Chuck Harding, to the U.S. Capitol.
Getting ready for Texas cousins next week as they always roll out the red carpet for my family or for Freida’s. I recalled that my late mom Sis skipped a few years to their reunion and was brought to task for her absence at the reunion. In Loraine, Texas, the late Bob Graham, and his wife, Wanza,who lives in Colorado City now, bought “satin sheets” for Sis. It was a fun visit! By
Ella Kate Hooker is a varsity cheerleader for the fall semester at West Union and in the junior high basketball team, and helped with a cheerleader camp for elementary girls and had a great Saturday with the campers. Her cousin, Braxton, will play junior high football and basketball, and her cousin, Aden, is a senior at New Site, and they had summer league wins over Biggersville and Wheeler this week in basketball. The summer leagues have begun in earnest! It will be a busy June!