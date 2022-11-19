As the autumn progresses in Hurricane, the sights of the seasonal colors in the hardwoods continue to change as a deep-freeze on Monday morning took a toll on the golden hickory trees that are now a dull brown. As I have been preparing for the holiday next week, my thoughts turned to the first Thanksgiving meal that was recorded by the colonist Governor William Bradford in “Of Plymouth Plantation” in the state that is known as Massachusetts today. As they were in a strange land, the settlers were not familiar with the local foods that the Native Americans were offering as the following: beans, squashes, and corn or better known as the “Three Sisters” to the First Americans that they added to their daily diets of venison, wild turkey, ducks and geese plus shellfish. Nuts and wild fruits could also be added to the menu on that day as well. By the way, I have a primitive grinding stone with its sister flat rock that I always display for the younger ‘grandarlins’ and let them see how difficult that it would be to pulverize dried corn into meal for a pan of cornbread. I am definitely grateful that I am shopping at a modern grocery chain as it would not be as clean a food source as the even the later mill stones were that the early Americans used to make the meal by a water source or by animal power at a mill. Then the thought of the phrase “true grit” came to mind as I have decided that these early settlers did indeed have this attribute as our gleanings were thicker than modern-day cornmeal plus the rock left its own debris during the grinds. So too much nostalgia for the good old days of grinding corn or wheat by hand could really turn into a work day to prepare bread for a Thanksgiving feast!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Harry Swords, Frankie Montgomery, Selena McGregor, Dick Caron, Gabe May, Terry Daniels, and Larue Hill.
Zelda Montgomery and Kay Graham began their holiday shopping last week in Tupelo and enjoyed lunch while there.
Neighborhood farmers that enjoyed a celebratory meal at ‘Simmer On Down’ in Dumas with the families that worked together in our community and in Friendship to end their harvest season included the following: Steve and Betty Stubblefield, Larry and Clarenda Parrish, Tracy and Melissa Huey and Bro. Jeremy, Amber, Emily, and Ainsley Huey.
Harold and Katie Taylor enjoyed fall visits from their children at varied times during the season and those visiting were the following: Justin, Becky, Aden and Haley Madewell, South Dakota; Dr. Eric, Rachel, Alex, Analiese and Bella Tichy, Rochester, MN; and Gracen, Jennie, Wesley, Rowan, Sophia and Artyom Taylor, Olive Branch. This family had all gathered in Branson for their summer vacation. By the way, Dr. Tichy is the Vice-President Chair of the staff of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Clarenda Parrish and Kay Graham enjoyed lunch at Cracker Barrel for Clare’s birthday last week. While out and about the neighborhood, they visited June Ezell. Also Beverly Cummings treated her sister Clarenda to a day of shopping in Tupelo on November 8 for the occasion.
Congratulations are to Steve Carnes who was named in the Best of New Albany poll and booklet at the Gazette as one of the two employees that prepare the Best Salad at Warehouse Restaurant.
Congrats to the Best Bank Teller at BNA for the Gazette poll and booklet as Renee Bailey McCay of Shady Grove was cited for this honor.
Faye Dillard Of Hurricane and Sue Morrison of Etta attended the Prentiss County Republican Party meeting for November as guests.
The annual Harvest Service was held on Sunday, November 13, for the congregation of Hurricane Baptist Church. The special guests for the services were Bro. Daniel, Stormy, Kyla, and Brook Waters as the group presented the special music. He’s an evangelist from Dyersburg, TN. Following the morning services, the congregation and the guests enjoyed the bountiful, meal prepared by the ladies of the church.
Susan and Lisa Hooker enjoyed the holiday open house in New Albany on Sunday afternoon. They stopped by Sappington’s as Ella Kate Hooker of West Union modeled and worked during the afternoon for the downtown store.
Caroline, Stephen, Autumn and Asher Brents snd Jayme Foster of Ecru enjoyed a vacation to Disney World. They had to relocate from their cabin to a larger resort on Wednesday due to the Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida, but were able to complete their week in Orlando. Glad they are home!
Cane Creek Road North is one of the roads in the Second District that is closed to through traffic for a month as paving is underway. Next month on the list will be Esperanza Road to the Union county line. So take care driving during these repairs.
