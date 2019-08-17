The “dog days of summer” officially end on August 11, but there is a forecast of extreme heat for the upcoming week in Hurricane. The signs of the season are right on schedule as the pink surprise lilies blooming in July began six weeks prior to fall on the calendar. Next, it will be the red spider lilies blooming, and that usually is the herald of a frost in approximately six weeks following the red spider lilies arrival on the landscape. Also don’t forget all the fogs in August as local folklore experts count them as future snowfalls for the winter season. After the 75 inches of rainfall last year, it seems that our weather patterns are truly following the predictions of the meteorologists as well. So you may need to put that new winter coat in the layaway at your favorite store. Just saying it’s possible.
August birthday wishes are to the following: Ella Kate Hooker, Asher Brents, Jeff Warren, Ruthie Warren, Jerry Conlee, Jeannette Cook, Perri Brock, Bro. Jake Hudson, Josh Stutto, Randle Waldron, Cindy Waldron, Regina Tutor, Nicky Walker, Lexi May, Justin Britt, Clay Russell Wade, Lonnie Hale, Kristin Spears, Natalie Akers, Brent Montgomery, Stephenie Warren, Kayla Sneed, Jerri Conlee, Jessica Lynch, Lynn Robbins, Betty Grisham, and Karen McLaughlin.
Get-well wishes to the following: to Dewitt Stepp, to Ted Graham, to Charles White, to Thad Ross, to Bro. Phillip Logan, to Chet Hicks, to Verline Stepp, and to Sue Spears,
Congratulations to Johnny and Cindy Gregory who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in late June with a trip to the great American West as their journey of two weeks into July covered thousands of miles. Stops along the way included the following: the home of Don Caldwell, a Buchanan family relative, in Granbury, Texas; a tour of old Tucson, Arizona; the home of Bill Gregory, the brother of Johnny, in Palm Springs, California; a drive along the entire coast of California and also the cities of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills; a drive along the coast of Oregon; a tour of Mt. St. Helens volcano in Washington and of the Cascade mountains; a tour of the city lights and venues of Las Vegas; a final stop in Elk City, Oklahoma; and then back to their daily life at home on Shady Grove Road. Cindy is the daughter of the late Roy and Jennie Stafford Dowdy.
Charlie Ruth Montgomery, the wife of Bill Montgomery of Pontotoc, celebrated her 80th birthday on June 26 with her family at the home of Mitzi and Jay Russell. Special guests were her siblings as follows: Jeannette Sneed, Belden; Dr. Billy Ray Sneed, Lafayette Springs; and Jo Coward, Tupelo. Faye Dillard of Hurricane also enjoyed the cookout. Charlie is a 1956 graduate of Hurricane High and the daughter of the late Luster and Delilah Williams Sneed of the community.
On Sunday afternoon, August 4, 2019, Bro. Easton Smith was ordained into the ministry at Hurricane Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. He is the husband of Suanna Smith, and they reside on Hwy. 346. Bro. Easton is serving as assistant pastor/youth pastor at Locust Grove Baptist Church in Union County as Bro. Doug Horton is the pastor. Bro. Philip Brock served as the host pastor for Bro. Easton’s home church. Earlier in the spring, Bro. Easton was a graduate of the School of Engineering at the University of Mississippi. Proud parents of Bro. Easton are Roger and Terri Hale Smith of Hurricane.
Charlie Carpenter Robbins, the son of Nathan and Abigail Robbins, celebrated his first birthday on July 24, 2019, with a party at his home in Oxford. Special guests from Hurricane were his grandparents, Nellie and Lynn Robbins, and his great-grandmother, LaRue Hill, and his great-aunt, Betty Grisham, of Shady Grove. Others attending were as follows: Erik and Terri Bloome, Batesville, Doris Patton, Oxford; and Jessica, Jay and Nora Lynch, Oxford.
Jessica and Jay Lynch of Oxford were honored with a “baby boy” shower on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Winged Foot Circle in Jackson, MS. The shower was hosted by Jay’s parents, David and Lindsey Lynch, at their home. Attending from Hurricane were Lynn and Nellie Robbins
The annual summer revival will be held at Hurricane Baptist Church August 18, 2019, beginning at 6:00 p.m. through Thursday night, August 22, beginning at 7:00 p.m. during the week. Guest Evangelist is Bro. Randy Sutherland of Calhoun, Georgia. You may contact Pastor Philip Brock for additional information at 662-489-1481.
Phil Robbins hosted a steak cookout at his shop on Robbins Loop for the men of the neighborhood, and the chefs for the evening were Phillip Robbins and Matt Powell on August 9. Bro. Lee Davis of Dennis preached for the group as this meeting was inspired by the upcoming revival at Hurricane Baptist Church on August 18.
The Montgomery Reunion was held at the Hurricane Community Center on Saturday, August 3, with a day of good food and of reminiscing of the family’s great heritage. Those from out of town were as follows: Sondra McGann, Chattanooga, TN; Ken and Doris Lancaster, Hot Springs, AR; Nelda Morgan, Hernando; Ricky and Sandy Williams, Memphis; Kent and Lynn Montgomery, Yazoo City. Betty Pierce(Jim) of Cleveland, Ohio; were unable to attend, and this was the first reunion for Betty to miss during her lifetime.
Asher Brents celebrated his first birthday party on August 3, 2019, at the home of his parents, Caroline and Stephen Brents, with a sports cake featuring a variety of balls as the decorations. Special guests were the following: Ricky and Sandy Williams, Memphis; Larry and Linda Brents, Cairo; Jamie Foster, Ecru; Chad, Sarah, Jace, Jude, and Aubry Holcomb, Thaxton; Brent, Scarlett, and Gracen Montgomery; Freida Browning, Faye Dillard, and Susan, Aden, and Harper Hooker, Hurricane; Gary and James Sledge, Cairo; Bo Williams, New Albany; Stacy Brents and Chris and Kathy Brents, all of Houlka.
Graden and I enjoyed the day of July 31 with Aden Hooker in Booneville as we ate at Fisher’s Restaurant for her 15th birthday. Joining the group were her mom, Bridget Barron, and her siblings, Cartland and Johnna Kate of New Site.
Chipper and Debra Hicks celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary on August 2, 2019, with a family party at their Thaxton Road home on Saturday, August 3, with their children, LaRhonda, Brandie, and Chet, and with their siblings from the Hooker and the Hicks families attending.