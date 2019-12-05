Thanksgiving Day has always been an important part of our heritage in Hurricane as in days gone by the gathering of families for a bountiful meal, the opening of deer season for the hunters, and the harvesting of the crops. All are activities that still complete the order of the day in our current society. Also in our local churches, we have had harvest meals as part of each congregation’s nod to the blessings provided by the Lord’s guidance as to share with our neighbors and families during our days of prosperity. Good food and fellowship and old photos were enjoyed at the churches as the young and the young-at-heart took the time to make displays featuring pioneer settlers, those from several decades in leadership in our community, and now descendants of the early citizens of Pontotoc, Lafayette, and Union Counties as we are located in the northwestern corner of the county that borders the others listed; so many customs are common in each of the local neighborhoods. The ‘turduckens’ and the ‘piecakens’ that meld several foods to cover the traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner have become fads in America, but most of us still rely on the old and tried recipes of Hurricane cooks.
Sand Springs Community Church has had a 90th anniversary this year. For many years, it was Sand Springs United Methodist. Bro. Thomas Chandler currently serves as the pastor. It is located across the highway from the Sand Springs Cemetery.
Get-well wishes are to Dewitt Stepp, Luther Webb, June Ezell, Annette Smith, Reba Graham, Beverly Cummings, and Nelda Morgan.
A special birthday was celebrated by Hanna Robbins as she was 30 in early November. This young lady has an amazing memory for birthdays of her family and friends in Hurricane as she makes personal cards and baked items like a delicious pan of honey buns for the honoree.
Anna Grace Warren, 15, and a freshman at West Union, was featured in a ballet photo in the Daily Journal on Thursday in the entertainment section as she will be a featured performer in the “Cinderella” production with the New Albany ballet group. Anna Grace is the daughter of Phil and Stephenie Warren and the granddaughter of Jimmie S. Warren, all of Hurricane.
The “Team Kids” from Oak Dale Baptist Church sang for the residents of Church Street Assisted Living Facility on Wednesday night, November 20.
Graden, Susan, Brooke, Harper and Braxton Hooker attended the homecoming at New Site High School on Tuesday night, November 19, as the program was presented before the basketball games as both teams won and now have 5-0 records. Aden is a sophomore there and plays basketball.
Brooke, Bro. Colt, Harper and Braxton Hooker enjoyed Sunday dinner with her grandparents, Carlton and Ellie Gann Moore, in Sarepta. That afternoon Braxton and Brantley Moore of Pontotoc enjoyed walking around the property with their grandfather, James Moore, as they scouted for a Thanksgiving holiday hunt.
Kay Richardson Graham is enjoying the fall basketball season as she travels quite frequently with her younger brother, Gary Lynn, as he is a referee for basketball games. He has been calling games since the late 1970’s; so he is not a youngster in the association.
Justice Williams, the daughter of Chad Williams of Pinedale and the granddaughter of Danny and Daphne Williams of Hurricane, is a sophomore at West Union Attendance Center and was a maid on the homecoming court that was presented on Friday night, Nov. 22, before the basketball games as the teams played Aberdeen.
Congratulations to Sophie Hooker, 16, who was the first alternate for Most Beautiful at West Union Attendance Center.
The Oxford High Basketball Tournament will be held on November 25-26. On both days our granddaughters, Sophie(West Union) and Aden(New Site)and their basketball teams will be playing in the tournament, but thankfully it is against other teams. So there will be a lot of relatives on the way to the games from Hurricane and Thaxton.
After Thanksgiving Day, the Christmas holidays will become a reality as events are scheduled from parades, to tournaments, parties, church programs, and open houses are on my schedule. Don’t foget the shopping as the ‘grandarlin’s’ and I are headed to Memphis during the school break also. Happy Thanksgiving to all!