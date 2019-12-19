The snow last week was delightful to the young and to the young-at-heart in Hurricane as thoughts of a possible “White Christmas” for the upcoming holiday seemed likely with such an early snowfall in the neighborhood. There have been a few snows on Christmas Day that stand out in my memory. As my dad worked for MDOT, he would be on duty at the Pontotoc office during the early 1960’s. He picked up gifts at Ben Franklin’s and at Shannon’s Jewelry Store to keep several children happy in Hurricane as my mom alerted the neighbors that he could pick up packages at these businesses as he was on his way home after several days of keeping icy roads salted. The chains on his truck tires also garnered attention at Graham’s Store as the Deep South did not usually need these traction devices. So take the time to slow down for safety in our area as construction crews are busy on SH 15 four-lane and near the intersection of Hwy. 346 or Hurricane Road. A dad or a mom may be on the way home with Christmas gifts to Hurricane!
Zelda Montgomery and Kay Graham attended the Christmas Cantata at Belden Baptist Church as Kelsey Haney of Pontotoc, the granddaughter of Kay, was a musician. Others attending were as follows: Ray and Kerry Haney of Pontotoc, and Joseph Haney of Ole Miss. By the way, Joseph Graham Haney will be a December graduate of Ole Miss.
Kay Graham enjoyed the first week of December in Jackson as a guest of her brother, Rick, and his wife, Pat Richardson. While there, she visited with her niece, Karen Golden, and her family.
Bro. Brian, Hope, Benjamin, Josiah, Rebecca, and Samuel Biggs of Milbank, South Dakota, enjoyed a week of R and R from the mission field in South Dakota. They were guests of Greatest Mission Baptist Church in Pontotoc as their pastor is Bro. Steve Parrish(Twyla). By the way, they came for the warmth of our Mississippi sunshine and were here during the first bitter, cold spell. They were at Hurricane Baptist Church also during their visit.
Bro. Josh, Mallory, Amber, Jonah and Noah Adams of Livingston, Louisiana, were here for the Hurricane Baptist Church Bible Conference last week as the family were guest singers during the services as well as Bro. Josh led the congregational singing during this time.
Maddox Barefield of Houston, Texas, the son of Bro. Wesley and Lori Barefield, celebrated his second birthday on December 7. He is the great-grandson of Dick and Celia Heatherly Caron of Hurricane. The Barefields were in Pontotoc and in Ripley as they visited family members due to being home for the Bible Conference at Unity Baptist Church in Ripley. The pastor at Unity Baptist is Bro. Ronnie Barefield and his wife is nee, Donna Hale, of Hurricane. Grandparents of Maddox are Donald and Renee C. Barefield. Also Keith Irwin of the Irwin Family Singers of Texas was here also for the conference, and his wife is Lindsey Barefield, the Carons’ granddaughter.
The first Bible Conference at Hurricane Baptist was held in 1962. One of the highlights of the services was an old VCR clip from the 1980’s that had been edited for a DVD presentation. It was a nice walk down memory lane. Several states were represented at the event also. Good preaching, music, and food in the fellowship hall were enjoyed. Our family hosted seceral preachers at the cabin at Lafayette Springs. Bro. Curtis Gibson from Louisiana and Bro. Larry Oswald from Alabama also hunt for a few days during this time. Sophie Hooker related that she and a friend gave Bro. Curtis a ride to a deer stand near the CCC road as he recently had knee replacement. A successful hunt was reported by the group.
Jeff and Lori S. Williams of Esperanza enjoyed a Thanksgiving holiday dinner at Coffey’s Steak and Fish on Hwy. 30 as their families attended.
Elizabeth Thompson, the daughter of Kurt and Trudie, celebrated her 21st birthday on December 1 with a party at Kirk’s Grill as her family hosted the event for her friends in the neighborhood and her special guest, Drake Steel.
Emme Thompson celebrated her 15th birthday on December 16 with a party at her parents’ home, Kurt and Trudie, on Smoke Top Road with 35 teenagers attending the event filled night of games and a bonfire to keep the chill at bay. By the way, Carly Walker of Pleasant Dale enjoyed Sunday dinner at the home of Larry and Clarenda Parrish at Sand Springs on December 15 as their granddaughters, Elizabeth and Emme, were special guests.
Clarenda Parrish enjoyed a Saturday morning brunch on December 14 with Ruby Jeaul Goggans at Bethel Baptist Church as the ladies hosted it for the senior citizens as Ruby Jeaul is a member of the Dorcas Ladies Class. Valerie Pilcher, the wife of Bethel’s pastor, Bro. Jason Pilcher, presented the morning’s Christmas program to the ladies.
December birthday wishes are to the following: Emme Thompson, Elizabeth Thompson, Perry Heatherly, Rita Treadaway, David Heatherly, Lisa Crouch, Lisa Pinelli, June Ezell, Dickey Ross, Miriam Staten, and Coach Zane Hale.
Get-well wishes to Charles White, Ted Graham, Annette Smith, Bro. Gary Pettit, Mickey Bevill, Faith Tate, and Nelda Morgan.
The expansion of Ashley Furniture in Ecru was the big news recently as 100 jobs will be added to the neighborhood furniture factory.
A belated expression of sympathy is to the family of Violet Thomas Richardson, 92, of Pinedale who was the widow of S.B. Richardson, both former Hurricane residents. Survivors include a son, Walter Richardson(Cathy), and their children, Shelly and Tony, and their families. The service was held at Bethel Baptist Church, and the interment was in the Bethel Cemetery. If you attended church at Bethel Baptist, you could count on Mrs. Violet to welcome you to the service. She will be missed by her family and her friends.
It was great to see Frances Graham Sneed, 89, of Pontotoc shopping during the recent holiday open house at Red Door in Pontotoc with her daughter, Theresa Bass, of Furrs. Red Door is owned by Shea M. Marcum and her mom, Pat H. Mounce, is the bookkeeper, whose mom was the late Gladys McCain Horton, a graduate of Hurricane High. The Mounce family also resides on Hwy. 346. Others working there at the gift shop with Hurricane ties are the following: Marsha Sneed Carnes, Marquetta Spears, Anna Norwood Furr, and Ainsley Hale. By the way, Shea was one of my former swim students, and at an early age, Shea predicted that she would take over the lessons in our neighborhood when I retired. She did teach swimming during her teen years, and yes, I recommended students to her lessons. Life often goes “Full Circle” in Hurricane as my mom, the late Sis Graham Norwood, and her grandmom, the late Gladys, were athletes at the old school during the 1940’s as they played on a second in State team for the late Coach Mitchell Stone as there were no classification divisions in schools then.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Nielsen Cochran of Jackson, who was the son of the late Supt. W. H. and Emma Cochran, former educators at Hurricane High School during the late 1930’s and the early 1940’s. His brother, retired U.S. Senator Thad Cochran(R), also of Jackson, passed away in May 2019. Both sons were born in Pontotoc during their parents’ tenure of teaching at Hurricane High School. The Cochrans’ parents and the sons often attended the school reunions or the political rallies in our community center.
A special thanks to the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department as they have installed the warning siren on the Hurricane Community Center’s lawn. Residents, churches, and former citizens collected money for the much needed warning system. In a place named Hurricane, you cannot be too careful with weather forecasts.
The Thaxton Christmas parade was an enjoyable Friday night as the family of the late J. O. and Charlotte Holden Hooker met at the construction office in Thaxton to view the floats and the participants as they passed.
A favorite quote from a Fireside Poet is as follows: “The ornament of a house is the people who frequent it.” Ralph Waldo Emerson. Merry Christmas from our Hurricane home to yours.