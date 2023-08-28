The summer of 2023 has been a record breaking one for the heat indexes in Hurricane and in the Hill Country of North Mississippi as well as the entire USA. I know that the upcoming weekend will end the seasonal activities for families in our neighborhood as skeet shoots, dove hunts, high school football, water sports or fishing at area lakes and rivers, swim parties, and college games will be the transitional events for the ‘grandarlins’ as this is their last, official holiday of summer and known as Labor Day; so, everyone enjoy as September just sounds cooler. It’s hard for the students at area schools “to let it go” to borrow a phrase from the movie “Frozen’s” hit song as that sun and fun atmosphere always prevails over colder weather most of the time. Let’s see how December 2023 shapes up as the fog counting ends on the thirty-first of August to get our snow predictions using heavy fogs for the month ending. Rumor has it that Aunt Velveeta has 4-5 written down with her no. 2 pencil.

