The weekend rain has brought a brief respite from the muggy heat of the July temperatures, but the forecast of high temps again for the upcoming third week of the month will steadily rise after the storms. Also a discussion with all six of the grandchildren on Sunday afternoon was about their school supplies and also about back to school clothing and shoes. How quickly the summer break is passing for them with the first week of August looming on the horizon! I told them about the horror stories from the split session of summer school back in the day at Hurricane with no air-conditioning in the gym, the auditorium, or the classrooms. Then fall break was for the students to help with the cotton and the corn crop harvests. By the way, the once familiar sight of acres of cotton planted in Mud Creek Bottom is once again in all the local fields. The price of cotton now must be higher than that of soybeans as farming trends in our neighborhood vary with the markets. Plus the real game changer in our community has been the furniture industry.
Get-well wishes are to the following: to Teresa Logan, to Elly Beth Stewart, to Mike Spears, and to Judy Warren.
The younger grandchildren have made numerous trips to Carrie Belle’s Sweet Shop located at the Wise Farms Complex on Shady Grove Road last week. Hand-dipped ice cream cones, slushy drinks, and a variety of snow cones are some choices. The shop’s name is taken from their grandmother, nee Carrie Bell Dowdy, the wife of the late Monroe Wise, as the couple ran the old Wise Store on the corner of Hurricane-Shady Grove Roads years ago. Other offerings of produce on the signs suggested to have pre-orders for butterbeans, peas, tomatoes, and sweet corn in order to get your favorites.
A special birthday greeting is to Euree Robbins Wise, who will celebrate her 99th on July 22, with her family on Shady Grove Road. She is such a blessing to her family and to her friends as well. She is the widow of Stanley Wise.
Trae Smith of Hurricane, a young coach at NPAC, has a snow cone stand in Pontotoc located on Hwy. 15 next door to Hardee’s. Trae has also purchased the former Jo and Ed Millwood home on Hwy. 346 as they have moved to be closer to their family.
Tammy Graham Lorick and friends of Thaxton and of Ecru enjoyed a vacation cruise on the Mediterranean Sea with ports of call on the Italian Riviera and ending in Barcelona, Spain.
The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club is sponsoring a Nonpartisan Candidate Speaking on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the First Choice Gateway Pavilion in Pontotoc. The event begins at 4:00 p.m. with music featuring Leo Mask and the County Mounties and Jill Foster as one of her selections will be the National Anthem to kick off the activities. The candidate speaking will begin at 5:00 p.m. Cakes will be auctioned, and a BBQ plate will be sold.
Faye Dillard attended the Itawamba County Republican Women’s Charter Party with Dr. Sue Morrison of Etta on July 2.
Mattie Lee Jumper Bryant, a resident of The Village at Primacy Place in Memphis was recently voted “the Best Communicator of Prayer.” She is the daughter of the late Jim and Eula Williams Jumper of Etta and will celebrate her 93rd birthday this month. Mattie Lee is the widow of Johnny Bryant, a native of Troy. Also she has many first cousins in Hurricane and Pine Dale from the families of the late Lonnie Williams, Delilah Sneed, Sudiebet Graham, Clara Grisham, Lilly Hearn, Rudell Wallace, and Jessie Garrett.
I enjoyed catching up with Nancy Chism of New Albany as she comes to her parents home, Carolyn and Ladurl Grisham, on Monday as this is her day off. Her grandson, Bennett Mayo, is a freshman at SPAC and will play football, and her granddaughter, Ellie Mayo, is in the sixth grade there.
Dick and Celia Caron attended a church camp hosted by Bro. Kerry Nelson in Tupelo in early July as Keith and Lindsey Erwin of Texas were there. Keith is in the singing group, the Erwin Family Singers, also of Texas, and Lindsey is their granddaughter.
The benefit for Ted Graham was a huge success as a large crowd of family and friends gathered at the Hurricane Community Center on Saturday night, July 13, for a BBQ and an auction. Remember Ted in your prayers as he will continue to take treatments for cancer.
Dean Burchfield of New Albany shared a WWII photo of four young men from Hurricane that had a chance meeting on Guam. They were as follows: Quitman Dorrough, Curtis Burchfield, Gail Nix, and Book Robbins, who had just gotten out of the hospital following the Battle of Iwo Jima. They were all smiling as it was good to see a friendly face from home. Also the name of the late Trannie O. Baker is located on a monument in the American Cemetery in Manila, Philippines, as the Seaman First Class of the U.S. Navy, was buried at sea during WWII. I shared the info with his niece, Shelia Baker Owen. Trannie was a 1943 graduate of Hurricane High.