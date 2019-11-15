A chance meeting on Guam during WWII was a pleasant surprise for Quitman Dorrough, Curtis Burchfield, Gail Nix, and Book Robbins. These Hurricane men had attended school together so the reunion was appreciated.
Get–well wishes are to the following: Nelda Morgan, Beverly Cummings, Annette Smith, Ted Graham, Mirandin Dillard, Jim Pierce, and John Crouch.
The Senior Saints from Hurricane Baptist enjoyed their annual autumn trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., with those traveling in the group as follows: Bro. Philip and Perri Brock, Dock and Reba Graham, Phil and Nita Robbins, Barb Ross, Linda Weeden, Carolyn Carnes, Jimmie S. Warren, Freda and Charles White, Lisa and Ron Pinelli, Bro. Greg and Merle Hill, Kathy and Bradley Montgomery, Bro. Tom and Mollie Miller, and Eli Brock. They enjoyed the shopping, the musical performances, and the great restaurants in the Smoky Mountains.
Susan, Sophie Hooker of West Union, and Aden Hooker of New Site enjoyed shopping on Saturday afternoon in New Albany and ate lunch at McAlister’s as the town was busy preparing for the Holiday Open House to be held on Sunday afternoon, November 10. We shopped at Runway and enjoyed talking to Emily Browning and Rhonda Carter, the daughters of John and Joyce Grisham of Ingomar. Their mom is the daughter of the late Guy and Clara Heatherly Warren of Hurricane. Their younger sister Carrie Stout is the owner of the boutique, but the entire family was getting ready to participate in the holiday shopping premier day. Later that afternoon the group included Anna Brooke Sullivan, a freshman at NPAC. The young ladies are all rival basketball players from the Lady Vikings, the Lady Eagles of West Union, and the Lady Royals of New Site, but it is a friendly one.
Freida Browning, Carolyn Brents, and Jamie Foster of Ecru enjoyed the Memphis Premier Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 9.
Our community was deeply saddened by the passing of David Wyatt Hudson, 11, in Pontotoc County. Survivors include the following: His mother, Stephanie Williams(James Walker) and his father, David Hudson(Bree), and his grandmother, Barbara Hudson, all formerly of Hurricane, and also his aunt and uncle, Shanna and Jeremy Wise, who reside on Hwy. 346 near Horton, and his aunt, Shea H. Miller of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his grandfather David Charles Hudson of Hurricane. Burial was in the West Heights Cemetery in Pontotoc.
Sympathy is extended to the family of COL(R) Bobby Arlen Towery, Jr., of Oxford, who was the husband of Lisa Carver Towery. He was the son of Kaye Hooker Bryant and the grandson of the late Elton and LeEarle Street Hooker of Oxford, relatives of the Hooker family of Thaxton.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Margie Lemon Waldrop, 91, of Starkville, who was the widow of longtime MSU Professor John Eston Waldrop, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1996. Survivors include the following: Two daughters, Susan Perry(Dewayne) and Bethany Keiper, and one grandson, John Gregory Perry. Those attending the funeral services from our community include the following: Kay Graham, Mike and Rita Graham, and Kerri Haney of Pontotoc.