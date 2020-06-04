Hurricane is abuzz with the hum of lawn mowers and of hay baling crews as well due to the lush, green lawns and pastures of our countryside. June is always a beautiful month as the wildflowers bloom in profusion in the fields and in the hedgerows. Hopefully, summer will usher in warmer weather on June 20 as this first week of the month is forecasting sunshine and higher temperatures. Our spring weather has been cool in the neighborhood. In August I am sure that I will be welcoming the fall season as this month is always a test of Mississippians’ ability to endure.
Congratulations are to Adam and Brandy Raby Stubblefield as their daughter Myla Claire Stubblefield was born on May 22, 2020. Myla Claire was welcomed home by her siblings, Cohen and Willa Kate.
Jett Graham Lorick, the son of Cody and Hayden Hill Lorick, celebrated his first birthday on May 23, 2020.
It was good to see Jay, Jessica, Nora, and James Lynch of Oxford at Sugaree’s Bakery in New Albany as we shopped on Saturday. Nora celebrated her eighth birthday on May 8 and is the granddaughter of Nellie and Lynn Robbins of Hurricane.
A late Sunday afternoon drive around Shady Grove brought to my mind that the lore of the Battle of Mud Creek during the Civil War has two Yankee soldiers buried just outside the back boundary of the community cemetery. Due to the running Battle of Mud Creek on June 20, 1864, the fighting was around the present Lone Star neighborhood, but the church served as a temporary jail for those captured by the local CSA soldiers. Due to the rainy spring that we have had this year, it is no wonder that the cannon abandoned in the old creek run hasn’t been located during our current generations. Avid historians have searched and have talked to the older generations that kept the legend alive in Hurricane as well as it was called Esperanza then. It is still a remote area; so the thoughts of the dreaded cotton mouth snakes in the bottom add the search to my bucket list again as a very, dry summer and fall would make the terrain easier to navigate. Historical markers for the site are located on Hwy. 346 near McLaughlin Road and then again on the highway that borders the Union-Pontotoc county lines, once called the old Rocky Ford Road. If you would like to research, it is also called the Battle of the Canebrake as cross-referenced in historical documents.
The Snow Cone Stand located at the Wise Farms Compound on Shady Grove Road is open for the summer offering the cool drinks and other cold treats. Carrie’s Belle’s stand is not open on Mondays. They gave Harper a passport book that listed their farm as one of 15 in Mississippi that is part of the Agri-Tourism farms.
Birthdays wishes are to the following for the month of June: Will Frohn, Linda Weeden, Braxton Hooker, Landon Kidd, Paul Moore, B.J. Moore, Bo Barefield, Jack Robbins, Bro. Easton Smith, Aron Hale, Rhett Russell, Phil Warren, Dewitt Stepp, and Bro. Wayne Logan.
Anniversary milestones are to the following in June: James and Peggy Hall, 56; Larry and Clarenda Parrish, 52; Mike and Lynn Spears, 51; Rusty and Beverly Cummings, 50; Bilbo and Pat Russell, 50; Bradley and Kathy Montgomery, 48; and Shane and Suzanne Montgomery, 36.
Noah Garrison Walker, the son of Nicky and Michelle Walker of Pleasant Dale, was a President’s List Scholar at ICC. He is the grandson of Ruthie Bullard Garrison.
Betty and Jim Pierce finally made it home to Cleveland, Ohio, during this past weekend. They had been in Tucson for an extended winter break due to Covid-19 that put Americans traveling at a standstill in early spring.
Dallys Hicks, the daughter of Chet and Amanda Crossen Hicks, is a senior with the Class of 2020 of NPAC, and her family was featured in a photo in the Progress during the parade for the North Pontotoc seniors.
There will be no Warren-Graham Reunion in Hurricane in July 2020 due to Covid-19 precautions. This year we would have celebrated the 1970 gathering fifty years ago at the old auditorium at Hurricane High School as the event drew a capacity crowd over the weekend event. States represented then were the following: Texas, New Mexico, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, California, Florida, Arkansas, and, of course, our home state. This was the first time that the ‘Sippi’ cousins hosted the reunion as it had always been held in DeLeon or Gorman, Texas, since 1956.
Betty Hale Stubblefield hosted a family picnic recently on her lawn and under her carport to let family members interact safely at a distance. The girls enjoyed sandwiches from McAlister’s; so it was a carefree outing for the group. Betty has such a collection of plants, pottery, lawn ornaments, and the like; so it really is a party lawn. She runs her Country at Heart gift shop located next door since her retirement from teaching.
Ladurl Grisham celebrated his 88th birthday on May 2, and his wife, nee Carolyn Roland, was 81 in March. Recent guests of the Grishams were their grandsons, T.J. Browning of Atlanta, Georgia, and Travis Browning of Fulton, who were in the community due to the passing of their paternal grandfather, Graden Browning.
Lawn of the month for June is at the home of Larry and Clarenda Montgomery Parrish in the Sand Springs neighborhood as they have red knock-out roses, yellow daylilies with a background of pampas grass surrounding their flag pole flying the American banner as well as a patio of potted plants and hanging baskets that just say “Come by and sit a spell” for a visit.
Memorial Day weekend had several of the grandchildren at the beach in Florida; the others were at Pickwick or Bay Springs Lakes; and the grandparents were mowing lawns from Hurricane to Thaxton to Lafayette Springs. On Sunday afternoon, we enjoyed dining at Firebirds Grill in Collierville with Brooke and Harper following our morning radio church service. I am just so thankful to live in the U.S.A., and I am so appreciative of those past and present that have served our country. I thought of the older generations military service as my late dad, Warren Norwood, served with the Occupation Forces in Japan, his brothers, Major Buck Norwood served in North Africa in the U.S. Army Air Force and then in the European Theater of War and finally the Korean War and retired as a Colonel of the ROTC program at Tennessee Tech, and Private Holder Norwood was somewhere in France according to a clipping that Granny Norwood had in a scrapbook from their Rocky Ford home. As a relative said, “Don’t you know Granny did some praying for her sons!” “Yes, she did,” I replied. She was over 80 when she flew to Paris to visit for a summer with Buck and family as they were stationed there and also to Washington, D.C., one summer as they attended church weekly at the National Cathedral to her delight as he worked at the Pentagon. She was enjoying those freedoms that her sons helped preserve for succeeding generations of her family. One of Sophie’s last school assignments for a Girl’s State project was to write about someone in her family that had been a veteran or currently was one in her family. I just enjoyed this “walk down memory lane” for the granddaughter with photos as well and contacted Dr. Bill and Melissa Norwood in Tennessee to verify Uncle Buck’s military career. So take time to document those stories from your relatives as three brothers from Rocky Ford or Etta served America honorably during their Army days.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Dan Caron of Minnesota, who was the brother of Dick Caron(Celia)of Hurricane.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Lurene Gates Robison, 94, of Pinedale, who was the widow of W.F. Robison, a native of Hurricane community. Survivors include the following daughters: Frankie Montgomery and Yvonne Thompson and their families. She was a good neighbor and also a good friend to our families in Hurricane.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Charles Graden Browning of Shady Grove, 88, who was the husband of Martha Sullivan Browning. He was a Korean War veteran and enjoyed attending church at Shady Grove Baptist. A lifelong farmer, he enjoyed the interaction with other farmers in the Mud Creek Bottoms areas. Survivors include the following children, all of Shady Grove, and their families: Mike, Chuck, Tony, and Pam.