Well! “Ol’ Man Winter” has arrived finally in Hurricane during the first week of January as the cold temperatures would have had the old folks killing hogs in days gone by. After a recent trip to the “Sunshine State”, the cold seemed extremely harsh following several days of enjoying warmer
weather. Then on a recent outing on the farm, Braxton and I noticed that the blackbirds were in a cedar grove on a very cold day, and our guess was that the number of birds seemed like in the thousands as they took to flight. As a child of the 1950’s, all I could think about was an old movie involving attacking birds. So I told him that we are not going to shoot or get these red-wing blackbirds riled up as we were putting out the Canadian geese decoys on the lake for a practice run. These decoys were here due to a last minute call to get him the perfect present of his dreams from the Bass Pro Shop located in the former Pyramid Arena in Memphis. FedEx came by the next day; so that gift made it in time for Christmas Eve and for a scheduled trip to a Louisiana bayou as his dad came by Destin to get him to the hunt. When I picked up Sunday’s Daily Journal, it had an article from the Earth Lady, a columnist. She perfectly described and had taken a photograph of a mass of blackbirds in flight against a winter sky. The correct term is a “murmuration” for the horde as she related that even scientists were not sure why they massed together in such great numbers. I was not even worried about the scientific data as I thought about our safety due to the cacophonous sound of the birds passing overhead. Once I had been told by my dad to jump in the water if I ever was confronted by bees or hornets in large numbers and that briefly crossed my mind. With the chill in the air, the birds just passed over the tree line; so our afternoon test run of the decoys ended with a sigh of relief from me and a smile from him as he realized that his Googoo was frightened by the birds. By the way, you can get a deal on buying two boxes of Canadian geese as the young teen convinced me to buy the floaters and the standing geese as well. In our old community’s economy and vernacular, there was a common phrase that stated that ‘ain’t’ no problem for the expense in “Cotton Country” in the Deep South.
Jack and June Ezell hosted their children, Brian, Michelle, and Jamie, and their families for their holiday dinner on December 26 at their Esperanza Road home. Their daughter, Michelle, and her husband, Bob Poe have a new home across the highway from her parents as it was decorated and beautifully landscaped for the holiday season in white lights and spotlights.
A young Ole Miss fan enjoyed the Sugar Bowl as Nora Lynch of Oxford wanted the trip to NOLA as her holiday present. She was taken by her parents, Jessica and Jay, to the football game. Her brother, James Lynch, enjoyed the holidays with his grandparents in Hurricane, Nellie and Lynn Robbins. The Robbinses celebrated their 49 th anniversary on December 29.
Mary-Colston Warren, a freshman, attended the Sugar Bowl as she is in the Ole Miss band, and she rode on the parade float for UM. Her parents are Phil and Stephenie Warren.
Frances Graham Sneed celebrated her 91st birthday on January 9. She is the widow of the late Walter Fred Sneed and is the daughter of the late Charlie and Ozella Dorrough Graham. Her younger sister, Jimmie G. Warren, was 87 on December 28. Best wishes are to these special sisters from your Hurricane friends and families.
Harper Hooker had surprise guests from New Site to see her play her youth basketball games on Saturday, January 8. Bridget C. Barron, Johnna Kate Lindley, and Nick Cartwright came to NPAC. They got to see Maggie Hooker of West Union play also. These are Aden’s mom, sister, and grandfather, respectively. Harper thinks that she can commute to New Site to play basketball in high school as she is ten presently.
Larry Keith Hale of Texas was home for the holidays with his mom, Bobbie Hale, at her Haletown Lane residence. On December 30, Bobbie Hale was treated to dinner for her 86th birthday at Cravin’ Catfish in Sherman by Ronnie and LaWanda Hale, Jessica Hale, Hayden Hale, Bella Hayes, and Hayden Kyle. By the way, Bobbie attends all the NPAC Lady Vikings basketball games as her great-granddaughter Bella is on the team.
Graden and Susan Hooker attended on Friday and Saturday nights and Brooke and Harper Hooker and Marleigh Bennett attended the finals of the Prentiss County Tournament at NEMCC to see Aden play basketball as she is a New Site Lady Royal. Aden Hooker made the All-Tournament team as well as fellow senior, Lily Whitley, and freshman, Chloe Chism, all of New Site.
Cade and Lisa Hooker were in San Antonio, Texas during the weekend and then drove up to the Dallas Safari Expo at the convention center. A celebrity that they saw there was Donald Trump,Jr., an avid hunter, plus his security team. Another exhibit that Lisa noticed were the furs on display. After a talk with the businessman, he was from Houlka, MS. Always a small world when you travel!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Jeannette Cook, Tranny Montgomery, Ted Graham, Renee Barefield, and Frances Sneed.
Anniversary milestones are to the following: Betty and Steve Stubblefield, 44, for January 21.