With the temperatures hovering at 38-9 degrees this morning, it truly felt like fall has finally arrived in the Hill Country of North Mississippi and especially so in Hurricane. The hunting has been slow due to the warm weather; so the ‘grandarlins’ are thrilled for the hunt this week as they were busy preparing hunting stands and shooting houses, target practicing with their bows and arrows, and generally just enjoying the autumn sunshine at Little Kettle Creek Camp in Lafayette Springs on Sunday afternoon. A ‘hubbub’ of activity focused on the visitors as friends from Ole Miss, Lauren and Mary, joined Ella Kate and Sophie on the acreage. Hopefully, the lingering snake threat in the camp SUV can be lifted as the cold temperatures usually have them headed into the sand banks nearby. By the way, I have not seen any smoke signals sent for the sorghum crop readiness by the ‘Cuz’ up yonder in Rocky Ford. Your devotees are really ready for their fall fix of molasses as it’s also a sign of the seasonal bounty to be enjoyed on a cool, crisp morning with buttered, cat head biscuits and pear preserves.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bradley Montgomery, Lynn Spears, Jimmie S. Warren, Faye Dillard, and Sallie Bee Weeden.
Birthday wishes are to the following to complete October as follows: Sarah Hill, Sarah Helms Garrett, Anita Graham, Kevin Hudson, Debbie Murrah, Johnson Grisham, Judy Warren, Ed Millwood, Chad Jaggers, and Ceceila McDonald.
Liz Hale was a senior maid on the NPAC homecoming court. She is the daughter of Chris and Alisa Hale. Proud grandparents are Ronnie and Lawanda Hale of Hurricane and Lisa Hudson of Cairo. Also her great-grandmother, Bobbie Wise Hale, is involved in her school functions too.
Attending ICC for the fall semester are Dallys Hicks, a sophomore, and Allie Leath, a freshman, both are in the nursing program and are the granddaughters of Chipper and Debra Hicks.
Colton Moore, a senior Viking football player, was featured on the Channel 9 news prior to the NPAC-New Albany game. The Vikings won the division game. He is the son of Paul and Christa Moore and the grandson of Nicky and BJ Moore. Graden Hooker attended the New Albany Car Show on Saturday and entered his red 1937 Ford that features suicide doors. Cade, Lisa, and Maggie Hooker took the Shelby Mustang to the event, a sleek, black car. They enjoyed lunch at Tallahatchie Gourmet.
Haylie Owen of Horton, the daughter of Gina and Mike, bagged an eleven foot alligator during the Mississippi season. Proud grandparents are Pat and Sherry Todd and Bro. J.W. and Linda Owen.
Charlie and Margaret Swords vacationed in the Smoky Mountains last week with a tour of Cade’s Cove and Pigeon Forge.
Bro. Steve and Twila Parrish and members of the congregation of Greatest Mission Baptist Church just completed a mission trip out West as they take warm coats each year to share with Native American tribes. It is a group effort that is to supply these much needed items.
Jeff Olson of New Albany visited Faye Dillard on Friday afternoon as he brought her dinner.
Sondra McGann of Chattanooga is visiting with Brenda and Charles Barton in Pontotoc. The Montgomery girl cousins are preparing for their yearly vacation in early November according to Betty Pierce.
We enjoyed a visit with Ethan Eaton and Aden Hooker of New Site at our home on Sunday afternoon. We reviewed Aden’s basketball schedule; so their opener is October 30. Harper shared that she is taking basketball classes a couple of days a week; so she is ready for the season too.
As the autumn season progresses, the Wise Family Farm is becoming a well-attended agritourism event in our neighborhood featuring food, family fun, and pumpkins and sunflowers, entertainment and a corn maze. A big crowd was there on Saturday night. So come and out and see what the farm life is like on Shady Grove Road!