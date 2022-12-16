The Christmas holiday season will really begin in full swing in Hurricane this week as area schools begin exams for the semester. Our college age ‘grandarlins’ are either working or traveling already. The younger ones that are teens also are playing sports; so there is a final frenzy of games for those rankings in the Daily Journal. Then the kids in the elementary grades keep us busy with Saturday games. As we travel around the neighborhood schools in the Hill Country of North Mississippi, there are beautiful lighting displays for the holiday season. If I had my way, I would be like the Griswold family of the holiday movie fame, but I live too far away from the highway to run all those extension cords down the hillside for the maximum wattage needed. Next year is in my thoughts and also my battle cry for a beautiful, white-lighted Christmas!
It was a good Bible Conference service at Hurricane Baptist Church on Sunday, December 11, 2022 as Bro. Doug Jones was the first sermon for the 60th anniversary of the annual event. Due to church renovations in 1962, the Bible Conference was held in the auditorium of Hurricane High School. To put this in today’s perspective, there are around 20 attendees left in the current congregation that attended the first service with Bro. Doug Jones preaching that inaugural sermon as a guest of the late Bro. Gerald Jones. A special introduction by Bro. James Jones of Tennessee was also appreciated by those attending. The services will conclude on Wednesday night, December 14. Bro. Philip Brock is the host pastor.
December birthday wishes are to the following: June Ezell, Liz Logan, Lisa Pinelli, Colby Graham,
Alice Swords, Rhonda Rodgers, April Barefield, Angie Bramlitt, Abby Horton, Katelyn Horton, and Danny Russell.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bro. Clifton Waldron, A. M. Norwood, Jr., Dock Graham, Susan Murphree, Jeffrey Hall, Linda Martin, and Bro. Phillip Logan.
Enjoying a Thanksgiving holiday flight to Nashville were the following as they visited with Mary Kate Butler in Murphreesboro: Sue Spears, Marquetta Spears, and Buffie Butler. The four generations enjoyed a traditional holiday meal that was prepared by Mary Kate under the direction of her great-grandmother, Sue of Hurricane. The ladies enjoyed shopping and sight-seeing in the Nashville area as well. By the way, Mary-Kate is a May 2022 graduate of MSU and has begun her career in Murphreesboro.
I enjoyed a visit with Danny Owen and family at Byrd’s Creek during the week of Thanksgiving as I was hoping to meet the new granddaughter, Millie Cagle Owen, who was born on July 12, 2022 to his son and his wife, Dan and Jordan Cagle Owen of New Albany. Welcoming Millie home was her big, brother Baker Jordan Owen. Mille Cagle is the granddaughter of the late Shelia Baker Owen.
Baker had his pop busy painting his playground complex due to the beautiful autumn sunshine.
Bro. Josh, Amber, Jonah and Noah Adams, Colt, Braxton, and Harper Hooker of Hurricane attended the Sunday services at Skuna Baptist Church as guests of Bro. Clifton, Cindy and Abby Waldron. Bro. Marcus Coward of Thaxton was the guest preacher on December 11.
Graham family siblings, Pat Benjamin of Pontotoc and Kathy Montgomery of Hurricane, enjoyed a holiday visit with Attorney Neal Graham of Germantown, TN, on Sunday, December 4. They are the children of the late Homer and Mary Graham of Turnpike. By the way, the Grahams of Tennessee also have an Oxford condo as they are avid Ole Miss fans and his other family members were there that day.
Jimmie S. Warren hosted the annual Dorcas Ladies Sunday School party of Hurricane Baptist at her Benjamin Road home on December 2. Her girls, Jill, Stephenie,Mary-Colston, Anna Grace, and Elizabeth, always serve the ladies during this holiday meal.
Dick and Celia Caron hosted the adult men’s Christmas Sunday School party at Seafood Junction on December 9. As my late dad, Warren Norwood would state about this age group was that their next move was Sand Springs, not the church, the cemetery, and he wasn’t being irreverent about it as both the Baptist and the Methodist churches share this common burial site. Now, Sand Springs is a community church.
It was great to see old friends, Mitchell and Vickie Benjamin Dyer of Longview, in Tupelo as we were holiday shopping as well on Thursday.
Hooker Construction held their annual holiday party at Seafood Junction on December 1. A big loss was acknowledged during the annual recap of the year in review in this group of men and women as Derek Waldron, the son of Allen and Wendy Waldron of Hurricane, was injured and then died from the accidental fall while working on a job site in Ecru. Our hearts go out to this family during the holiday season and to Derek’s family as well.
It’s was great to hear from Betty and Jim Pierce of Cleveland, Ohio, as they are on their annual, winter pilgrimage to Tucson, Arizona. They drive 500 miles a day to their destination, and I enjoy the updates each day as we travel along I-40 West and the old Route 66 to varied hunting destinations yearly. They left Cleveland and have completed Indiana, Missouri, and Oklahoma stops. New Mexico is on their horizon today; so day five will get them into Arizona if the winter storm that they are driving thru lets them accomplish their destination on schedule. Happy holidays are extended to this couple, who read the Hurricane news each week! “You can come home for Christmas...” Margaret Holmes.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.