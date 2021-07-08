July is always the beginning of the hottest days of our North Mississippi summer weather pattern that is called “the dog days of summer” from July 3-August 11. These days are often sun-drenched after a rainy or moderately warm June as residents of Hurricane adjust their schedules by the sunrise to the sunset workdays. Right now, our hay pastures are a verdant green as well as our lawns, but that could change with a period of drought that can sere the landscape quickly with high temperatures. Also the summer heat makes the menagerie of dogs on our hill lazier than their normal routines; so if the heat bothers our animals that surely gives us the go ahead for a glass of sweet tea with lemon or a glass of lemonade to relax with in a rocking chair on the veranda. Currently, I am enjoying the hummingbirds as they gather nectar from the tiger lilies and the locally sourced Black-eyed Susans in a collection of family pots ranging from the 1950’s to the present as our family never throws away anything due to the influence of the “Great Depression” in America and prior to that the practices of ersatz during the “Civil War” as family lore and legend attest to their frugality then and as well now. So you have my permission to cool off under a shade tree during the next month and to just sit and to watch the world go by; so you will not get a heatstroke!
Anniversary milestones are to the following: Johnny and Cindy Gregory-42, Keith and Lindsey Irwin-6, and Bro. Wesley and Lori Barefield-5.
Kellen and Tara Garrett and their mom, Sara, enjoyed a vacation for 10 days in Ohio with their maternal grandmother, Gloria Kent.
Get-well wishes are to Andy Robbins, Paul McCarver, and Bro. Phillip Logan.
A patriotic Vacation Bible School will be held from July 15-17, 2021 at Hurricane Baptist Church from 6:00-8:30 p.m. On Saturday, the time will be from 9:30 a.m.-noon. Food, Recreation, Crafts, and Bible Study will be offered during this time. Bro. Kevin Bernard of Arkansas will be the guest speaker. Bro. Philip Brock is the host pastor.
Autumn Brents, 5, was impressed with the sanctuary at Hurricane Baptist recently as she stated that she had been in the “parking lot church” for a long time and that it was nice to be inside. The pandemic rules had kept families seated in their cars during the past year; so it was an exciting time for the youngsters to be permitted to attend.
Madison Carnes, the bride-elect of Chase Hale, was honored with a bountiful, wedding shower on Sunday, June 27, at Hurricane Baptist Church.
Bro. J.W. and Linda Jane Owen, who reside on Hwy. 346 East, have lawn of the month as their neatly kept lawn was lined with American flags to show their patriotism. Both are graduates of Hurricane High during the 1950’s and are enjoying their retirement years.
The congregation of Hurricane Baptist enjoyed a social following the evening service and Also fireworks outside on the church parking lot on July 4.
It was great to talk to Dr. Bill and Melissa Norwood of Murphreesboro, Tennessee, recently as their son, Jared Norwood, received his PhD in History from the University of Montana in Missoula at the spring graduation. His parents attended the ceremony, and his dad, Bill, got to confer Jared’s “hoodie” during the ceremony. Now, we have two Dr. Norwood’s in the family. Jared is the grandson of the late Col. James “Buck” and Dorrie Busby Norwood of Cookeville, Tennessee, both natives of the Rocky Ford or Etta community in Union County. Before the elder Norwoods’ retirements, Col. Norwood was the ROTC officer at Tennessee Tech, and his wife, Dorrie, was an English professor, also at Tech. Congratulations are to Jared on his educational achievements.