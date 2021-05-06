The red roses of May as well as the old-timer’s red lilies grace many of the lawns in Hurricane during the month. Also the annual spring planting of crops and of gardens is behind schedule due to an abundance of April showers. Lawn work has been on my agenda too, and it has been cooler than normal working conditions with the smell of the honeysuckle blossoms on the breezes as a subtle and as a pleasant reminder that summer will soon be here. Then the magnolia trees and the gardenia shrubs also add their distinctive fragrances to the countryside of our small, Southern hamlet. Weekly texts or talks to family members or neighbors that share their best gardening tips are enjoyed. From a favorite family photo of my late grandmother, Cordie Warren Norwood of Rocky Ford community or Etta, it has her seated in her rocking chair outside the home in her rose garden with her eight children surrounding her on a Mother’s Day during the early 1940’s. Of course, the black and white photo did not capture the beautiful colors of her rose garden, but it did show the pride that she had for her family as they were photographed in their Sunday best for the special occasion celebrating a lady that had taken her family financially intact through the “Great Depression” on a red dirt, hillside farm despite the loss of her husband Bob Norwood in 1932 as they sold pine trees that were to be used for utility poles for the progression of electricity during that era. Then WWII had three of the family’s five sons serve with distinction in foreign countries like North Africa, Italy, France, Germany, and Japan as Granny still kept her family together with letters, prayers, and the indefatigable resilience of a North Mississippi Hill Country lady. To all the great moms in Hurricane, she is just one of the very many of a good example of the ladies from Hurricane that has graced and influenced our lives here for several generations. Happy Mother’s Day!
Anniversary milestones are extended to the following couples for May: to Barry and Karen McLaughlin, 39, and to Stephen and Caroline Brents, 16.
Birthday wishes are to the following for the month of May: Mary-Colston Warren, Howard Carnes, Ladurl Grisham, Kellen Garrett, Scarlett Montgomery, Betty Pierce, Beverly Cummings, Floyd Sills, Danny Williams, Emily Rayburn, Denny Burk, Katie Mercer, Reena Buchanan, Kypton Breedlove, Autumn Brents, Lisa Bryant, Buffie Butler, Brent Spears, Will Stepp, Patrick Stutto, Cody Ross, Cyle Ross, Nora Lynch, Jacob Moody, Warren Cobb, Myla Stubblefield, and Landon Kidd.
Siblings, Kay Graham and Ricky Richardson of Madison, celebrated April birthdays, the 13th and the 30th, respectively, as Ricky treated Kay to lunch and to a fern for a gift for her patio.
Nancy and Tracy Chism of New Albany treated Ladurl Grisham and his wife, Carolyn, to a fish dinner from Tallahatchie Gourmet for his 89th birthday on May 2 as they dined on Friday night at their home in Hurricane. Ladurl is the son of the late Arch and Clara Williams Grisham of Hurricane and a lifelong resident.
Bill and Charlie Montgomery of Pontotoc, Jeannette Jones of Belden, Jo Coward of Tupelo, and Faye Dillard of Hurricane enjoyed a vacation to Branson, Missouri, last week as the group enjoyed the Sight and Sound Theater’s production of “Jesus”. Other musical theaters were on their outings for the week, the shopping malls, and the good restaurants there completed the group’s activities. They were met at the resort by Larry and Enola Curtis of California for the week in Branson. Enola is the niece of Charlie, Jeanette, and Jo, as she is the daughter of the late J.C. Sneed of Lincoln, California.
Warren Cobb of Tupelo, the son of Lauren Ann and Seth Cobb, celebrated his second birthday on April 24. Hurricane grandparents are Karen and Barry McLaughlin. The Cobbs have built a new home in the River Bend subdivision on Endville Road in the TCPS area.
Jacob Moody, the son of Charlee and Avery Moody of Turnpike, will celebrate his second birthday on May 8. Hurricane grandparents are Bro. Joey and Greta Montgomery Moody.
It was good to talk to Johnson and Joyce Grisham in New Albany. Joyce is the daughter of the late Guy and Clara Warren, our old neighbors from the Cane Creek neighborhood. John was a former basketball coach and was a teacher at Hurricane High during the 1950’s. He is also a Korean War veteran that we thank for his service to our country. John celebrated his 90th birthday last fall. They are just good Ingomar folks that attend Fredonia Baptist Church.
We enjoyed a talk with store patrons, Ted Graham and Andy Robbins, at Bullard’s Grocery on Wednesday as we bought gas to begin our day’s jaunt through Hurricane to Thaxton and on to Lafayette Springs as a succession of lawns are mown. Another regular customer is Glenn Williams of Lafayette Springs, the husband of nee Patsy Jordan, a native of Hurricane. The Williamses have a new grandson as Jason and his wife of Oxford have four children now.
Lynn and Nellie Robbins enjoyed a weekend visit as their grandchildren, Nora and James Lynch of Oxford, were in Hurricane to be spoiled, of course. Nora will be 9 on May 8 and already has hosted a Thacker Mountain Radio broadcast on the Square. During the course of our Sunday night conversation, Nellie, a talented seamstress, shared that she had been making aprons and bonnets for her Hill family members as they participated in the “Old-fashioned Day” activities for homecoming at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Her mom, Larue Hill, recently celebrated her 90th birthday and was back at her first church service in a year due to the pandemic. This church has a history of being founded prior to the Civil War in our neighborhood, and the old and the new cemeteries there are a source of pride as the grounds are immaculately kept as well as the church lawn. Bro. David Barnett presided over the homecoming services and serves as pastor to the congregation.
A time of family reflection recently had me thinking that life was a lot calmer now that aka Bonnie and Clyde(Ella and Braxton)would both be teens this summer and that their escapades of years ago were now just memories of the spirited, high-jinks of the ‘grandarlins’. After an impromptu corn-bread baking lesson for the eighteen-year-old,Sophie, that was devoured quickly (hot with real butter) by the after church crowd of diners, the older girls and friends settled in for a calligraphy lesson to address senior invitations. The old Southern standard that you add one to two tablespoons of sugar to the batter was not a surprise to me as I related that my grandmother did this with all the vegetables that she cooked too as well as she related that she was often told that her veggies were the best in the family. I showed them the two-seater skillet that had been passed down for several generations of newly weds in the family and was just waiting for the next generation. By the way, the passage of time had been 18 years since I had lost my own mom and always a time of remembrance as Sophie was seven weeks old then. Now Sophie is a senior and planning for college next fall. Giggles were heard in the carport, and “Bonnie and Clyde” came in with the almost, deceased and very long King-snake that broke up the group of writers into screaming and running and hyperventilating ninnies(me included). After the hysterical females had settled down again to writing, how hard do you hit those ‘darlins’ with the identical ‘dancin’ brown eyes and beguiling smiles. No, not at all, but the heart palpitations have worsened with the passing of the years. Hopefully, their own lively grandchildren someday will reward them with a similar memory maker!
The tornado season is progressing in Hurricane and in North Mississippi as thoughts of two family members’ birthdays in April reminded me of those past storms. Colt was born on April 23, 1984; so that was the year of the Water Valley storm. His daughter Harper was born ten years ago on April 26, 2011, at The Med in Memphis during the monster storm at Smithville. News on Channel 9 featured the Smithville tornado last week as residents there shared their memories.
Hurricane community was deeply saddened by the passing of William Frank “Will” McGregor, 25, the son of Phil and Selena Montgomery McGregor of Turnpike. He was employed by his family’s business, McGregor Trucking. Survivors include the following: his parents; a sister, Sami Grace; and a brother, James Clay; paternal grandmother, Carolyn McGregor(the late Clay); maternal grandmother, Frankie Montgomery(the late Bro. Sammy)and a host of Montgomery-Robison relatives from Hurricane.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Ruth Waldrop Berry, the widow of Belton Berry of Starkville. Survivors included one daughter, Linda; and her daughter, Valerie. Ruth was the daughter of the late Eston and Laney Powell Waldrop of Thaxton. A graveside service was held at Sand Springs Cemetery on April 18.