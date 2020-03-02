With an extra day in February as it is Leap Year, let’s make a difference in Hurricane by taking advantage of that opportunity. Reach out to a friend, a neighbor, or a family member and brighten their day with an act of kindness, or run an errand for someone that needs assistance. It will brighten their day as well as yours. With all the recent rains, a ray of sunshine with a gesture of good will surely will make someone’s day!
On February 11, the Secretary of State Michael Watson, his Assistant Secretary of State Russ Nowell, and Josh Gregory, all of Jackson, and Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk Melinda Patterson Nowicki enjoyed a country dinner with Faye Graham Dillard of Hurricane. An abundance of locally sourced vegetables, meats, and desserts were on the menu. The Secretary of State Michael Watson is taking his staff to meet the circuit clerks in all of Mississippi’s 82 counties; so he stopped by Faye’s for lunch while in our neighborhood.
There will be a benefit for Luther Webb(Lori) of Thaxton to help defray medical costs, a former resident of Hurricane, on Saturday, February 29, at Thaxton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall beginning serving at 4:00 p.m., an auction at 5:30 p.m., music by the Fishers of Men Gospel singers, and also a raffle for a gun, a Golden Boy .22. So let’s support our friend Luther in this endeavor.
Recently we enjoyed talking to members of the family of the late Coach Mitchell and Annie Stone of Potts Camp as Coach Stone began his teaching and coaching career at Hurricane High School circa 1939-40. Those at Coffey’s Fish and Steak were a follows: Jeannette and Mitch Stone, Jr., and Jack and Pebble S. Gadd. I enjoyed talking to nee Jeannette Gurley as we attended BMC over 45 years ago together. Mitch said that he tried to trade guns with my late dad, Warren Norwood, at local trade shows, but to no avail. Those students from the 1940’s at Hurricane truly admired the elder Stones as educators that became their friends for a lifetime.
Birthdays for the month of February are as follows: Chance Graham, Richard Gann, Chloe Graham, Theresa Bass, Melody Morgan, Michelle McGee, Penny Falkner, Dan Owen, Baker Owen, Merle Hill, Geraldine Christy, Deb Miller, Melvin Dowdy, Loy Greer, Mary Graham, Addie Brock, Betty Stubblefield, Verline Stepp, Greg Graham, and Susan Hooker.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Jimmie G. Warren, Shelia Owen, Virginia Spears, Luther Webb, Dewitt Stepp, Charles White, Bro. Philip Logan, and Ted Graham.
Kelsey Haney of the Pontotoc Band attended the Honor’s Band Clinic at MSU recently. Also she attended the NEMCC workshop where she was selected as chair 9 of 43 performers. Kelsey is the granddaughter of Kay Graham and of the late Bernard Graham of Hurricane, and she is the daughter of Ray and Kerri Haney of Pontotoc.
Loy Gaines Greer celebrated her 100th birthday at Sand Springs Community Church on Sunday, February 16, 2020. The event was hosted by her daughters, the Joslin sisters, Sunnett Stone, Sherry Caples and Wanda Jones. It was a great day as the attendees reported a big crowd to honor this dear lady for her birthday.
Melvin Dowdy(Vanessa) of Cairo, formerly of Shady Grove, celebrated his 90th birthday in February 15. Melvin was a graduate of the Class of Hurricane High in 1947 as this group picture featured suits for the guys and formals for the girls as they were all fashionably dressed for their graduation ceremony. He was the son of the late Milt and Nana Mae Buchanan Dowdy, also of Shady Grove.
Reannon Hicks of Pontotoc City, was one of three athletes for the Top Class I Swimming Team featured at the Daily Journal Fall Sports Awards. Her grandfather, Tim Hicks of Longview, is the son of the late Charlie and Minnie Etta Hicks of Hurricane. Her mom, Lacie Hicks, who works at the Toccopola Medical Clinic, was a graduate of NPAC. Assistant coach in the photo was Zach Gory, the son of Christy Bates Gory of Sherman, also a NPAC graduate.
Several residents attended the NWTF Trade Show at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville last week. Colt Hooker and family, Brooke, Braxton, and Harper, had a booth as he sells hunting caps featuring a Cross and a state logo that features those in the Deep South as well as Southern States along the East Coast. The star of the booth was the German wire-haired pointer named Rio, who tracks deer retrievals for those that can’ find their trophy bucks in states surrounding Mississippi. A photo sent home of Braxton and Harper was an enthusiastic “shaking a leg” contest trying to out dance a “Mr. Bojangles” street dancer in Nashville, who just ignored the kids dancing a jig around him. I never know in what city, state, or country that the ‘grandarlins’ will be traveling to, where or what the pictures will include, or that they never meet a stranger as they will enjoy the local culture and the food of the people in that area as they have been taught to be kind to all that they encounter.
Others that attended the NWTF Trade Show in Nashville were the following that either flew to Tennessee via Tupelo airport or flew by ground transportation to the event as follows: Phil Robbins, Jack Robbins, Graden Hooker, Cade Hooker, Dr. Lisa Bradham, Courtney Robbins, Phillip Robbins, Adam Stubblefield, Brandy Stubblefield, and friends from New Albany, Shorty Collum, and Will and Lori Henson. One of the most interesting stories from this group was that of Jack Robbins,11, who was gifted with a helicopter ride as his maternal uncle was the pilot for a tour business in the city.
There is a new nuisance in the Mud Creek Bottom areas(Pontotoc and Union counties) in Hurricane as wild hogs are trying to take over the fields as damage was reported to local crops by the farmers due to these critters. Fifty years ago, you had to travel to the Tallahatchie River Bottom to hunt these monster hogs. Also deer are the current norm for area farms. Sixty years ago, area hunters journeyed across Hwy. 30 for a successful hunt or into Lafayette County. A beautiful sight recently on our big lake and the ponds surrounding our home were the varied flocks of geese that had landed for a rest. I assume that they are headed north again. Well, a gaggle of geese put up a babble of sound.
It’s always good to hear from Betty Swords Pierce(Jim) of Ohio via phone as they are in Tucson until Easter. It’s raining some there too as that is unusual, but the sunshine is to return this week. I keep her posted on Sophie’s games at West Union and on Aden’s games at New Site as Betty was one of those All-Stars from the 1966 team of Hurricane High, who won Class B State.
Hats are off to the West Union girls basketball team as they advanced to the First Round of the MHSAA playoffs as Sophie Hooker is a junior there, and Aden Hooker is a sophomore at New Site, as they are headed to the Quarterfinals of the MHSAA Playoffs at MVSU in Itta Bena on February 27. Pop and Googoo have had a good season attending every other game at the two schools. When the basketball season is over, softball and baseball will be on our schedule to attend. Freida Browning, Autumn Brents, and Faye Dillard attended several games with the girls as well as Colt and Cade Hooker’s families. So four generations were covered when all attended from the Graham, Norwood, and Hooker families, who have a lot of basketball lore and legends attached to these local families in Pontotoc and Union Counties.
Graden Hooker and I enjoyed a talk with a New Site fan that attends a lot of the games at the school, Mr. Leon Malone, a former athlete at the school and a player on the 1946 New Site State Champs. He is 90 something and remembered playing against my dad, the late Warren Norwood, who played at Pinedale that year. Yes, I remember Norwood he said as he was a one-eyed guy that could shoot the lights out! Pinedale beat the number one team in the South during that tournament, but would end their season as number 4 at State and were coached by the late Arthur Norwood. Of course, Macedonia was number 2. When he became ill with cancer, he wrote down that information for me on the back of their photo. It’s a keeper!
Our community was deeply saddened by the passing of Randy Benjamin, the husband of Pat Graham Benjamin of Pontotoc for 49 years, and a 1967 graduate of Hurricane High School. His parents were the late Leighton and Wava Hunter Benjamin of Hurricane. Survivors include the following: two children, Tonya Shirley and Chip Benjamin and their families; and two sisters, Vickie Dyer and Von Smith;both of Longview. Randy and his family were avid Ole Miss fans that enjoyed tailgating at the football games and also were members of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc plus involved in all things promoting Pontotoc. He will be missed! Interment was in the Sand Springs Cemetery.
You need to check floral tributes at Sand Springs, Warren, and Shady Grove Cemeteries as the winter storms have displaced many of the flowers. Many people report that tributes have been stolen possibly. The caretakers cannot put the flowers back into their original places as they are not identified. You can write or tag a name onto your tribute. Also some people wire, super glue or weight the holders with concrete or rocks as these are a few solutions to help keep them intact.