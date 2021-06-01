Well, it’s that time for a spring outbreak of Brood X cicadas as it’s been 17 years since the insects have been in the Mud Creek Bottom lands of Hurricane and on into the HilI Country of North Mississippi. I had forgotten about the upcoming “once in a blue moon” invasion of cicadas as in 2004 I thought that I had developed tinnitus as a steady hum droned in the woodlands as I worked outside. I had heard the “old folks” talk about the sound that would not stop in their ears due to this hearing “Glitch”; so I supposed another aging ailment was here for me also for the duration. Thankfully, it was just the cicadas humming, and the sound disappeared as they emerged into life, mated, and then died albeit in a span of two weeks. A “piece of cake with icing” then as I had not developed a hearing problem. By the way, a food hint for the smoking of cicadas as a source of protein to add to your current diet was to thread the insects aforementioned on cotton twine and hang with a freshly caught carp that can be sourced on the Lappatubby Creek or the Tallahatchie River and then smoke with that tried and true, an old Southern staple, the hickory chips. It’s a new recipe for my stash that I keep, but doubtfully one that I will follow and prepare. The suggestion for the smoked cicadas came from a Native American source as these resilient people lived off the land as their ancestors passed down the traditions orally to succeeding generations.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bro. Philip Logan, Wayne Logan, Berry Kentner, Casey Deaton, Laverne Browning, Cooper Hicks, and Cooper Rorie.
There will be a benefit for Cooper Rorie, the son of Sam and Anna Claire Ross Rorie, at the Hurricane Community Center on Saturday, June 5, beginning at 5:00 p.m. and serving until 7:00 p.m. An auction will begin at 7:00 p.m. A catered meal of either fish or chicken plates with slaw, hush puppies, and desserts will be on the menu. Call Daphnie at 662-419-4266 or Kim at 662-419-9866 in Hurricane for additional information. Cooper has had several surgeries at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis and will continue to return for therapy and additional surgeries in the future. Continue to pray for this youngster’s recovery.
Four graduates of NPAC 2021 on Saturday afternoon were the following four, first cousins: Trip Jones, Trevor Jones, Braden Jones, and Raines Marshall, all of Belden, and they are the grandchildren of Jeannette Sneed Jones and of the late Rivers Jones.
Aiden Patrick Garrett, the son of Jeff and Sarah of Pleasant Dale, was the Star Student 2021 at West Union High School. Aiden is the grandson of Ferrell and Anita Graham Garrett of Pleasant Dale and the great-grandson of Alta Horton Graham. The scholarships that Aiden received will greatly benefit his future college plans.
Savannah Griffin was in the Class of 2021 of West Union High School. It was great to talk to her mom, Tammy, and her grandmother, Oweda Todd, at the ceremony on Friday night, May 21. Her great-grandmother is Quinn Russell Quillain of Pleasant Dale. Savannah is also the granddaughter of the late Bob Todd, a native of the Hurricane community, and the husband of Oweda Todd for 55 years prior to his passing of Covid during the winter.
Allie Leath, the daughter of Anthony and Brandie, was a 2021 graduate of NPAC. Proud grandparents attending the May 22, Saturday afternoon ceremony on Viking Field were Chipper and Debra Hicks. Allie was one of the graduates honored on Sunday, May 16, at Hurricane Baptist as she was presented a monogrammed Bible.
Walker Hale of Sand Springs, the son of Danny and Glenda, was a 2021 graduate of NPAC at Viking Field on May 22.
A new addition to our Warren-Graham family roll in Colorado City, Texas, was Kingston Wolf Graham, who was born on April 23, 2021, to Bradley Joe and Kelsey Graham. Wolf was welcomed home by his siblings, Bear and Bradlee Marie, and his grandparents, Steve and Debbie Graham. Steve and Debbie are visiting our Graham family in Hurricane in early June to beat the heat hopefully. We have those tomatoes on the vine; so it would be nice for them to be ripe by then. When we travel to Texas in the summer, they will always call with a reminder that we should not forget the homegrown tomatoes or the homemade ketchup.
Roger and Dayla Graham of Sweetwater, Texas, have moved into their new home there in the neighborhood of Lake Santa Fe and the Sweetwater Country Club. Their town hosts a “Rattlesnake Roundup” every April and then a cookout of the critters. It is a civic fundraiser as well as a way to rid the town of the abundant rattlesnakes of the region.
Check out the sunflowers at Wise Farms on Shady Grove Road. The helpful young man at the produce stand shared that the miniatures at two feet tall were called Smileys, the single large blooms on a plant were called Teddy Bears, and then the others were the regular sunflowers around five feet tall. The prices were very reasonable for the very green plants with the beautiful yellow blooms. I like a salesperson that knows his plants, and this young man was well-versed with his sunflower knowledge.
We had a busy weekend with our granddaughter, Sophie Hooker, as she was an Honor Graduate of West Union High School’s Class of 2021 on Friday night, May 21. Also attending with our family from Hurricane were Faye Dillard, Freida Browning, and Cade Hooker, her dad, and Lisa Bradham of Oxford. After the ceremony around a dozen of the girls traveled to Pickwick for a weekend of water skiing with varied families hosting events around the lake. On Monday, several of the moms had a girls’ trip planned with graduates and some of the underclasses of girls included to Orange Beach. A call to check on Sophie on Monday morning was not answered as she said that I’m in Orientation at Ole Miss before I leave, and I can’t talk. She received three separate scholarships to there as well as the Bank of New Albany scholarship; so she’s not one to wait around to continue her education. She had completed several online courses at NEMCC during the past two years in the accelerated program and had one scholarship for there as well. Of course, the class enjoyed their last group run to the center of the gym’s court to toss their caps. I was watching and got a great photo as I saw that smile, a nod, and the jump start to get there first and most of them were wearing “killer heels” as I call them now. Godspeed to the Class of 2021!
On Saturday night, May 22, we attended a spaghetti supper at New Site High School as Aden Hooker completed her junior year there. We enjoyed the meal dining at tables on the basketball court with the Lady Royals team serving the food and with the 2A State Championship Finals playing on the jumbo tron media system. We had some good laughs from the game as the maternal grandparents shared a table with our family as Freida and Faye attended also. Dianne was disappointed that she was not captured on the TV scan with the others seated by us in Jackson. I reminded her that she was walking and pacing in the empty coliseum space during those last minutes as her nerves were stressed as she had been through all the games of a 39-2 season as we had missed several of them due to the pandemic. The only reason that I didn’t join her as it was a very close game was that I was too busy making the coliseum attendant earn his money by keeping me away from the court sideline’s blue barrier as he would tell me to get back in my seat periodically. If I had it to do over, I possibly would yank his ponytail as it was longer than Willie Nelson’s. ‘Nuf’ said.
A special thanks to the crew at Coffey’s Fish and Steak, who made our family a meal following graduation as we got there after closing time on Friday night. Harper and Braxton Hooker were with us; so it was really nice for them to feed the kids.