According to the late Rev. Elijah Shettles during the 1800’s, the ride across Mud Creek Bottom to Esperanza, named for an Indian princess,(now called Hurricane)was on a single horse-path(now on Hwy. 346)that was passable in fair weather months only as the swampy trail was shaded by large trees that held abundant vines bearing muscadines or ‘possum’ grapes making it a veritable paradise for the white settlers that came to the region in 1836. As you progress from the area known as his beloved ‘Flatwoods’, you enter the “Hill Country” region passing through the hills and the hollows of Sand Springs and on to Lafayette Springs to the west. A common term then for travelers was “welcome to our neck of the woods”; so many of our local sayings or adages came into our vocabulary due to the virgin forest’s bounty that the inhabitants used to build homes, churches, and schools. Another common shelter that these settlers used was a brush arbor for larger gatherings of community members providing a covering from the sun or rain using cedar and other tree saplings and near the creeks or rivers layers of cane sufficed. Evidence of an earlier Native American inhabitation can be found in the afore mentioned Mud Creek Bottom as arrow heads and the black earth in spots show old campgrounds of an earlier civilization. Time marches on in this rural area in mid-October once again as internet access is a must for the local households, and a modern convenience like the community water wells takes the place of the old springs and the dug wells that were once a valued asset for a pioneer’s property. A “walk down memory lane” of our history here in Hurricane after traveling this autumnal route of gold, red, and brown leaves during the weekend captures a piece of the lore, the legend, and the legacy of the old Chickasaw Cession lands.
Bro. Malcolm Brock celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11 at his home in Hurricane with his wife, Dorothy, and his family. Bro. Malcolm is the father of Bro. Philip Brock, the pastor of Hurricane Baptist.
Betty Graham of Sand Springs and her twin sister, Hattie Drewery of Denmark , celebrated their 82nd birthday on October 10.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Mary Graham, Reba Graham, and Louann Martin.
Lawns that have seasonal displays for the harvest season are as follows: Betty and Steve Stubblefield, Barry and Karen McLaughlin, Sue Spears, Mike and Lynn Spears, and Jo Lane Warren on Hwy. 346; then on Wells Road are Ron and Lisa Pinelli, Mike and Jennifer Chestney, Bro. Philip and Jean Logan, and Carolyn Carnes.
I enjoyed a note and a photo from Mary Ann Busby of Pontotoc via her husband, Johnny’s, Facebook account. She shared that she had a split-leaf philodendron still growing after 36 years as the late Louise G. Dowdy gave her the plant at the birth of her son, Robert, who is the same age as our son, Colt. Mary Ann is a retired teacher from NPAC; so our family enjoys keeping up with the Busbys.
It was great to see former Hurricane resident, Marsha Carnes, and her granddaughter, Millie Rae Robbins, featured in a Breast Cancer Awareness Month photo in the Progress as Marsha is a 17-year breast cancer survivor. Marsha is the daughter of Frances Graham Sneed and of the late Walter Sneed.
It was great to see Zane and Glenda Hale back to their lawn work in Hurricane. Glenda also has a lovely front porch with flowers as well.
Our thoughts and our prayers are once again with the people on the Louisiana Gulf Coast following Delta Hurricane. We had a deluge of rain on Saturday as well as the remnants of the storm passed through our community. If there is much rain in October, usually much wind is in December.
It was such a nice crowd of home fans at Ole Miss as they gave the Rebel football team a standing ovation for their play during the game with Alabama. As the old folks would say, it was ‘tit’ for ‘tat’ for three quarters as they matched every touchdown. Way to go Rebels!
J.R. and Charlotte Austin of Cave-in-Rock, Illinois, called Faye Dillard following the MSU-Kentucky game on Saturday night as they are Kentucky fans. I told her that I don’t answer when a Mississippi team plays Kentucky, especially in basketball. I will wait and call later; so the fans have forgotten their original call by then.
Caroline Howard of PHS is having a great volleyball season. She is the granddaughter of Betty Howard, who is the widow of Dr. W.B. Howard of Pontotoc. Dr. Howard was our team doctor during my youth in Hurricane; so he loved all sports and would especially be proud of Caroline. Her parents are Ben and Gaye Howard, also of Pontotoc.
Reannon Hicks will participate in the North Half competition for the PHS swim team. She is the daughter of Lacie Hicks and is the granddaughter of Tim Hicks of Longview. Reannon is the great-granddaughter of the late Charlie and Minnie Etta Hicks of Hurricane.
Joining our family for a Friday afternoon hunt were Bro. Josh, Noah, Mallory, and Jonah Adams of Sherman at Little Kettle Creek as Harper and Braxton Hooker were there too. The Adams family has recently moved from Livingston, Louisiana, as their home was lost to flooding during a Gulf storm.
Sophie and Cade Hooker enjoyed a bow hunt at Little Kettle Creek on Columbus Day, an extended weekend for students.
Aden Hooker sent a New Site basketball schedule for the season as she is a junior. The first game is later in October at the ICC hosted challenge.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Danny Randle Russell, 71, of New Albany. He was born in the Hurricane community in Pontotoc County, the son of Orman and Audrey McCain Russell. Burial was in Glenfield Memorial Park.