Driving along Shady Grove Road, I noticed brightly colored signs stating that “I scream” and then that “you scream” that captured my attention! Finally, one stated that “ice cream” was on sale at Carrie Bell’s Shop at the Wise Family Farm. It definitely was a treat with the cool purchase with the extreme, summer heat of that day as I had been shopping before I passed by. Then I thought of the Little Debbie brand of ice cream at Walmart that incorporates their favorite cookie flavors and noticed honey bun and oatmeal flavors in the cooler. I declined that purchase and reached for our family’s favorite—Ben and Jerry’s - Cherry Garcia! They offer smaller than pint size; so I got a carton as to limit portions as the ‘grandarlins’ check our freezer located outside at the garage daily for snacks plus popsicles as I’m tired of cleaning the brightly colored and sticky residue from furniture inside. By the way, marketing practices at the big box stores are geared to entice consumers to pick a product for purchase with these attractive signs also. Two of the new skin products that I have read ads for lately have natural ingredients also for your face including “snail mucin” to slather on for anti-aging benefits, and the other was marketed as “Drunk Elephant”; so I stopped reading the brochure and moved on down the aisle. I dislike snails, but tried Escargot while dining on a cruise ship to appease my sons’ taunting. It was akin to chewing a rubber ball; so when they weren’t looking I put it in my napkin to discard. I can’t even imagine what’s in the Drunk Elephant; so I just quit perusing the ingredients and proceeded to the checkout.

