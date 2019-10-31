November is looming on the horizon as well as the time to fall back an hour from DST to CST on Sunday, November 3. How quickly the month of October has passed! A look at the calendar has Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, and the Egg Bowl on my list as well as the annual deer hunt at Lafayette Springs. A last minute head count of hunters had a quick turnaround of building new stands for the ‘grandarlins’ and their guests plus for the cousins visiting during the upcoming holidays. That revolving door will be needed at the deer camp during this time.
Pastor’s Appreciation Day was held on Sunday, October 27, at Hurricane Baptist Church for Bro. Philip Brock(Perri) and their children. This was the tenth anniversary of his serving as the pastor to the congregation. A fellowship meal followed the morning worship service.
Zane and Glenda Hale vacationed last week in the Smoky Mountains and enjoyed the autumn foliage, shopping, and the music at Dollywood.
Attending Hurricane Baptist Church with their grandparents, Kathy and Bradley Montgomery, were Andrew, 11, and twins, Molly and Mason Montgomery, 4, the children of Bro. Troy and Melissa Montgomery of Horton.
Brent and Tara Montgomery are building a new home at Sand Springs.
Birthday wishes are to the following for the month of October: Shelly Carnes, Scott Hale, Freida Browning, Carolyn Carnes, Steve Carnes, Bill Montgomery, Bilbo Russell, Mitzi Robbins, April Bullard, Bro. Tracy Quillian, Isaiah Stutto, Quinn Quillian, Doris Graham, Emma Robbins, and Millie Heatherly.
Get-well wishes are to the following: John Crouch, Annette Smith, and to Ted Graham.
Faye Dillard and Hunter Fooshee of Randolph attended the “Good Ole Boys” political rally in Oxford where the guest speaker was Donald Trump, Jr., who was in the state stumping for Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves.
Caroline, Stephen, Asher and Autumn Brents vacationed last weekend at Ft. Morgan Beach with his parents, Larry and Linda Brents, of Cairo and with his two brothers and their families as well.
Anniversary milestones are to the following: Delaine and Barbara Whitehead, 51, of Lone Star Road, and to Dick and Celia Caron, 51, of Hale Road, to Bro. Troy and Melissa Montgomery, 16, of Paul Drive, to Jeanette and Walter Cook, 3, of Liberty Road, and to Dock and Reba Graham,65, of Hwy. 346 east.
Millie Jean Heatherly celebrated her first birthday with a party at the home of her parents, Brent and Ashley Heatherly, located on Hwy. 346 east. Proud grandparents from our community are Perry and Lynn Heatherly.
Faye Dillard enjoyed lunch today at Tallahatchie Gourmet with Beth Hamilton, formerly of New Albany, who is a political consultant for Tate Reeves of Jackson.
Emma Grace Robbins celebrated her first birthday last week with a party at the home of parents in downtown Hurricane, Phillip and Courtney Robbins. Grandparents from the community are Nita and Phil Robbins.
Clarenda Parrish, Beverly Montgomery, Nelda Morgan, Brenda Barton, and Betty Pierce enjoyed an autumn getaway to Opryland in Nashville. Betty left for Ohio; so the Montgomery cousins flew home via the new jet service that everyone locally should check out as the fares are reasonably priced. A flight of 29 minutes to Tupelo was taken by the others from Mississippi, and that is great as it is a drive of four hours to the Tennessee city.
Guide Browning enjoyed a weekend in ‘Hotlanta’ visiting with friends.
Jon and Cheri Browning of Madison and Lisa B. DeLashment of Germantown and Robbie B Ettehad, both of Tennessee, were in New Albany recently for the funeral services of Mable Cobb Browning of Ecru. Freida Browning joined the family there when they were in the neighborhood as they are the siblings of the late Don Browning.
A special get-well wish is to Mattielee Jumper Bryant, 93, formerly of Pinedale, now a resident of Memphis, who has been in the hospital recently. She is the widow of Johnny Bryant, formerly of Troy, and the daughter of the late Jim and Eula Williams Jumper of Etta. I believe that she is the eldest of the grandchildren surviving of the family of the late Charlie Williams and of the late Mattie Russell W. Garrett of Pinedale and has many relatives in Hurricane also.
Freida and I traveled to the New Site Basketball Classic on Saturday, October 26, as it was a full day of the sport scheduled. We saw two quarters of Aden’s game, and then the lights went out. We sat there patiently for the electricity to be restored, but the storm that came through the town had too many trees down on the power lines to recover by the afternoon and night schedules. The tournament was moved to further north of the school to Tishomingo County High. As we were leaving to come home, Coach Zane and Glenda Hale were arriving for Ainsley Hale’s TCPS game. We waved to them and to Scott Hale as they left with the TCPS crowd to travel to Tishomingo. We stayed on the interstate to Tupelo and then on to Sherman as traffic lights were out in those towns as well. It was a really bad storm that we had journeyed through safely to get to New Site and back to Hurricane. Our own power on Hurricane Road was out as well continuing until close to midnight. Some of family went to the Lafayette Springs as a different power company is used there because the youngsters got bored in the dark. I had just seen a photo of my great-grandparents home that day that was shared by Betty Pierce of Ohio. It was a dogtrot cabin at Sand Springs with minimal electrical appliances and a cold water spigot. I laughed and told them that they would have gotten cured of their boredom with a leather strop back in the day. ‘Nuf’ said.