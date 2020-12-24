The decorations along Hurricane Road and throughout the community continue to dazzle with the varied lighting displays on housetops and along the eaves, on the shrubbery and the trees, and even with doorsteps all aglow with the spirit of Christmas. On SH 346 near the Shady Grove Exit, the home of Barry and Karen McLaughlin features a red and white, vintage Ford truck. Across the road at the home of Betty and Steve Stubblefield, they have varied displays, but the memory maker is a vintage tractor as the couple represents a long, line of farming families in our county. Mr. Bill and Lisa Crouch have traditional green wreaths and red ribbons as their primary colors for their front porch decorations as you continue west on SH 346 and near the old T & T Feed Mill, the home of Bro. Malcolm and Dorothy Brock has a myriad of colors in lighting with John and Lisa R. Crouch spotlighting their new home in white lights nearby. Then the parsonage at Hurricane Baptist in downtown features green wreaths with red ribbons as well as Mrs. Perri and Bro. Philip Brock and their children have a beautifully, lit tree in a north side window plus the church next door features wreaths of red poinsettias and winter greenery in the urns at each of the entrances. There are many others in Hurricane that are in the spirit also on Thaxton Road as the Hogues have a giant Frosty the Snowman as the feature on their lawn at the deep curve, and Danny and Daphne Williams have their entire façade lined perfectly with lights. So drive out to our “neck of the woods” for an evening of Christmas sights!
Faye Dillard of Hurricane and the Chair of the Pontotoc Republican Party, and Nancy Anderson of Pontotoc, the secretary for the county group, met with citizens in Ecru to form an Executive Committee for the town’s Republican Party. A good meeting was reported for this group of citizens as they elected officers.
Congratulations to Harper Hooker who was the student of the week in 3C at NPAC as she was given a certificate by her teacher, Mrs. Beth Panes.
Aden Hooker called to update their ranking in girls’ basketball at New Site to No. 4. The boys’ team is No. 2 in the same poll in the Daily Journal. We enjoyed the basketball game at Wheeler and stayed for the boys win also as Coach Rick Howell of New Site was coaching against his son, Coach Mitch Howell, the coach of the boys team at Wheeler High School. It was a good competition.
Shelia and A.M. Norwood of Pontotoc stopped by New Albany, and it was good to get caught up with their family as they had been to Memphis.
We enjoy talking to Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Mack Gates of Lafayette Springs as we often see them in New Albany eating at the Cracker Barrel. His great-grandfather is the late Papa Jack Graham(Lavert) of Sand Springs, and my great-grandfather is the late Grandpa Lawrence Graham(McHulda) of the community also. Our families were pioneer settlers of the Hill Country of North Mississippi that includes the following surnames: Russell, Drewery, Graham, Busby, Montgomery, Nelson, Gates, and others as well from Hurricane to Lafayette Springs.
Don’t forget the Wise Family Farm holiday lighting event themed “A Country Christmas” on Shady Grove Road. Our ‘grandarlins’ gave a thumbs up as they enjoyed and approved the decorations last week.
A lighting display in Thaxton that captured my attention on Thursday night was the former home of the late Byron Clay and Earlee Clay, siblings, as Danny and Gayle Carl, the owners now, had the Victorian era home primarily decorated in blue lighting as it stood out on the white, wooden home. It is on a hillside behind the former home of the late Mayor J.O. and Charlotte Hooker, and I have always admired its craftsmanship.
Lest we forget the reason for the season here is a favorite verse of mine from the Holy Bible. St. Luke 2: 11 “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” KJV
Merry Christmas from Hurricane as this year has been such a terrible time for our country, for our state, and for the entire world as well as the Covid 19 pandemic has certainly changed our way of life. The promise of a vaccine that has been delivered locally to NMMC is hopefully a beginning to end this horrible illness. Prayers are for those that have lost loved ones and for those that are still battling the illness.