The Christmas holiday season will really begin in full swing in Hurricane this week as area schools begin exams for the semester. Our college age ‘grandarlins’ are either working or traveling already. The younger ones that are teens also are playing sports; so there is a final frenzy of games for those rankings in the Daily Journal. Then the kids in the elementary grades keep us busy with Saturday games. As we travel around the neighborhood schools in the Hill Country of North Mississippi, there are beautiful lighting displays for the holiday season. If I had my way, I would be like the Griswold family of the holiday movie fame, but I live too far away from the highway to run all those extension cords down the hillside for the maximum wattage needed. Next year is in my thoughts and also my battle cry for a beautiful, white-lighted Christmas!

