Signs of the autumn abound as residents in the Hill Country neighborhoods surrounding Hurricane are decorating with seasonal displays as June and Randy Heard of Horton have a wagon-filled display with pumpkins, mums, and gourds on their front lawn. On Thaxton Road, Twila and Bro. Steve Parrish have hay bales attractively arranged with the oranges and the golds of mums and sunflowers that just say fall has arrived. Then Betty and Steve Stubblefield have an antique tractor located next door to her Country at Heart gift shop and also wooden fence railings on Hwy. 346 decorated with varied autumnal colors of mums around their lawn. By the way, the Wise Family Farm began their fall season on October 3-31 featuring a corn maze, loads of pumpkins and sunflowers, entertainment, and tours for the youngsters and also for those young-at-heart on Shady Grove Road. Drive on out to Hurricane Road to enjoy the neatly mown lawns all the way to Sand Springs and to Pleasant Dale and on to Old Union as well as the pastures are also being cut for hay, and the bales will be used on the local farms for their livestock. “Autumn days come quickly, like the running of a hound on the moor.” -Irish proverb
Get-well wishes are to Faye Dillard, June Ezell, and Renee Barefield.
Congratulations are to senior Kelsey Haney of Pontotoc, who was selected as Football Queen at the Warriors Homecoming, and she is the daughter of Ray and Kerri Haney. Maternal grandmother is Kay Richardson Graham of Hurricane who also attended. During the parade on Thursday, her older brother, Joseph Haney, drove Kelsey in a convertible. Then Joseph served as her escort at the homecoming event. Kelsey has plans to attend MSU following her graduation in 2022.
Brooke McBrayer was selected as the Football Queen at NPAC for the homecoming game and is the daughter of Crystal and Stephen McBrayer of Friendship. Her maternal grandparents are Rusty and Beverly Montgomery Cummings, also of Friendship, and her paternal grandmother is Diane Graham McBrayer. The family enjoyed the parade in downtown Ecru.
Sophie Hooker and Braxton Acey of Ole Miss enjoyed a bow hunt for deer at Little Kettle Creek camp in Lafayette Springs last Tuesday. They came by our home; so we ate at Costa Mexican Restaurant before they returned to Oxford. We are waiting for that cool snap to improve the hunting as it has been too hot. Another deterrent has been that a six foot King snake was pulled from under the hood of the camo Geo Tracker; so the six girls say that it is off limits until the first freeze. I also tell them that I believe in the Noah rule—snakes two by two. So I’m not riding either!
Check out the Mississippi Pot Roast recipe in Southern Living magazine as two North Mississippi ladies improved upon an old recipe by shortening the ingredients to five, and they won a contest. It has become an internet sensation too! So try it. I shared the recipe with Betty Pierce in Ohio on Sunday. By the way, the magazine also said that in the Deep South that the “white rule” for clothes didn’t apply after Labor Day anymore.
We just have too much warm weather. I am so relieved as the “fashion police” in Hurricane can just dress comfortably until cooler weather.
The Chickasaw Nation had their annual festival week virtually ending with a State of the Nation address by Governor Bill Anaotubby in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, at the Old Capitol on October 2 due to the pandemic. I receive a newspaper each month and keep up with the events. Go to Chickasaw.net/Food and get the recipe for traditional Chickasaw Molasses Bread as it was the month’s feature. When I get my Rocky Ford stash, I will try it.
Marcus and Christi Carr Wise have a beautiful, new home on Shady Grove Road.
Cindy and Johnny Gregory of Shady Grove enjoyed the dining at Nate’s as they touched base with her Stafford kin of Pontotoc, Jeff and Roger, also there in Ecru. They are the grandchildren of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ab Stafford of Hurricane.
How about those Vikings as they won the football game versus Houston? Great!
Sympathy is extended to the family of Jacklyn Pence, 93, of Pontotoc, who was the widow of Jimmy Pence, a former store merchant in Hurricane at the H.O. Hale building during the 1960’s. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Opal Owen Burchfield. Survivors include a son, Terry, and a daughter, Cheryl, and their families. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty. She will be missed by her friends and her family.