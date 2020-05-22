Mother’s Day Sunday was a beautiful day of sunshine as the roses were in full bloom as well as the scents of the honeysuckle and the privet hedge intermingled with the wildflowers during my search for a white rose along an old hedge row at Shady Oaks farm. Due to Covid-19, the church service was via a radio station at Hurricane Baptist. When we returned home, the grandchildren had gifts for me. I sat down a minute to enjoy opening their cards and gifts as I had been busy packing for a camping trip to a remote, deer camp in West Texas some 825 miles away. Graden, Braxton, and I were soon on our journey of over twelve hours of driving to our destination as our Graham kin in Colorado City hosted the wild turkey and boar hunts near the Colorado River south of their town near San Angelo. Good food cooked over a mesquite fire pit, ATV rides, the bunkhouse,and a series of hunts entertained our grandson, who will soon be 12, as well as his grandparents. I shared that I had been on a similar hunt for jack rabbits in Texas during the latter 1950’s as I remembered the thick dust coating the vehicles barreling down dusty, country roads on our trip to Gorman then. Some six generations of our family have enjoyed the hospitality of the late Fert and Della Graham’s descendants in Mitchell County, Texas, as Steve, Jerry, and Roger Graham were our guides. Braxton was impressed with the guns’ firepower used by the cousins and the Colt pistols displayed as a necessary backup for the hog hunt. A successful week ended with his bagging a Rio gobbler and hogs. The local landowners there have hunts to eliminate the boars that devastate their crops in the neighborhood of the Spade Ranch, the biggest ranch in Texas, which borders the Noel Farm of some 500 acres of wheat fields, mesquite groves, sand and cacti. A memory maker of a hunt, for sure, was enjoyed by the small group of hunters as scorpions, bob cats, owls in a shooting house, and rattlesnakes were also in the mix.
Mary-Colston Warren, the daughter of Phil and Stephenie Warren, celebrated her seventeenth birthday on May 3 with her family. She is the granddaughter of Jimmie S. Warren and of the late Wayne Warren of Hurricane.
Get-well are to wishes to Lois McCarver, Shelia Owen, Jeannette Jones, Bro. Phillip Logan, Jimmie G. Warren, Faye Dillard, and Bobby Gardner.
During the Mother’s Day service at Hurricane Baptist on May 10, Sue Spears was recognized as the eldest mom attending by Bro. Philip Brock. Courtney Robbins was the youngest mom attending. The mom with the most children attending was Brandie Leath. Last year’s eldest mom, the late Dorothy Robbins, was remembered as her son, Phil Robbins, shared some special memories of Mrs. Dorothy with the congregation. Mrs. Perri Brock gave all the moms attending a gift of a designer dish towel from the Pioneer Woman’s Collection. You have to appreciate their effort with this program as there are cars parked all around the church grounds. You need a can-do attitude during the Covid-19 Pandemic to successfully complete a program requiring social distancing. One of the most interesting things during a service is that the “Amen” corner is a series of auto horns honking approvals.
Congratulations are to Jonathan Gregory, the son of Johnny and Cindy Gregory of Shady Grove, who received an A.A. degree in Electric Technology and an A.A. degree in Industrial Maintenance at ICC in Belden. Also he received an A.A. degree in Tool and Die at NEMCC in Booneville. Jonathan is the grandson of the late Roy and Jennie Stafford Dowdy.
Jala Ross, a senior of the Class of 2020 of SPAC, was featured on Channel 9 News on Saturday, May 17, during the parade held near Seafood Junction in Algoma. Those attending were Lexi, Brody, Jason, and Leslie Ross, Dickey and Doris Ross, Stacy, Jennifer, and Aaron Horton, all of Shady Grove; Dana and Alayna Hitt, East Union; Cindi Webb, Thaxton; and Chandler Harris, Tennessee.
Sara Grace Simmons, the daughter of Stacy and Amanda Simmons, a senior with the Class of 2020 of NPAC, was the Star Student of the Class 2020 and enjoyed the parade on Saturday in Ecru. Sara Grace chose as her Star Teacher, Terri Smith, the current elementary principal at NPAC. Sara Grace is the granddaughter of Kay Graham and of the late Bernard Graham of Hurricane. Terri is the wife of Roger Smith, a retired high school coach and principal from NPAC. Terri is the daughter of Coach Zane and Glenda Hale of Hurricane.
Chris, Alissa, Elizabeth, and Hayden Hale, Harper and Braxton Hooker, Adam, Brandie, Cohen, and Willa Kate Stubblefield enjoyed a ski weekend at Smith Lake in Alabama for Alissa’s birthday on May 17.
Successful Rio turkey hunters in Oklahoma were the following: Graden, Cade, Sophie, Braxton, and Colt Hooker, Jim Douell, Pontotoc; and Luke Whiteside, New Albany.
Our Warren-Graham Reunion family was deeply saddened by the passing of Gerald Warren,91, the husband of Bernice Mull Warren of Rucker, Texas, for 62 years. Shorty Warren as he was called by family and friends was the scribe of the Texas genealogy charts as he kept outstanding records and a photo collection of most of the ancestors. He presided over the reunion functions in DeLeon, Texas, in 2019 and will be greatly missed. A graveside service and interment were held at Zion Hill Cemetery in Comanche County, Texas, on May 6, 2020, due to Covid-19 guidelines with Nowlin Anders Funeral Home in charge.
A belated expression of sympathy is extended to the family of Imogene Tatum Wray,87, the widow of Waymon D. Wray of Buchanan. Her parents were the late Amos and Jettie Tatum. Survivors include her children as follows: Brenda Wilson, Mike Wray, and Chris Wray and their families. Interment was in the cemetery at Buchanan.
Looking back at the history of the Class of 1970 of Hurricane High as fifty years have passed since their graduation at the old school, the top scholars were Valedictorian, Rita Heatherly; and Salutatorian, Linda Robison Spears. The sponsors of the senior class were the following: Mr. Garry Lee Stepp and Mrs. Carolyn McWhirter. The principal and the coach was Zane Hale. Both the girls’ and the boys’ basketball teams won the Pontotoc County Tournament. The girls’ basketball team ended the season with a 39-2 record as they were second in the Class B State finals. Today, the majority of the classmates live in Pontotoc and Union counties.
Betty and Jim Pierce are still in Tucson at their winter home. The temps have been near 100-106 degrees in the desert there. Due to the warmth, the rattlesnakes are a menace in their community. A neighbor was bitten as he walked his dog. So take care on those sunny walks. Birthday wishes are extended to Betty from her Montgomery-Swords cousins as she reads the Progress each week.
Faye Dillard and Harper Hooker and I picked up lunch on Saturday from McAlister’s in New Albany and then enjoyed a picnic at my home. We enjoyed a ride around the neighborhood and the lake as it has been a popular place to get out of the house for our family. Those that had been skiing at Clear Creek came in, and then those that had been ‘hand grabbin’ in Alabama came home and had caught a giant catfish as well. ‘Noodling’, ‘grabbling’, and ‘grabbin’ are some of the terms used for catching the big fish with their hands, but I call it “crazy” as there are alligators out there too!