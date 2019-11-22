It’s cotton picking time once again in Hurricane! The Stubblefield-Hale families in Mud Creek Bottom had a menagerie of folks working the fields on the Pontotoc County side on Saturday. Getting in on the action were Kypton and Auden Breedlove of New Site, the young grandsons of Steve and Betty, on Hurricane Road. It’s strange to see the rectangular, pods of packed cotton(almost 19 bales in a bundle) sitting in the fields with bright, blue tarps covering the cotton. Back in the day, a bale ginned at T.J. Hale Gin Co. had cotton that weighed around 500 pounds wrapped in a burlap bag for shipping. Then on Monday morning after a drive to West Union, the bales of cotton in Keel Creek Bottom or old Esperanza, were wrapped in a bright, yellow covering in round bales much like that of hay bales, but larger, in the Warren- old Benjamin- and Montgomery families fields. Times are changing as the old wagons of days gone by are not needed nor are the old cotton scales with their weights as they are collector’s items now. By the way, I found an old Progress newspaper clipping from 1985 that showed the T.J. Hale Gin having the first bale of cotton in Pontotoc County from Hurricane farmer Guy Graham, and the cotton ginner was Charlie Hicks. Now the old gin is a business warehouse.
The Harvest Day services at Hurricane Baptist were enjoyed by the congregation on Sunday, November 17, with Bro. Daniel Waters, the guest preacher, and his family of Arkansas as the guest Gospel singers for the morning and evening sermons with Bro. Philip Brock, the host pastor. The autumn flowers in the sanctuary were in memory of the Class of 1944 as 75 years have passed. At noon, a bountiful Thanksgiving meal was enjoyed by the congregation. A walk down memory lane was the highlight of the decorations as photos, charcoal drawings, and oil paintings depicted the activities of the congregation since 1883. Some of the day’s activities included the following: Perri Brock and Betty Stubblefield had walls of white lattice covered in old family quilts for the background and then lengths of twine became the photo holders that were held by wooden clothespins; all the tables were decorated with an arrangement of magnolia leaves, varied fall grasses, colorful leaves, and sunflowers; Freida Browning and I provided old photos and newspaper clippings as well as other families; and Verline Stepp’s painting of the new church robed in a snowfall was a highlight of the artwork. What a great way for the congregation and their guests to enter into the upcoming holidays with this eventful day in Hurricane! By the way, two beautiful potted plants were in memory of the late Don Browning and of the late Ward Warren in the fellowship hall as part of the heritage wall decorations.
The upcoming Bible Conference at Hurricane Baptist Church is slated for Sunday-Wednesday, December 8-11, 2019, with this being the 57th year as it began in 1962 with the late Bro. Gerald Jones as founder. Contact Bro. Philip Brock at 662-489-1481 or 662-316-4309 for additional information.
Kelsey Haney of Pontotoc High is a member of their award winning band in recent competitions and also on the flag team. She is the granddaughter of Kay Richardson Graham and the daughter of Kerri and Ray Haney of Pontotoc.
Jeff and Ruthie Warren of Pontotoc and Faye Dillard attended the Friday night basketball game at Ole Miss as the Rebels defeated Western Louisiana at The Pavilion.
Mary-Colston Warren, a junior, is a member of the Silver Award winning New Albany High School band and is the daughter of Stephenie and Phil Warren. Her grandmother from Hurricane is Jimmie S. Warren.
Enjoying a weekend hunt at Crowe Camp in Scooba were the following young hunters, Ella Kate Hooker, Braxton Hooker, and Wilkes Bradham of Oxford, and their chaperones, Cade Hooker and Colt Hooker. Ella Kate bagged an 8-point, and Wilkes bagged a doe for the youth day hunt. Meanwhile, Maggie and Sophie Hooker, Dr. Lisa and Anna Reese Bradham of Oxford, Aden Hooker of New Site, and Anna Brooke Sullivan enjoyed the Ole Miss-LSU football game day festivities and later the game in Oxford.
The Wimp Swords’ home was a total loss last week on the Friendship-Buchanan Road last week due to a fire. So sorry for the loss during the recent cold weather that has been prevalent in our neck of the woods as the temperature was in the teens last week for record setting cold for two days in the neighborhoods surrounding Hurricane.
Get-well wishes are to Freida Browning, Annette Smith, Virginia Spears, Ted Graham, John Crouch, and Nelda Morgan.
For all you early birds, those Christmas decorations in November seem to be a little too soon! Just leave it up like Betty Garrett and I do every year.