Autumn folklore and verse is interesting as a common saying that “Spring rain damps; Autumn rain soaks” was the order of this past weekend’s weather as the bright, sunny days of the mid-week in Hurricane bottom had area farms busy harvesting soybeans, hay, and cotton. It will take a few days of dry weather; so the field work can resume. Other signs of the autumn season are that of the colorful foliage found containing the reds, the yellows, and the browns plus the evergreens of the forest lands and the varied wildflowers in the hedgerows. Then a local pumpkin patch sporting the orange orbs of the fruit, not a vegetable, brought to mind that do people really like the taste of pumpkin pie, bread or other dishes using the fall staple in late October and during the upcoming November holiday. Personally, I have tried varied recipes and spices to add to the pumpkin flavor, but I gave up as I really had the pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving menu for tradition’s sake. I’ve never eaten a pumpkin pie slice that I liked; so I substitute sweet potato pie at our annual gathering. Even my late Mama Graham’s admonition to add two tablespoons of sugar to vegetables or to fruits cooking or to make the medicine go down did not help the recipe. Amen. So be it as I flunked the gourmet cooking test for fall’s traditional gourd(my personal definition). By the way, a hint to make your jack-o’-lantern surface bright and shiny is to spray Armor All on the pumpkin and rub it in. Maybe, that’s the ingredient that I should have used instead of spices!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Reba Graham, Brenda Bullard, Mary Graham, Juanita Daniels, Jean Logan, Dewitt Stepp, Wendell Russell, and Dr. Eric Frohn.
Mike and Jennifer Chestney of Wells Road hosted a Golden Anniversary reception for her parents, Bro. Philip and Jean Logan on Saturday afternoon.
Chipper Hicks and his nephew, Adam Gafford, enjoyed a successful fall elk hunt to Colorado.
Sophie and Cade Hooker enjoyed a weekend deer hunt to Pittsfield, Illinois. While traveling, they stopped in St. Louis for the Pro-Mod Drag Races on Saturday as Bubba Stanton of Potts Camp participated in the races. During their weekend travels, they were welcomed by cold weather in those states to the north.
Kay Graham and Zelda Montgomery enjoyed a day of shopping at the mall on Friday in Tupelo as well as lunch at Danvers.
I enjoyed an outside visit with Sue Spears on Thursday afternoon in the autumn sunshine as I took by mums for her recent birthday. We enjoyed talking and rocking in the chairs on her front porch as she told of her Thursday afternoon visitor to her home, Dean Burchfield. He was in Hurricane to visit with his son, John Burchfield, and his family, who reside in the old Epseranza neighborhood.
Melinda Nowicki and Hunter Fooshee of Pontotoc enjoyed a bountiful, country dinner of crowder peas and cornbread with Faye Dillard at her Duncan Creek neighborhood home on Wednesday.
Betty Stubblefield was Steve’s designated helper for the cotton harvest as they hurried to pick the fields in Mud Creek Bottom before the rain. Also Betty has her Country at Heart flower and gift shop on Hwy. 346 as the décor changes seasonally. Her lawn and shop area show that she “walks the walk” and “talks the talk” of decorating ideas professionally as this retired teacher keeps busy with home and community projects.
Ainsley Hale, the granddaughter of Zane and Glenda, is a freshman at Mississippi College.
Johnny Williams of Jackson, formerly of Thaxton, stopped by the cabin at Lafayette Springs recently with Graden as he was at the old Williams place in Thaxton for the weekend.
You know that parents and the grandparents love their children as we were at Hansberger Park in Pontotoc in the rain for a football game for Braxton Hooker and Hayden Hale, who are Pontotoc Titan players. They won. Chris and Alyssa Hale and Graden loaded up the tent and the chairs as I opted out for the truck. Harper and Brooke Hooker and Sydnei Bramlett also ran to their SUV from the rainy conditions. Later that day Aden Hooker of New Site High played basketball in the Tish County Classic Jamboree. It’s always a season at our house whether it is for hunting or school sports that include NPAC and West Union games as well. Let the winter sports begin!
A former Hurricane High basketball coach during the later 1950’s, John Grisham of Ingomar, celebrated his 90 birthday in October as his wife nee Joyce Warren is a native of Hurricane.
Bart Todd stopped by with treats from “Sweet Potato Sweets” of Vardaman. That was such a nice surprise from an old friend of the family.