Driving along Shady Grove Road, I noticed brightly colored signs stating that “I scream” and then that “you scream” that captured my attention! Finally, one stated that “ice cream” was on sale at Carrie Bell’s Shop at the Wise Family Farm. It definitely was a treat with the cool purchase with the extreme, summer heat of that day as I had been shopping before I passed by. Then I thought of the Little Debbie brand of ice cream at Walmart that incorporates their favorite cookie flavors and noticed honey bun and oatmeal flavors in the cooler. I declined that purchase and reached for our family’s favorite—Ben and Jerry’s - Cherry Garcia! They offer smaller than pint size; so I got a carton as to limit portions as the ‘grandarlins’ check our freezer located outside at the garage daily for snacks plus popsicles as I’m tired of cleaning the brightly colored and sticky residue from furniture inside. By the way, marketing practices at the big box stores are geared to entice consumers to pick a product for purchase with these attractive signs also. Two of the new skin products that I have read ads for lately have natural ingredients also for your face including “snail mucin” to slather on for anti-aging benefits, and the other was marketed as “Drunk Elephant”; so I stopped reading the brochure and moved on down the aisle. I dislike snails, but tried Escargot while dining on a cruise ship to appease my sons’ taunting. It was akin to chewing a rubber ball; so when they weren’t looking I put it in my napkin to discard. I can’t even imagine what’s in the Drunk Elephant; so I just quit perusing the ingredients and proceeded to the checkout.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and East Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Pontotoc
88°F
Partly Cloudy
88°F / 79°F
11 AM
90°F
12 PM
92°F
1 PM
94°F
2 PM
97°F
3 PM
98°F
© Copyright 2022 Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.