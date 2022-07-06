The Fourth of July holiday is one of the top highlights of summer in America as we celebrate the “Declaration of Independence” in 1776 and that year was not the end of the conflict with Great Britain, a world-wide leader during this era. For over ten years, these people that inhabited the colonies persevered in battles on the Eastern Seaboard to secure those rights of “...Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness...“ that we as Americans enjoy today. There are no fences to keep us in our country; so we are allowed these freedoms simply because we are citizens whether by birth or by naturalization. For sure, I’m proud to be an American! So participate in those parades, picnics, sports, fireworks, and local church services because you are able to support the “Red, White and Blue” in our great nation as those “Patriot” ancestors before our modern era certainly paid their dues.
Birthday wishes are to the following for the month of July: Ruthie Garrison, Bro. Phillip Logan, Jean Logan, Stephen Brents, Graden Hooker, Reba Graham, Karen McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin, Marty McLaughlin, Glenda Hale, Lonnie Hale, Chris Hale, Bro. Easton Smith, Terri Smith, Kay Britt, Donna Barefield, Kelli Warren, Larry Parrish, Steve Stubblefield, Mark Jones, Aden Hooker, Brian Ezell, Jayme Spillers, Aric Graham, Martha Little, Charlie Robbins, Donna Weeden, Debra Hicks, Leslie Ross, Jerry Conlee, Jerri Conlee, Beth Conlee, Demetria Robbins, Cindi Webb, Celia Caron, Teresa McCarver, Jack Hall, Karlie Wade, Annette Benjamin, Jennifer Chestney, James Warren, Kenny Warren, Ashley Jones, Margaret Spears, Tabitha Quillian, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Hunter Fooshee, Michelle Graham, Faye Sills, Pat Mounce, Lynn Robbins, Jennifer Chestney, Jr., Andrew Montgomery, and Charles White.
Anniversary milestones are to the following for July: Ladurl and Carolyn Grisham, 67, Coach Zane and Glenda Hale, 59, A. M. and Shelia Norwood, 51, Phil and Nita Robbins, 40, Stephen and Crystal McBrayer, 29, Dan and Jordan Owen, 9, Keith and Lindsey Erwin, 8, Bro. Wesley and Lori Barefield, 7, and Phillip and Courtney Robbins, 7.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Selena McGregor, Bob Gardner, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Shirley Short, Brenda Bullard, Brian Ezell, Herb Montgomery, and Hayden Hale.
Thad and Barb Ross of Hurricane and Linda Weeden enjoyed a visit with the ladies’ Price family siblings in Herman, Missouri.
Violet Hunnicut of Pinedale celebrated her second birthday on June 18. She is the daughter of Hannah and Chance Hunnicut and is the great-granddaughter of Walter and Kathy Richardson.
It was great to talk to Brenda Moore of Cherry Creek, and her husband, Tom, recently in Pontotoc. She was shopping; so we enjoyed catching up on family news as they attended the MAC Coaches Hall of Fame Banquet as her brother-in-law, Shane Montgomery(Susanne), was inducted during the ceremony in Jackson. Brenda and Susanne’s sister, Marilyn Mason of North Carolina, also attended.
The Corner Salon is a new beauty shop in Hurricane located in the deep curve on Thaxton Road as you travel west to Thaxton and is owned by Charley Sills Hogue. Many will remember the location of the business as the B & R Ceramics Shop. For appointments, call 662-419-2577.
Don’t forget the cool treats that are featured at Carrie Bell’s ice cream shop located at the Wise Farm Venue on Shady Grove Road. The annual sunflower sale is in season also. Check the sign on Hwy. 346 for produce or for farm activities offered for the youngsters or for the young-at-heart.
The first tomatoes of the summer always seem to be the best. Tomato sandwiches are just perfect with a glass of sweet tea with a lemon slice. By the way, mentioning sweet tea as I received a ‘happy‘ from Angie B. Shettles that contained an Alabama brand with a blend of pekoe cut black and orange pekoe teas named “Y’all” Sweet Tea containing 10 perfect batch tea bags. It’s a 6 step process, but it’s just like your grandmother’s steeped brew from the 1950’s. It clearly states that it is caffeinated, and one astute ‘grandarlin’ exclaimed that “whew” black coffee. “Too strong,” she said! With the recent triple digit temps, it was just right for lawn work. No energy drink was needed!