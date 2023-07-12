July came in with unseasonably and with unreasonably high temperatures during the first week of July in most of the USA. Records were broken in Hurricane and all around North Mississippi during this time. Triple-digits plus the humidity made for a sauna experience if you were doing lawn or garden work or cutting hay on the farms in the Mud Creek area. Everything looks so neat as the pastures and the pond levees have been clipped, baled or trimmed. It won’t last long as on Saturday the neighborhood received from two to four inches of rain; so that put a soaker on the grass and revived that green, spring look on the fields. The summer season also brings out the next wave of flowers as the tiger lilies in their vibrant orange and black-dotted beauty attract the area hummingbirds as they are in a frenzy each day feeding on my patio, and I have added flowers in red and yellow to attract the busy, little hummers or little buzzers as their wings and fast flight often catch me by surprise when I’m out there. An old red wood vine is also one of their favorite feasts on my front lawn. On a recent summer’s eve, I waited until later that night to water the flowers; so I sat a spell in a rocking chair to take in the fragrances on the evening breeze. There were things chirping and calling in the old oak trees that I wondered as to their identity as I don’t like tree frogs after an encounter long ago. Then an ambulance coming around Baker’s curve helped to dispel the nighttime musings as reality sank in that someone needed medical attention. I’m not an ambulance chaser, but the thought crossed my mind. By the way, I read a recipe last week in Southern Living magazine that gave the recipe for “Cornbread ice cream” as infusions are the new go-to-words in the culinary circles in teas and in baked goods. The recipe lost me at “buttermilk” as this is not a favorite drink for me. Back in the day, there was always a “ruckus-raised” if the milk cow ate bitter weeds on the old Graham Farm on Esperanza Road as Papa talked about her untimely demise if she strayed again. That taste would certainly garner that old-time flavor in the time-honored tradition of a Southern, cool treat that had all the ‘grandarlins’ sitting on the front porch waiting with a bowl and a spoon for their portion. The “Full Circle” of life continues with our ‘grandarlins’ on our Shady Oaks veranda.
Faye Dillard attended the bridal shower of Mallorie Arton of Hernando, the bride-elect of Will Howard of Pontotoc. The shower was hosted by the ladies of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc on Sunday afternoon, July 9. His grandmother, Betty Howard of Pontotoc, attended as well. Will is the son of Ben and Gaye Howard of Pontotoc old friends of our family in Hurricane. Both ladies listed are nonagenarians now and are vibrant family members that enjoyed attending this event.
Andrew Montgomery of Buchanan will celebrate his fifteenth birthday on July 12 and is the son of Bro. Troy and Melissa Montgomery.
The youth of Hurricane Baptist Church attended Triple Christian Camp in Rosebud, Arkansas, from June 26-30. Those attending are as follows: Bro. Philip, Perri, Isaac, Emma, Addie and Eli Brock, Jerri and Beth Conlee, Scarlett Montgomery, Brooke, Kayla and Nathan Waters.
Honors for the children were that they were selected as first place in all the categories of talent and were selected as the overall church group for talent. Landon Faust placed first in the long race as a variety of camp competitions kept the group busy.
Weekend guests of Bro. Philip and Perri Brock were the following relatives from Gilmer, Texas: David and Carey Thomas and their children, Jack, Payton, Lily and Annie. Carey is the sister of Mrs. Perri Brock. The Thomas children and the Brock children sang the special music on Sunday night, July 9, as a group with Isaac Brock as pianist at Hurricane Baptist Church. Mrs. Perri and Mrs. Carey presented the special music on Sunday morning.
Enjoying a vacation to the Smoky Mountains last were the following: Mike and Lynn Spears and Patsy Graham. The friends shopped and ate at the popular restaurants in the Pigeon Forge area and Gatlinburg.
Marquetta and Sue Spears and Faye Dillard enjoyed Sunday dinner at Cracker Barrel in New Albany on July 2.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Verline Stepp, Reba Graham, Thad Ross, Carolyn Grisham, Dustin Todd, Cooper Hicks, Bro. Phillip Logan, Sally Weeden and Chloe McGregor.
Phil Robbins and Andy Robbins took Pappy Bullard to lunch at Butlers in New Albany for his 85th birthday. We met the group on Shady Grove Road as we had purchased tomatoes for Pappy to have a tomato sandwich that night. Finally, we are getting a few ripe tomatoes as June 1 is our usual time and always share at the store. Gerald Quay or “Pappy” is a 1957 graduate of Hurricane High and was wearing a “white sports coat” for the group composite at their graduation in the Hurricane School Reunion booklet. He enjoyed a business career in Memphis and has been retired in our community for a long time now.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Linda Faye Collums of Pontotoc, the wife of Sherman Collums. Survivors include the following children: Terry Trimm, Lisa King, Shelia Biffle and Becky Keith and Clyde Boyd. A host of family members gathered at the home of Brooke Hooker(Colt), a granddaughter, who hosted the family meal after the funeral at Tutor’s on Saturday, July 8. An outpouring of love and food delivered by members of the Pontotoc Apostolic Church and from New Albany and Ecru to the home of Brooke and family were served by Shea Mounce , Susan and Graden Hooker and Faye Dillard. Linda was a great mom, a great granny to two younger generations, and a good wife to Sherman. The Collums helped with Harper for several months as she was a preemie that weighed only 3lbs. Some 12 years ago in April, and we enjoyed them on the hill as Sherman became an expert fisherman on the lake nearby. It took a village as her grandmom, Lisa King(Henry), also helped during this time. That’s what friends, family and neighbors are like in Pontotoc and Union counties. Linda will be greatly missed by family and friends as well.
Ruthie Bullard Garrison of the Pleasant Dale neighborhood on Benjamin Road has enjoyed “another trip around the sun” as she is 91 in July. She was a popular graduate of the Class of 1950 of Hurricane High. Her daughter, Michelle Garrison Walker(Nicky) and their family reside next door to Ruthie Faye. Her parents were the late Ben and Bea Ross Bullard of the community.
A very special birthday is being celebrated this month as Spook Todd’s horse is 27! That’s a long life for a horse as our grandchildren were introduced to horseback riding by Spook and his horse as many other children in our neighborhood have been also. Our farm animals have a special place in each community too!
Graden Hooker had a round of birthday parties in Hurricane on July 4, 5 and 6; two on the hill and one at church. We still have one to go on July 11! Each group has outdone the other; so we are looking forward to Aden’s visit on Tuesday. Judd McGee of Water Valley also celebrated a birthday on July 7; so he was included in one party.
