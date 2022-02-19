Despite the frigid cold of February weather and snow flurries on Saturday, the daffodils are beginning to bloom in Hurricane. According to the poet, Percy Bysshe Shelly, penned, “If Winter comes, can Spring be far behind?” Hopefully, that season is just a month away for all of the sunshine loving folks in our neighborhood.
Thoughts of a seed catalog with all of its bright photos of fresh fruits and of vegetables will get the gardeners in the community preparing their ground posthaste. Also saw-tooth oaks were transplanted from our raised beds on the back of the property to the deer camp as the clusters of acorns that these trees provide attract varied game.
The wintry mix of sleet and snow to the west almost stopped the tree planting, but the modern equipment allowed the hunter to continue and to complete the chore. Another one of those late winter chores to tend is that of pruning the crape myrtles as those summer blooms depend upon this action. An afterthought on the pruning was that some of our crape myrtle stock was from an old home site near Tywhiskey Bottom that had flourished for years without pruning maintenance. So scrap that pruning information, but please do not resort to “crape” murder with an axe as those stubs left of once thriving bushes with lush blooms make the lady gardeners cringe with anxiety as they know that it will take several years for the bushes to thrive once again on their lawns. ‘Nuf,’ said!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Jean Logan, Freida Browning, Coach Mike Bain, Jimmie G. Warren, Cindy Gregory, and Myla Stubblefield.
The beautiful red and white floral tribute on the communion table at Hurricane Baptist Church on Sunday, February 13, was in honor of Jimmie S. Warren and in memory of the late Wayne Warren as their wedding anniversary date was February 7, 1957. Their children, Phil Warren(Stephenie) and Jill Frohn(Dr. Eric), and their grandchildren, Olivia, Mary-Colston, Gracie, Will, and Elizabeth, sent the flowers.
In the February edition of Mud and Magnolias, the beautiful, fairytale-themed wedding of Jack Colton and Mackenzie Roberts Hall on June 21, 2021, was featured as it was held at historic Montrose in Holly Springs. A white, horse-drawn carriage was used to transport the bride and the groom around the grounds of the historic antebellum home. Following the wedding and the reception, they enjoyed a honeymoon trip to Disney World in Florida. The bride is an education major, and the groom is a philosophy major as both are students at the University of Mississippi and will graduate in May 2022 as they reside in Oxford. Grandparents with Hurricane ties are the following: Jeanette Cook(Walter) of Ingomar and Larry Hall(Beverly)of West Union. Parents of the groom are Jason Hall of Pontotoc and Jesse Griffin.
Danny Anderson, a new resident in our community, is the manager of Ollie’s in Tupelo. I erroneously reported Aldi’s in Tupelo; so a lot of Hurricane Baptist folks have been shopping there as Danny and Gabi and their children, Parker Rose and Abram, attend our church.
On Thursday night, Graden and I attended the 1-2A basketball tournament in Belmont as Aden’s team, the Lady Royals played and won. The group enjoyed a meal at Costa Oaxaquena in Belmont as it is a sister restaurant to the one in Friendship locally. Those enjoying a birthday meal with me on the 10th were the following: Aden, Braxton, Graden, and Harper Hooker, Ethan and Missy Eaton, Donna Wildmon, and Dalton Pounds. Playing at New Site on February 14, the Lady Royals are hosting the first game of State Playoffs 1-2A at their gym at 6:00 pm versus M.S. Palmer High School girls basketball team of Marks, MS. Aden Hooker is one of three seniors on the team. Good luck!
Visiting with June and Jack Ezell at their Esperanza Road home on Valentine’s Day were Brenda Barton of Pontotoc and Kay Graham of Pontotoc. Some of the first basketball players that I remember at Hurricane High were June, Kay, and Brenda during the late 1950’s and the early 1960’s.
A funny story surfaced recently as nee Kay Richardson and nee Brenda Montgonery played for the late Coach Harry Adair at Hurricane for the season of 1960-1. The late nee Rosie Daniels scored 25 points, Brenda scored 23, and Kay scored 21, but the girls team lost the ballgame after a stellar performance by the players and of course, a stellar coaching performance by the late Harry Adair as well. By the way, Hurricane lost; so it must have been a great team that beat them! A combined 69 points by the forwards in 3 by 3 basketball.