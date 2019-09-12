According to Southern Living, there are some names that are not being used anymore for babies due to their antiquity in our society. I perused the list, and most of those listed were from my great-grandparents’ generation. So I was not too upset with the losses per se. Then I got to thinking about the nicknames or sobriquets of that era in Hurricane continuing into my youth. Due to some of the personal information that one could associate with these community characters, the monikers defined many of their looks or their personalities to a ‘T’. Today a lawyer could ‘make good money’ for libel for these people in our present society due to these monikers in the neighborhood. I will attempt to give you an abbreviated list of the following nicknames from a “walk down memory lane”: Blackie, Red, Blondie, Freck, Snowball, Cotton, and Spook. Fatty, Skinny, Bones, Crip, and Wormy. Hooter, Goat, Cat, ‘Possum’, Buzzard, Jaybird, Turkey, Pig, and Monkey. ‘Tater’,‘Mater’, Mustard, and ‘Punkin’. Windy, Breezy, Stinky, and Sassy. Blind Bob, Puny Bud, Big Ruby, and Little Ruby. Actually, some of these people signed their business papers with the names. There are many more, but you get the drift from those recalled as many were used to narrow the possibility of confusing others’ names with theirs. I am sure that many parents were disappointed as their hunt for a unique name for their offspring often became labeled for their lives with one of the above. By the way, if you were a youngster, you had to say Mr., Mrs., and Miss before the name. Life was simple then!
The Senior Saints from Hurricane Baptist Church enjoyed dining at Marshall Steak House in Holly Springs on Sept. 6 for their outing with the following traveling: Bro. Philip Brock, Dock and Reba Graham, Jimmie S. Warren, Sue Spears, Nellie Robbins, Jeanette and Walter Cook, Carolyn Carnes, Kathy Montgomery, and Ron Pinelli.
The intersection at Hwy. 346(Hurricane Road)on Hwy. 15 in Ecru is experiencing daily construction delays or closings with the Q.T. Todd Road serving as alternate routes north to Cairo or south to Friendship. The four-lane from the Union County line south to Ecru and Friendship extended into Pontotoc has paving equipment, dirt haulers, and other machinery working during the daylight hours. So take care during the morning and afternoon work and school traffic zones. Also another construction zone will soon be building at the intersection of Rocky Ford Road(Pontotoc Sale Barn)and 278/6 as a J-turn is designated for this dangerous intersection. Many community residents from Hurricane use the Friendship Road to 278/6 during the busy traffic times on Hwy. 15 now. We are so proud of MDOT’s vision and of the progress of highway building that is being seen for our local neighborhood roads.
There will be a benefit for Scott Mercer(Kim) at Oak Dale Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, September 14, beginning serving at 5:00 p.m.to help defray medical expenses due to a neck injury for Scott. Let’s support this family during this time of illness.
Bro. Philip, Perri, Isaac, Eli, Addie and Emma Brock were guests of the congregation of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Ellisville as Bro. Philip was the guest preacher for Bro. Roy Crouch III, formerly of Hurricane, at their late summer revival. Bro. Roy is the grandson of Mr. Bill Crouch of the community.
Bro. Larry Seales was the guest preacher for Horton Baptist Church on Sunday, September 8. Bro. Jason Watts was the host pastor. Bro. Larry’s mission is for The Gulf Coast Prison Ministry. On Sunday night, Bro. Larry was the guest preacher at Hurricane Baptist Church. Bro. Philip Brock was the host pastor.
Lynn and Mike Spears were guests of Shelly, Howard and Madison Carnes at their Smith Lake home in Double Springs, Alabama, during Labor Day weekend.
Recent guests of Harper Hooker were her great-grandparents, Carlton and Ellie Gann Moore of Sarepta, who attended her baptism at Hurricane Baptist. Also attending was her maternal grandmother, Lisa Boyd King of Booneville.
Nancy Frohn of Oxford attended the baptism service for Will Frohn, the son of Dr. Eric and Jill W. Frohn, at Hurricane Baptist. Also attending was his maternal grandmother Jimmie S. Warren.
Get well wishes to Tanya Cantrell, Annette Smith, Ruby Jeaul Goggins,Nicky Moore, Chloe Graham, and Bro. Phillip Logan.
Frances Cook was honored on her 102nd birthday at her home with a come and go reception on September 1. She is a beloved member of our Warren-Graham Family Reunion group.
Say it ‘ain’t’ so! Bro. David Barnett, the pastor of Shady Grove Baptist Church, was honored with a 50th birthday party and celebration at their fellowship hall in late August.
The good folks at Union Nazarene Church enjoyed their annual homecoming recently with a singing and their traditional potluck luncheon. It is such a picturesque neighborhood at the entrance to their church and to their cemetery grounds that are a source of pride to the neighborhood as they are immaculately mown. You cross the Russell Lakes lined with cypress trees to get to the property. So for a nice fall drive, you can head out to Old Union as it is the borders for Lafayette, Union, and Pontotoc counties. Names like Old Cypress, Christian’s Rest, Chipped White Oak, Rocky Ford, and Philadelphia can be included in this scenic autumn drive.
Barry and Karen McLaughlin enjoyed the Labor Day weekend at the home of Phil and Miranda M. Schoggen near Ross Barnett Reservoir in Jackson. Joining the group were Seth, Lauren Ann, and Warren Quay Cobb, the four-month old grandson of Barry and Karen. Warren enjoyed his first boat ride with the family while there. He is the namesake of Barry Quay and Bazel Quay McLaughlin(Bennie Graham),grandfather and great-grandfather, respectively. Warren is also a family name as his great-grandmother is nee Joyce Warren, a native of Hurricane, and her husband John Grisham of Ingomar. Their daughter, Lori Cobb(Brian), also of Ingomar are grandparents of Warren Quay Cobb. It is so nice to hear that three generations of their families are represented by the family names.
Bro. Tracy, Mandy, Jorja Kate and Max Mooneyhan were in the community due to the passing of Tracy’s mother, Marie Mooneyhan. Our grandchildren, Harper and Braxton, enjoyed a visit from Jora Kate and Max Mooneyhan as they have been living in East Texas for a year now due to their dad’s ministry there. We also enjoyed a brief visit with the children.
A belated expression of sympathy is extended to the family of Marie Stevens Mooneyhan, the widow of Leighton Mooneyhan of Buchanan. She was a good neighbor and a good friend to all that knew her. Survivors include the following children: Diane Horton, Lou Ann Martin, Joe Mooneyhan, June Heard, Jane McCord, and Bro. Tracy Mooneyhan and their families. Interment was in Buchanan Cemetery.